Mark Cuban on difference between NBA and NFL: “The NBA markets its players”

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Football is the most popular and dominant of the American sports domestically, and with that the NFL remains the 800-pound gorilla of American sports.

Or, maybe that’s 700-pound gorilla. In recent years, football in general and the NFL in particular have lost momentum. It’s not just that viewership numbers are down (that’s something every major sport is dealing with as younger generations consume media differently, in ways that don’t fit the traditional model), it’s that youth participation numbers are dropping as well. That’s a troubling sign for the sport.

Meanwhile, the NBA seems to be picking up momentum behind popular young stars such as Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Mark Cuban, governor of the Dallas Mavericks, spoke about the difference between the NBA and NFL when he appeared on “Kanell and Bell” on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday.

“The NFL sells the NFL. The NBA sells its players. The NFL markets the NFL. The NBA markets its players, and players drive who we are in the NBA. You couldn’t identify 90 percent of NFL players if they were standing right in front of you. That’s a big part of their core problem. If you look at the social media following of NFL players, it’s not that big … So, that’s an issue for NFL players, and I’m thinking it’s by design from the NFL because that’s what gives them more leverage. NFL players don’t make nearly as much off the field, other than the quarterback and maybe one skill position player, maybe two per team, as NBA players do, because they just don’t have the brand or visibility. That gives the NFL a lot more negotiating power, and I think that’s something that the NFL should be helping their players with more.”

The NFL certainly works to control its marketing and message much more tightly. However, other factors help the NBA market its players — they are not wearing helmets on the court, so we see their faces more, and there are fewer NBA players. To be fair, most fans couldn’t identify NBA players on the back half of the bench most of the time, but the starters and stars do get more facetime. And the league does encourage them to speak out on social issues and to build their brands.

With that comes the player empowerment in the NBA that troubles some… but not Cuban.

“Unlike every other professional sports league, we’re a talent-driven league … We get the benefits of that. Our guys have the biggest social media following, our guys have the biggest social impact when there’s issues around the country, around the world. Guys have made the effort to develop those followings, and to build themselves as brands, and the NBA is the only professional sport that has really benefited from that, and the trade-off from that is the talent has more power, and in reality that’s just real world … I don’t have a problem with it.”

Cuban went on to say he thought the player movement this summer — and the fact the title chase is the most wide open it has been in many years — is going to be good for the league. Rather than just LeBron’s Lakers and Curry’s Warriors selling out buildings, now there will be more teams attracting fans. That’s good for business in Cuban’s eyes.

All these comments will sit well with players. However, the NBA faces the same challenges as the NFL and other leagues in adapting to modern viewing habits, and more importantly figuring out how to make that profitable. No league has quite figured that out.

Jose Calderon reportedly contemplating retirement

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Jose Calderon, at age 37, is a free agent and has not been able to land an NBA contract. Last season he played a limited role in Detroit, serving mostly as a third-string point guard on a team not consistent at that position. He played a career-low 12.9 minutes a game in the 49 games where he got on the court.

With no NBA team calling him to offer a contract this summer, Calderon is contemplating retirement, according to a report in El Periodico Extremadura (hat tip and translation via EuroHoops).

Calderon, who will turn 38 before next season starts, said he has no interest in returning to play in his native Spain, where he spent seven seasons before coming to the NBA in 2005. After returning from a UNICEF initiative to Lebanon to help refugee children there, he reportedly has stopped working out to prepare for the season.

It’s possible that once teams get to training camp, and then the season starts, some team will either realize they need veteran depth at the point or face an injury and give Calderon a call (the free agent veteran point guard pool has dried up some). However, this also could be the end of the line for Calderon as a player after 895 career NBA games.

Calderon has 14 NBA seasons, the first half of that time with the Raptors before bouncing around to the Pistons, Mavericks, Knicks, Lakers, Hawks, and Cavaliers.

NBCSports.com’s 50 best players in 5 years: Joel Embiid, De’Aaron Fox, players 15-11

By Kurt HelinAug 28, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
What is the NBA going to look like in five years? Who will be the game’s best players? The All-Stars, the guys on the cover of 2K24, the guys with signature shoe deals?

