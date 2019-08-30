Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA focused on defense, chemistry in China as they prepare for World Cup

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the next 48 hours, it gets real for USA Basketball.

All the talk of who didn’t play for Team USA, the exhibition wins over Spain and Canada, the exhibition loss to Australia (and a win over them, too), will be in the rearview mirror. Ahead will be the FIBA World Cup opener in Shanghai against the Czech Republic, followed by group games against Turkey and Japan. From there, it is on to the second round and…

Team USA is trying not to get ahead of itself. In China, the focus seems to be on two things. First is defense, as Marcus Smart and Myles Turner told Booth Newspapers.

“We don’t have guys like Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and those guys to come bail us out on the offensive end,” Smart said. “So our defense is going to be real important for us, especially on nights when our shots aren’t falling.”

“Defense is big for us. We’re working on our defense,” Turner said. “Working on being together and communication. Those are the biggest points we’re working on.”

The second thing they are focused on is team chemistry. It has been a focus on coach Gregg Popovich and his staff since Day 1, trying to get Team USA some of the togetherness that the countries they will face have (because those teams grew up playing together).

Team USA players went to a team dinner once they landed in China, no coaches, no Brook Lopez (only because he has an Android phone, not an iPhone, so he didn’t get the message in time). Popovich was happy with that he told Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“They’ve become close in a short period of time,” Popovich said. “The camaraderie has blossomed, and I think that will bode well for us.”

Team USA remains the favorite heading into the tournament, and the three first-round group games should add to their time to work out the kinks because none of those teams have the talent to really challenge the Americans. That will change deeper in the tournament, but if the Americans are a true team by then they will be hard to beat.

The USA’s first game tips off at 8 a.m. Eastern Sunday morning against the Czech Republic.

This photo of Kevin Durant and Larry David is absolutely perfect

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kevin Durant, with his social-media foibles, looking at his phone. Larry David making his classic mildly repulsed/uneasy face.

What a great moment from a recent Los Angeles Dodgers game!

Report: DeMarcus Cousins not cleared to fly, which complicates response to arrest warrant

Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins faces a domestic-violence misdemeanor charge in Mobile, Ala. He allegedly threatened to kill and, in a previous incident, allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He also recently tore his ACL.

TMZ:

We’re told Cousins wants to cooperate with law enforcement but the issue is that he just underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee on Wednesday and he’s not cleared to fly yet.

We’re told Cousins plans on reaching out to law enforcement to come up with a reasonable solution so he doesn’t get in trouble.

Flying after surgery can be dangerous. Cousins got married Saturday in Atlanta, which is about a five-hour drive from Mobile.

Suns improve, but to what end?

Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

While coaching Marist, Jeff Bower hosted a middling recruit named Cameron Johnson. Bower was ahead of the curve. Bringing Johnson to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference would’ve been a coup. Bigger programs eventually realized Johnson’s ability, and he bypassed Marist for the ACC (Pittsburgh then North Carolina).

Bower and Johnson reunited this summer. The Bower-employing Suns drafted Johnson No. 11 overall.

Delightful coincidence or distressing signal?

Since leaving Marist, Bower got hired by the Pistons, ran day-to-day operations in Detroit’s front office the entire San Van Gundy era, got fired by the Pistons, sat out a full season and got hired by Phoenix. It has been a long time since his initial meeting with Johnson.

Put another way: Johnson is old.

At 23, he’s one of the oldest lottery picks in the last 20 years. His 23-and-over company aside from Buddy Hield (No. 6 in 2016) is uninspiring. The others: Ekpe Udoh (No. 6 in 2010), Tyler Hansbrough (No. 13 in 2009), Al Thornton (No. 14 in 2007), Rafael Araújo (No. 8 in 2004), Melvin Ely (No. 12 in 2002), Fred Jones (No. 14 in 2002), Courtney Alexander (No. 13 in 2000).

Johnson is a polished shooter. There’s a chance he could fill a rotation role for Phoenix next season. But it’ll be a limited role. His upside appears low. His injury history is troubling.

