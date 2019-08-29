Warriors hire Zaza Pachulia as consultant, promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to assistant GM

Zaza Pachulia retired… but he’s not leaving the NBA.
He’s not lacing up his Nike’s again, the 16-year veteran played last season in Detroit and is now done with his playing days. Instead, he’s moving into a front office role as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors, where he will work on both the business and basketball sides of the operation.
That was one of a series of front office moves for the Warriors announced Thursday, including former player Mike Dunleavy Jr. moving from scout to assistant general manager.
Pachulia was the starting center on the 2016-17 NBA team, and he started much of the regular season for the 2017-18 regular season. Born in the country of Georgia, Pachulia has ties to overseas basketball that could help with international scouting, among other things.
Two sons of owner Joeseph Lacob also got promotions. Kirk Lacob, who has been working in the front office for years and is a respected basketball person, has been promoted to executive vice president of basketball operations. Kent Lacob now is the director of team development.
What is the NBA going to look like in five years? Who will be the game’s best players? The All-Stars, the guys on the cover of 2K24, the guys with signature shoe deals? As a fun summer project, the NBA team at NBCSports.com pulled out our crystal balls and tried to project forward who would be the 50 best players in the NBA in five years — in the summer of 2024.
In this episode, Dan Feldman from NBC Sports joins me to break down the top 25 players in that ranking, including Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, and more. We talk about why players were ranked where they were — are we too low or too high on a player like Embiid? — and why certain players are where they are on this list.
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving already got Brooklyn to sign one past-his-prime former star in DeAndre Jordan.
Could they convince the Nets to add another in Carmelo Anthony?
Frank Isola of The Athletic:
The Brooklyn Nets remain interested in potentially signing Anthony, who recently trained with a group of their players in Los Angeles, including Kyrie Irving. In fact, one source told The Athletic that Irving and Kevin Durant, who both joined the Nets in July, are “pushing” the club to sign Anthony.
Anthony’s peers clearly respect him. He was a very good player who main skill – individual scoring – garners the most attention, especially from fellow players.
But Anthony looked washed-up. And that was before his miserable experience with the Rockets and another year of aging. Anthony is now 35. I’d bet against him positively contributing to an NBA team.
Still, the Nets could use another forward with Wilson Chandler suspended. Anthony might better harnesses his talent into a complementary role (though probably not). There’s value in appeasing Durant and Irving. It’s just an end-of-roster-spot on a team facing a year of limbo until Durant returns from injury. Though I think it’s a bad idea, it’s likely a low-impact bad idea.
Want more evidence this a poor plan? The Knicks reportedly would’ve considered signing Anthony if they got Durant and Irving.
Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has been charged with a domestic-violence misdemeanor after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.
The charge (third-degree harassing communications) was filed in Mobile, Ala., per the city’s records. Cousins faces both legal consequences and the NBA’s new domestic-violence policy.
Cousins and his ex-girlfriend reportedly argued about whether their son would attend his wedding. At one point in a call she claims was between her and Cousins, the voice on the other end said, “I’m going to make sure I put a bullet in your f—ing head.”
Sidelined by a torn ACL, Cousins was unlikely to contribute this season. How this case proceeds could significantly affect whether he plays in the NBA again.
The Pelicans seemingly re-signed Darius Miller to a $7.25 million starting salary with $7 million unguaranteed salary the following season for two main reasons:
1. They want his contract to facilitate a trade.
2. They want his outside shooting to help them make the playoffs.
No. 2 is out the window.
Pelicans release:
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Darius Miller underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon.
This will likely sideline Miller all season.
The Pelicans are deep and can withstand this injury. But this puts more pressure on 28-year-old rookie Nicolo Melli, who signed from Europe, to serve as the bigger shooting forward. Miller already proved he could fill that role.
New Orleans could still use Miller’s high salary in a trade. But some other teams might have valued his production. That’s obviously off the table now.
Miller’s best bet might be the Pelicans having to guarantee his 2020-21 salary for a trade next summer. Otherwise, he’s likely entering free agency at age 30 coming off a major injury.