As a fun summer project, the NBA team at NBCSports.com put our heads together, pulled out our crystal balls, and tried to project forward who would be the 50 best players in the NBA in five years — in the summer of 2024. We took into account a player’s age, his potential ceiling and how likely he is to reach it, injury history, and more. The team working on this included Dan Feldman, Tom Haberstroh, Rob Dauster, Tommy Beer, Steve Alexander, and Kurt Helin (and thanks to Tess Quinlan and Mia Zanzucchi for the design help).

There were plenty of disagreements (and we don’t expect you to agree with all of our list), but here it is.

These are players 15-11 on our list.

15. Jamal Murray

Last season was Jamal Murray’s breakout season. In just his third year in the NBA, he emerged as the second star Denver had been looking for next to Nikola Jokic. In the playoffs he cemented that rise when he stuck the dagger in the Spurs in that series finale, then went toe-to-toe with Damian Lillard for seven games. Casual fans may not have recognized it yet, but Murray was a star — and after the season Denver paid him like one.

Murray averaged 18.2 points a game while shooting 36.7 percent from three last season, plus he added 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per night. He became only the ninth player in NBA history to average 18-4-4 as a 21-year-old (others who did it include Magic, Jordan, LeBron, and Kobe). The key for Denver wasn’t just the scoring threat, although that mattered, but also Murray kept the ball moving and made teams pay for focusing too much defensive attention on Jokic. In the playoffs, Murray upped his game and became the offensive bellwether for the team — when Murray struggled on offense (settling for too many contested mid-range jumpers) the Denver offense stalled out, but when he was confidently draining threes and moving the ball they were hard to stop.

After that season, Denver committed to Murray as their second star and gave him a five-year, $169.7million max contract extension (one that can become a supermax if Murray is named MVP or makes All-NBA, although those are longshots).

That contract was a bet by Denver that Murray can become an All-Star and maybe All-NBA level point guard — something that may be hard to do in the next couple of years because of the ridiculous guard depth in the NBA, but could and maybe should happen down the line. Murray is just 22, is still just tapping into his potential, and in five years will be entering his prime. If he continues to grow and evolve like our prognosticators believe he can, he will be one of the game’s elite guards, and he and Jokic will turn Denver into a consistent title contender.
—Kurt Helin

14. De'Aaron Fox

At USA Basketball training camp this summer, De’Aaron Fox left teammates and coaches shaking their head — they knew he was fast, but up close every day in practice it was still stunning. “His quickness is crazy, and his end-to-end speed is ridiculous,” Kemba Walker said. “He’s fast but he’s under control, which is really hard to do. That’s the most impressive thing about it.”

Fox has taken over the mantle of “fastest player with the ball in the NBA,” but his goals are much bigger than a mythical title. He told NBC Sports he was big on setting goals.

“I’m always looking toward the future, individually and I think everybody has to be a little selfish in that aspect,” Fox told NBC Sports. “To continue to grow, to continue to be the kind of player I can be, to put the league on notice that I’m here, I’m established, and just continue to grow as a man.”

Fox has personal goals — becoming an All-Star, to start — plus the team goal of getting the Kings to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. To get there will take more than just speed, the craft of Fox’s game needs to catch up with that pace. Fox has to become a more consistent defender, for one. Also, last season saw Fox improve his shooting as he adjusted to the speed of the NBA — he finished 68.7 percent of his shots at the rim and shot 37.1 percent from three. Those are good numbers but not elite — Fox needs to be better to reach the next level. At USA camp, it seemed he was getting there. “He has really been knocking it down. That is what is going to take him to that next level,” Walker said of Fox’s jump shot. New Kings coach Luke Walton needs to give Fox the structure and accountability to do all that.

Fox is just 21 and is at the point in his career where he should be making leaps each season. In five years he will be only 26 and entering his prime. Maybe he will not be the fastest player in the league anymore (although he’ll be close) but as the craft of his game catches up with the speed he can be a force in the NBA. The kind of player Sacramento can build around — and ride into the playoffs. To start.
—Kurt Helin

13. Devin Booker

There are two Devin Booker debates:

How good is he?

How good will he be?

The discussions often occur simultaneously between people who don’t realize they’re answering different questions. Everyone just talks past each other. It’s exhausting.

Maybe by 2024, the conversations will converge.

Booker will be in his prime. His potential and output should nearly match. At long last, we’ll see how Booker – anointed before he deserved it, but possessing enough upside to eventually validate his supporters – will turn out.

