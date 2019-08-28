JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images

Former teammate, reportedly: Lakers lost in 2004 because Kobe Bryant wanted to be NBA Finals MVP

Kobe Bryant’s recent comments about Shaquille O’Neal have given us a chance to relitigate their breakup. (They insist they’re not feuding.)

Shaq won NBA Finals MVP each year during the Lakers’ threepeat (2000, 2001, 2002). Los Angeles returned to the Finals in 2004, but lost to the Pistons, 4-1.

In that series, Bryant had Los Angeles’ highest usage percentage (30.4%) but made just 38% of his shots and 17% of his 3-pointers.

Jeff Pearlman:

This doesn’t give the Pistons nearly enough credit. They dominated that series. Detroit’s overall performance that season is rather mediocre for an NBA champion (an obviously high standard). But once the Pistons got Rasheed Wallace at the trade deadline, they reached an incredibly high level.

Especially defensively.

Detroit – notably Tayshaun Prince – smothered Bryant. The opposition had plenty to do with Bryant’s poor shooting.

Bryant rather transparently wanted to be the Lakers’ best player. It’s easy to see how he’d get carried away gunning for Finals MVP. But it’s a wild leap to assume the Lakers would’ve won the series if Bryant had a different outlook.

Nor is it fair just to assume Bryant could just turn off the mentality that contributed so much to his greatness.

I also wonder whether this teammate’s identity will remain mysterious in the book. Perhaps, anonymity was a condition of the interview. But maybe Pearlman is just waiting to reveal that information. I’m curious, not only who felt that way, but who would say it on the record. Bryant remains revered in many corners.

Every sports uniform, no matter how ugly, becomes delightfully nostalgic after enough time.

Case in point…

Cavaliers:

Would you believe Cleveland had a winning record every season wearing these in the 90s? It’s true!

Chris Paul is no longer a member of the Houston Rockets, and for now it appears he will be staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then again, the trade deadline will be coming up and next February, and some might have a hard time at betting on Paul staying in the Sooner state.

In any case, the divorce between the Rockets and Paul is slowly starting to crystallize. This week it was reported that Paul had listed his Houston mansion for $8.3 million.

Via Realtor:

He didn’t own this massive mansion for very long—the residence last changed hands in April 2018. Although the price Paul paid is undisclosed, the home was on the market for $6.9 million.

The property is described as “picturesque modernism partnered with Old World Mediterranean,” and its layout features five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and 10,000 square feet. Built in 2013, the Lauren Rottet-designed home offers details such as Texas limestone, 200-year-old farmhouse oak beams, and clay roof tiles imported from France.

Photos of the mansion show that it’s a pretty swanky place, which makes sense given the price.

Who knows how long Paul will need to sit on that size of house? Hopefully he can get it done soon and put the Rockets in his rear-view mirror as he prepares for whatever team trades for him come next winter.

Kobe, Shaq say they have no beef (then Shaq takes a shot at Dwight Howard for fun)

Kobe Bryant was honest from his perspective: He never thought Shaq matched his work ethic, and that bothered him. (More on that later.)

At a corporate event in Las Vegas recently, Kobe said he would have had 12 rings if Shaq had his work ethic, and said Shaq would say the same. Shaq disagreed in an Instagram comment.

Don’t think the feud is back on. It’s not. Kobe and Shaq matured, they worked everything out long ago, and their all good now. Nothing to see here… except Shaq taking another dig at Dwight Howard. Because he can.

Two thoughts on the idea that Shaq didn’t work hard.

First, did he work as hard as Kobe? No. But that’s an unfair comparison, how many players in the history of the game have had Kobe’s work ethic? A handful at best. (We also could have a broader philosophical discussion of whether that level obsessiveness about work is a healthy lifestyle, although this is not the time or place.)

Second, to say he wasn’t single-mindedly obsessed like Kobe or Jordan is different from saying he didn’t put in the work. Shaq did work on his game and body. This was a different era of basketball — no zone defenses allowed, the three-pointer was more fallback than primary weapon — and it was an era where powerful, bully basketball was almost impossible to stop. Especially with someone as strong and athletic as Shaq. That weight he had was more weapon than liability, at least until injuries started to slow him down. Shaq was the most powerful, dominant player of his era, and he took a beating for it. He was fouled more often and harder than almost anyone in the game. He needed some recovery time after the season to get right, more like a football player than a basketball star.

But Shaq worked on his game, and as his body started to betray him and age started to catch up, Shaq still put in the work and some productive years in smaller roles.

Shaq remains one of the great centers to ever play the game, and the notion that he somehow coasted to what he got is wildly misplaced. As Shaq said, you don’t get statues by not working hard.

Steve Kerr says he would welcome Andrew Bogut back to Warriors next season

When Australia upset the United States in an exhibition game tune-up for the World Cup, Andrew Bogut was in the center of it. Literally. The Boomers used him as the fulcrum of the offense, getting him the rock at the elbow and having everyone else move and cut, then Bogut carved Team USA’s defense with his passing.

Bogut played quality minutes for the Warriors in the playoffs as well last season. This season Bogut is returning to Australia to play for Sydney — he was the NBL MVP last season — but when that season ends he said he would be open to an NBA return.

And Steve Kerr said he would welcome Bogut back. From The Daily Telegraph, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“If something happens where I am healthy and feeling good at the end of the next NBL year, and they call again and want to do it, I’m all ears,” Bogut said in April.

“We loved having Bogues at the Warriors last year,” Kerr recently said.

“I think it was really good for him to play in Sydney. Part of that was just being home.”

The Warriors have Kevon Looney and Willie Cauley-Stein at center, plus of course Draymond Green will play critical minutes at the five.

A lot depends on where the Warriors are come March — in the playoff mix? Contenders? Still healthy? — but Bogut could be a quality addition for another stretch run. If not the Warriors, expect there will be other teams calling as well. Everyone saw what he did to Team USA.