Warriors hire Zaza Pachulia as consultant, promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to assistant GM

Zaza Pachulia retired… but he’s not leaving the NBA.

He’s not lacing up his Nike’s again, the 16-year veteran played last season in Detroit and is now done with his playing days. Instead, he’s moving into a front office role as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors, where he will work on both the business and basketball sides of the operation.

That was one of a series of front office moves for the Warriors announced Thursday, including former player Mike Dunleavy Jr. moving from scout to assistant general manager.

Warriors announce Basketball Operations promotions and additions pic.twitter.com/Lnf7D9odr2 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) August 29, 2019

Pachulia was the starting center on the 2016-17 NBA team, and he started much of the regular season for the 2017-18 regular season. Born in the country of Georgia, Pachulia has ties to overseas basketball that could help with international scouting, among other things.

Two sons of owner Joeseph Lacob also got promotions. Kirk Lacob, who has been working in the front office for years and is a respected basketball person, has been promoted to executive vice president of basketball operations. Kent Lacob now is the director of team development.