Booker is an exceptional scorer for his age. Last season, he made real strides rounding out his offensive game – converting from all areas inside the arc, drawing fouls and distributing. He’s ready to be a go-to scorer. His knockdown 3-point shooting also gives him a chance to play a secondary role on a better team if he ever joins one.

Defense remains a huge shortcoming, though. That fits into larger questions about the habits Booker is developing.

Booker has won just 28% of his games with Phoenix. Nobody has lost so much in his first four seasons then become an All-NBA player since the merger. Not the NBA-ABA merger. The BAA-NBL merger. In 1949.

That’s not all Booker’s fault. The Suns have given him awful supporting casts. Last season, they didn’t even bother getting a point guard.

But last year was also the first time Phoenix performed better with Booker on than off. And Phoenix still played like just a 24-win team with Booker on the floor.

Booker has a lot to learn about the finer points of winning basketball. He’s also extremely talented and young. We’re betting on him figuring it out.
—Dan Feldman

12. Jayson Tatum

When asked during USA Basketball camp if the Celtics’ disappointing last season seemed to drag down people’s perception of him and his game, Jayson Tatum basically just shrugged. Maybe that was the case, but he was not worried about it. He was moving on.

That moving on includes playing for Team USA this summer in China at the World Cup. In a good sign for Celtics’ fans, in USA practices and scrimmages Tatum has looked more like his rookie-season self — smooth, athletic, and more aggressive. Someone with a complete game. He’s playing with a certain freedom again, not looking over his shoulder. That’s not to say things have gone perfectly — he shot 2-of-11 in the recent exhibition against Canada — but his understanding of the game and willingness to attack seem to be back, even as he works to figure out the FIBA/International game.

Boston needs Tatum to return to his trajectory as an elite player next season. Tatum had an impressive rookie season that had him looking like a franchise cornerstone (especially in the playoffs when he averaged 18.5 points a game and was a quality shot creator). However, he plateaued in his second season, likely in part due to the failed chemistry experiment the Celtics became. Tatum got hung up in that, not moving the ball and taking poor shots at points.

The USA experience and time with Gregg Popovich will help Tatum (and Jaylen Brown) move on from last season, there’s a lot of basketball knowledge to soak up. Tatum is just 21 and we expect him to get back on his trajectory to stardom, to grow into an elite NBA player with an all-around game that is hard to match. He is maturing, his game and shot selection are maturing along with him, and by the time we get to five years down the road Tatum will be entering his prime as one of the games elite players.
—Kurt Helin

11. Joel Embiid

It’s been five years since Embiid was drafted No. 3 overall and boy, does it feel more like fifty. So much has changed, not just with the 7-foot Cameroonian phenom, but the world around him. The Process is over and now we try to make sense of what is clearly this generation’s Shaq.

Embiid’s winding road, fairly or unfairly, makes projecting him difficult. No matter how many 30-15-5 nights Embiid puts up, it’s hard to put aside the injury variable that delayed his NBA career two years. With two surgeries on his navicular bone and nagging knee issues on that enormous frame, there’s no doubt that Embiid’s health record keeps him outside of the top-10.

Because if we look at Embiid’s age, talent and production, he should be much closer to the top, if not right at the top. At 25 years old, he’s at the front edge of his prime. He just averaged 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists while making over 100 jumpers outside 16 feet. There’s almost nothing he can’t do on the basketball court.

He’s getting smarter, too. Last season, he became the first 7-footer in NBA history to take at least 10 free throws a game and shoot over 80 percent at the line. Using the charity stripe to your advantage is usually the domain of highly-technical shooting guards like James Harden, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Embiid is as surgical as they come and not in the way that defined his first two years in the league. If he can keep the injury woes away, we’ll probably look back wondering how we didn’t put him No. 1.
—Tom Haberstroh

Donovan Mitchell vows to be better on defense next year for Jazz

By Dane DelgadoAug 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Stock in Donovan Mitchell has slowly shifted, at least in terms of the return folks have expected on the young Utah Jazz star. After a breakout rookie season, many were expecting Mitchell to come on strong during his sophomore campaign. While that certainly happened on the offensive side of the ball, Mitchell received some additional criticism based off of his apparent dearth as a defender.

