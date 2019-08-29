Getty Images

Joe Johnson reportedly getting workouts with Sixers, Clippers, more after Big3 MVP

By Kurt HelinAug 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Iso Joe could be back — and if he is, it would be a big step for the Big3.

Joe Johnson was out of the NBA last season. The season before that, split between Utah and Houston, the former seven-time All-Star struggled to hit from three (27.9 percent), didn’t move well, and was a shadow of his former self. Father time seemed to have won the race with the then 36 year old as he was a below-average player that season.

This summer, Johnson joined the Big3 and has become the league’s MVP, averaging 21.9 points and 3.9 assists per game to lead The Triplets to the championship game this weekend. His play caught the eye of some NBA teams, reports Marc Spears of The Undefeated and ESPN.

If Johnson, now 38, is moving well and has found his stroke again he’s going to garner interest — no team can have enough shooting on the roster. It’s a leap from being able to put up numbers in the Big3 — a halfcourt game against players out of the NBA — and doing it in an NBA setting, but Johnson has played well enough to get looks from several teams.

Obviously, that would be huge for Johnson, who wants back into the NBA.

The perception has been that playing in the Big3, while entertaining, was an admission that your NBA career was over. There has been an exception, Xavier Silas went from the Big3 to a 10-day contract with the Celtics. Also, Josh Childress went from the Big3 to a training camp invite in Denver, but he did not make the roster.

If Johnson can make an NBA roster, it would be a big boost for Ice Cube’s league. Don’t take my word for it, ask Dwyane Wade.

The Big3 has tried to convince players struggling to get an NBA contract — Carmelo Anthony, Jeremy Lin, among others — to use their platform to get back in the league. That pitch has fallen short so far, but if Johnson makes the leap others may try to follow in his footsteps.

The Big3 championship game is this weekend at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Reggie Jackson says he considered retiring after current contract: ‘I had hit basketball depression’

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
In 2015, everything came together for Reggie Jackson.

He achieved his longtime goal of becoming a full-time starting point guard. He signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Pistons. He averaged 19 points and 6 assists per game, helping Detroit have what stands as its best season in more than a decade.

But Jackson missed 30 games the following year and 37 games the year after that. He entered last season still battling injury.

Jackson, via Rod Beard of The Detroit News:

“A few years back, I thought (my future) was retirement after this season,” Jackson told The Detroit News. “I’m just happy to be in a good state of mind and playing ball this year. We’ll figure (the future) out from there. I’m excited about what we can possibly do this year.”

Jackson added: “I was just getting injured too much and I had hit basketball depression and it was a point in time that I really didn’t want to deal with the game anymore. It was more the injuries that started to have that (retirement) thought creep in my head.”

Being an NBA player seems great. It usually is great.

But there are certainly lows.

Injuries are demoralizing and isolating. I see the temptation to walk away. Most people don’t realize how often players consider early retirement.

Of course, players rarely retire early. It’s often just a fleeting thought.

Jackson played all 82 games last year, and his explosiveness gradually returned. He enters a contract year positioned to succeed. Improved play from the point guard could help the Pistons take the next step with Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.

If that happens, the 29-year-old Jackson could be in line for another sizable contract. He won’t get as much money as he did last time, but he could still draw a significant paycheck. That’s a big reason players keep going.

Whatever his motivation, Jackson sounds glad he persevered.

Former teammate, reportedly: Lakers lost in 2004 because Kobe Bryant wanted to be NBA Finals MVP

JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT
Kobe Bryant’s recent comments about Shaquille O’Neal have given us a chance to relitigate their breakup. (They insist they’re not feuding.)

Shaq won NBA Finals MVP each year during the Lakers’ threepeat (2000, 2001, 2002). Los Angeles returned to the Finals in 2004, but lost to the Pistons, 4-1.

In that series, Bryant had Los Angeles’ highest usage percentage (30.4%) but made just 38% of his shots and 17% of his 3-pointers.

Jeff Pearlman:

This doesn’t give the Pistons nearly enough credit. They dominated that series. Detroit’s overall performance that season is rather mediocre for an NBA champion (an obviously high standard). But once the Pistons got Rasheed Wallace at the trade deadline, they reached an incredibly high level.

Especially defensively.

Detroit – notably Tayshaun Prince – smothered Bryant. The opposition had plenty to do with Bryant’s poor shooting.

Bryant rather transparently wanted to be the Lakers’ best player. It’s easy to see how he’d get carried away gunning for Finals MVP. But it’s a wild leap to assume the Lakers would’ve won the series if Bryant had a different outlook.

Nor is it fair just to assume Bryant could just turn off the mentality that contributed so much to his greatness.

I also wonder whether this teammate’s identity will remain mysterious in the book. Perhaps, anonymity was a condition of the interview. But maybe Pearlman is just waiting to reveal that information. I’m curious, not only who felt that way, but who would say it on the record. Bryant remains revered in many corners.

Cavaliers unveil 1990s throwback uniforms (photos)

Andy Lyons /Allsport
By Dan FeldmanAug 28, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT
Every sports uniform, no matter how ugly, becomes delightfully nostalgic after enough time.

Case in point…

Cavaliers:

Would you believe Cleveland had a winning record every season wearing these in the 90s? It’s true!

Chris Paul has apparently put his Houston mansion up for sale (PHOTOS)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 28, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
Chris Paul is no longer a member of the Houston Rockets, and for now it appears he will be staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then again, the trade deadline will be coming up and next February, and some might have a hard time at betting on Paul staying in the Sooner state.

In any case, the divorce between the Rockets and Paul is slowly starting to crystallize. This week it was reported that Paul had listed his Houston mansion for $8.3 million.

Via Realtor:

He didn’t own this massive mansion for very long—the residence last changed hands in April 2018. Although the price Paul paid is undisclosed, the home was on the market for $6.9 million.

The property is described as “picturesque modernism partnered with Old World Mediterranean,” and its layout features five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and 10,000 square feet. Built in 2013, the Lauren Rottet-designed home offers details such as Texas limestone, 200-year-old farmhouse oak beams, and clay roof tiles imported from France.

Photos of the mansion show that it’s a pretty swanky place, which makes sense given the price.

Who knows how long Paul will need to sit on that size of house? Hopefully he can get it done soon and put the Rockets in his rear-view mirror as he prepares for whatever team trades for him come next winter.