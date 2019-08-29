PBT Podcast: The NBA’s top 25 players in 5 years, ranked

What is the NBA going to look like in five years? Who will be the game’s best players? The All-Stars, the guys on the cover of 2K24, the guys with signature shoe deals? As a fun summer project, the NBA team at NBCSports.com pulled out our crystal balls and tried to project forward who would be the 50 best players in the NBA in five years — in the summer of 2024.
In this episode, Dan Feldman from NBC Sports joins me to break down the top 25 players in that ranking, including Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, and more. We talk about why players were ranked where they were — are we too low or too high on a player like Embiid? — and why certain players are where they are on this list.
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving already got Brooklyn to sign one past-his-prime former star in DeAndre Jordan.
Could they convince the Nets to add another in Carmelo Anthony?
Frank Isola of The Athletic:
The Brooklyn Nets remain interested in potentially signing Anthony, who recently trained with a group of their players in Los Angeles, including Kyrie Irving. In fact, one source told The Athletic that Irving and Kevin Durant, who both joined the Nets in July, are “pushing” the club to sign Anthony.
Anthony’s peers clearly respect him. He was a very good player who main skill – individual scoring – garners the most attention, especially from fellow players.
But Anthony looked washed-up. And that was before his miserable experience with the Rockets and another year of aging. Anthony is now 35. I’d bet against him positively contributing to an NBA team.
Still, the Nets could use another forward with Wilson Chandler suspended. Anthony might better harnesses his talent into a complementary role (though probably not). There’s value in appeasing Durant and Irving. It’s just an end-of-roster-spot on a team facing a year of limbo until Durant returns from injury. Though I think it’s a bad idea, it’s likely a low-impact bad idea.
Want more evidence this a poor plan? The Knicks reportedly would’ve considered signing Anthony if they got Durant and Irving.
Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has been charged with a domestic-violence misdemeanor after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.
The charge (third-degree harassing communications) was filed in Mobile, Ala., per the city’s records. Cousins faces both legal consequences and the NBA’s new domestic-violence policy.
Cousins and his ex-girlfriend reportedly argued about whether their son would attend his wedding. At one point in a call she claims was between her and Cousins, the voice on the other end said, “I’m going to make sure I put a bullet in your f—ing head.”
Sidelined by a torn ACL, Cousins was unlikely to contribute this season. How this case proceeds could significantly affect whether he plays in the NBA again.
The Pelicans seemingly re-signed Darius Miller to a $7.25 million starting salary with $7 million unguaranteed salary the following season for two main reasons:
1. They want his contract to facilitate a trade.
2. They want his outside shooting to help them make the playoffs.
No. 2 is out the window.
Pelicans release:
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Darius Miller underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon.
This will likely sideline Miller all season.
The Pelicans are deep and can withstand this injury. But this puts more pressure on 28-year-old rookie Nicolo Melli, who signed from Europe, to serve as the bigger shooting forward. Miller already proved he could fill that role.
New Orleans could still use Miller’s high salary in a trade. But some other teams might have valued his production. That’s obviously off the table now.
Miller’s best bet might be the Pelicans having to guarantee his 2020-21 salary for a trade next summer. Otherwise, he’s likely entering free agency at age 30 coming off a major injury.
The Nets will have maybe the NBA’s best forward – in 2020. But Brooklyn doesn’t want to wait to compete until Kevin Durant returns from a ruptured Achilles.
So, the Nets signed Wilson Chandler to a one-year minimum contract this summer.
But it appears the veteran combo forward will be unavailable for a while.
NBA:
Wilson Chandler of the Brooklyn Nets has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Ipamorelin, it was announced today by the NBA.
Chandler’s suspension will begin with the next NBA regular-season game for which he is eligible and physically able to play.
Injury and aging have taken a toll on the 32-year-old Chandler in the last few years. We might never learn why Chandler used performance-enhancing drugs, but it’s easy to imagine him doing whatever it takes just trying to hang on. His NBA career appeared to be slipping away.
That Brooklyn was positioned to rely on Chandler says something about the team’s depth. Expect Rodions Kurucs and Taurean Prince to be the main options at power forward now. The issues trickle up the positional chart. Shooting guard and small forward are mostly interchangeable for wings like Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Garrett Temple. But this limits the Nets’ ability to use a bigger small forward, and it makes them a little thinner at shooting guard.
After five regular-season games, Brooklyn can move Chandler to the suspended list and open a roster spot. There might be consideration to waiving him now and just opening that roster spot before training camp.
This suspension would cost Chandler $582,898 of his $2,564,753 minimum salary if he remains on the team.