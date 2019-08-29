PBT Podcast: The NBA’s top 25 players in 5 years, ranked

What is the NBA going to look like in five years? Who will be the game’s best players? The All-Stars, the guys on the cover of 2K24, the guys with signature shoe deals? As a fun summer project, the NBA team at NBCSports.com pulled out our crystal balls and tried to project forward who would be the 50 best players in the NBA in five years — in the summer of 2024.

In this episode, Dan Feldman from NBC Sports joins me to break down the top 25 players in that ranking, including Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, and more. We talk about why players were ranked where they were — are we too low or too high on a player like Embiid? — and why certain players are where they are on this list.