This summer, Mitchell has made it a point to remain as one of the young players with Team USA, studying under the tutelage of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and a bevy of other great staff members.

To that end, Mitchell is now talking all the right talk about how he will be better on defense next season. Speaking to the Salt Lake Tribune this week, Mitchell said that defense will be a priority for him during his third season in the league.

Via SLT:

“For me, the biggest thing is just to get back to my roots. The biggest thing is to elevate my defense, to get back to what got me drafted,” Mitchell told The Salt Lake Tribune after defeating Canada in the USA’s final pre-World Cup exhibition game. “I think that’s one thing I’ve prided myself on, and I think (USA head coach Gregg Popovich) has really put that in my head as well.”

Mitchell isn’t a terrible defender. He had a slightly negative defensive box plus-minus last season, and his value over replacement player is still emblematic of his viability as a star in the NBA. But as we’ve seen with other contemporaries like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, eventually the rancor about defense reaches a tipping point, and you have to do something about it.

It seems like Mitchell wants to get ahead of that fervor, and so we will need to see just what kind of things he picked up from Team USA this summer that he can apply in Utah next year. The Jazz will definitely need him to elevate his game: they have big plans the Western Conference now wide open.

Masai Ujiri devoted time to girls basketball with Giants of Africa tour

Associated PressAug 28, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
TORONTO (AP) Masai Ujiri could see it in the proud posture and wide smiles of the young female players.

The Toronto Raptors president was in Somalia last week for the last stop on his annual Giants of Africa tour.

“We have to preach equality on the continent and all over the world,” Ujiri told The Canadian Press. “There’s as much talent in girls as there is in boys. They have to be given the opportunity, too. At the end of the day, you see them walking taller, which was very important for us to continue on this journey.”

Ujiri has barely paused since the Raptors won the NBA championship in June. There was free agency and the departure of superstar Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Much of his time has been devoted to Giants of Africa, his passion project since 2003. The tour added Somalia and South Sudan to the schedule this summer, two countries still staggering from civil wars.

Islamic extremism in Somalia had forbidden females to watch sports let alone participate in them. The sight of young girls shooting hoops and kicking balls is unusual. The resurgence of female athletes has been in itself a symbol of defiance.

The 50 girls at the Giants of Africa camp in Mogadishu played in hijabs. It was held at the Elman Peace and Human Rights Center, which is co-run by Ilwad Elman, a Somali-Canadian. Her father, Elman Ali Ahmen, was assassinated in 1996. He was a renowned peace activist responsible for a campaign to rehabilitate young soldiers through education.

Elman has introduced sports to girls and women at the center as a way to empower them.

“Basketball has been a breath of fresh air there,” Ujiri said. “It’s about what sports can bring you: happiness, peace, bringing people together, working together. For us, that was our message.”

Sitting in his office at an otherwise quiet OVO Athletic Centre this week, the 49-year-old executive reflected on his tour, which also included trips to Morocco, Mali, Cameroon and Tanzania.

Arriving as the reigning NBA champions took the tour to a new level.

“That was awesome, just to show that at least we can do it … we can believe in ourselves to do this,” Ujiri said. “I love it that Pascal (Siakam) and Serge (Ibaka, a Congolese native) played brilliant roles for us in this championship. Kids can see that.”

But he also wants the youngsters to know it’s not only the players who can achieve “something big.”

He listed Patrick Engelbrecht, the Raptors’ director of global scouting from South Africa; Raptors assistant coach Patrick Mutombo, who is Congolese; Jama Mahlalela, the Swazi-Canadian head coach of Raptors 905, an NBA G League team; and Raptors assistant Eric Khoury, who’s Egyptian.

Ujiri is an English-born Nigerian. When the Raptors won the Larry O’Brien Trophy, he became the first African to lead a franchise to a major North American title. He took the trophy home to Zaria, Nigeria.

“We as Africans have to go back and do more,” Ujiri said. “I have to continue to do more and more, to create more opportunity. It’s very important that we tell the story and create the narrative there rather than somebody else create it for us.”

Ujiri said the tour was a chance to “recharge” before jumping back into his seventh season at the helm. Toronto opens at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 22 when a championship banner will be raised and rings presented.

Ujiri says the NBA crown stands beside his work in Africa.

“These people have an incredible passion for life,” he said. “It’s joy for me, and an obligation. I feel so good doing it every year.”