Off all the ways the Suns misplaced their priorities and operated like novices this summer, drafting Johnson stands out.

Phoenix entered the draft with the No. 6 pick then traded down for No. 11 and Dario Saric. Saric is a fine player, but not someone – one year from free agency – who justifies watching prospects like Jarrett Culver and Coby White go off the board. Then, the Suns made the shocking reach for Johnson.

Unfortunately for Phoenix, that multi-blunder process doesn’t even cover everything that went wrong this summer. In James Jones’ first year as general manager, the Suns were determined to get their desired players and improve quickly. Missions accomplished. But Phoenix’s short-term upgrades came with too little consideration for value and where the team is in its ascent.

The big addition was Ricky Rubio – a solid starting point guard on a team that had no point guard. He’ll solidify so many disparate parts around him. But h didn’t come cheap at three years, $51 million.

A pair of draft-day trade agreements with the Pacers and Celtics helped clear cap room for Rubio. But Phoenix’s return was disappointing. The Suns traded up from No. 32 to No. 24, relinquished the Bucks’ 2020 first-rounder, unloaded T.J. Warren (three years, $35.25 million remaining) and took Aron Baynes (one year, $5,453,280 remaining). I at least like using the No. 24 pick on Ty Jerome.

That didn’t open enough cap space for Rubio, though. So, the Suns had to trade Josh Jackson, De’Anthony Melton and a second-rounder or two to the Grizzlies for Jevon Carter. None of those prospects – including 2017 No. 4 pick Jackson – are great. But Phoenix had to forfeit some upside in order to clear cap room.

The Suns used the full room exception on Frank Kaminsky (two years with a team option). Again, not great value.

Neither was re-signing Kelly Oubre for two years, $30 million. But at least that was justifiable, because Phoenix held him at a lower number and had his Bird Rights. Oubre is an interesting young player who fits the long-term vision the Suns should be prioritizing.

Phoenix didn’t completely ignore youth this summer. Cheick Diallo and undrafted Jalen Lecque have upside and signed deals that grant substantial team control. Still, they were low-priority moves.

It’s easy to see what happened in Phoenix. The Suns have missed the playoffs a franchise-worst nine straight years and got impatient. They want to win now.

Rubio will help. The other new role players will help. New coach Monty Williams will help.

But even with all its immediate improvements, Phoenix is highly unlikely to make the playoffs next season. Would going from 19 to 34 wins really feel that much better, especially considering the downgrade in lottery odds? I don’t think so.

The bigger picture hasn’t changed much. The Suns are building around Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Phoenix can still grow into a winner around those two.

I doubt it happens next season. And because of this summer’s moves, the Suns will have fewer resources to use when Booker and Ayton are actually ready to win.

Offseason grade: D+

Nikola Vucevic donates to Magic fan’s cancer GoFundMe

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 30, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The NBA is one of the most accessible leagues in American sports, with players very active on social media and interactive with their fans.

Social media is also a great way to get people involved in charitable functions, including things like GoFundMe campaigns for medical expenses. One Orlando Magic fan saw those two functions of Twitter get put together this week when Magic big man Nikola Vucevic donated to a campaign close to his heart.

Phil Harlow posted a GoFundMe campaign on Twitter this week for his girlfriend’s father, who is currently dealing with cancer. The campaign was spread throughout the Orlando Magic community on Twitter, and that apparently reached Vucevic.

On Thursday, it was reported that the Magic center had donated £2,500 to the campaign.

This is a pretty incredible gesture by Vucevic, who is reaching out across the Atlantic to help out someone in need. Athletes have people coming at them all the time with requests, and for Vucevic to decide to contribute to someone he doesn’t have an intimate connection with is pretty incredible.

Vucevic donation is the second of this kind of thing that’s come in as many weeks. Oddly enough, last week I posted my cousin’s GoFundMe campaign for her medical expenses following a critical car accident. Former Portland Trail Blazers and current Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard saw that campaign and decided to donate $1,000 out of his pocket.

The fact that NBA players are willing to be directly generous in this way is a testament to the closeness the league has done well to foster between the players, organizations, and fans.