Donovan Mitchell vows to be better on defense next year for Jazz

By Dane DelgadoAug 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Stock in Donovan Mitchell has slowly shifted, at least in terms of the return folks have expected on the young Utah Jazz star. After a breakout rookie season, many were expecting Mitchell to come on strong during his sophomore campaign. While that certainly happened on the offensive side of the ball, Mitchell received some additional criticism based off of his apparent dearth as a defender.

This summer, Mitchell has made it a point to remain as one of the young players with Team USA, studying under the tutelage of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and a bevy of other great staff members.

To that end, Mitchell is now talking all the right talk about how he will be better on defense next season. Speaking to the Salt Lake Tribune this week, Mitchell said that defense will be a priority for him during his third season in the league.

Via SLT:

“For me, the biggest thing is just to get back to my roots. The biggest thing is to elevate my defense, to get back to what got me drafted,” Mitchell told The Salt Lake Tribune after defeating Canada in the USA’s final pre-World Cup exhibition game. “I think that’s one thing I’ve prided myself on, and I think (USA head coach Gregg Popovich) has really put that in my head as well.”

Mitchell isn’t a terrible defender. He had a slightly negative defensive box plus-minus last season, and his value over replacement player is still emblematic of his viability as a star in the NBA. But as we’ve seen with other contemporaries like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, eventually the rancor about defense reaches a tipping point, and you have to do something about it.

It seems like Mitchell wants to get ahead of that fervor, and so we will need to see just what kind of things he picked up from Team USA this summer that he can apply in Utah next year. The Jazz will definitely need him to elevate his game: they have big plans the Western Conference now wide open.

Masai Ujiri devoted time to girls basketball with Giants of Africa tour

Associated PressAug 28, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
TORONTO (AP) Masai Ujiri could see it in the proud posture and wide smiles of the young female players.

The Toronto Raptors president was in Somalia last week for the last stop on his annual Giants of Africa tour.

“We have to preach equality on the continent and all over the world,” Ujiri told The Canadian Press. “There’s as much talent in girls as there is in boys. They have to be given the opportunity, too. At the end of the day, you see them walking taller, which was very important for us to continue on this journey.”

Ujiri has barely paused since the Raptors won the NBA championship in June. There was free agency and the departure of superstar Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Much of his time has been devoted to Giants of Africa, his passion project since 2003. The tour added Somalia and South Sudan to the schedule this summer, two countries still staggering from civil wars.

Islamic extremism in Somalia had forbidden females to watch sports let alone participate in them. The sight of young girls shooting hoops and kicking balls is unusual. The resurgence of female athletes has been in itself a symbol of defiance.

The 50 girls at the Giants of Africa camp in Mogadishu played in hijabs. It was held at the Elman Peace and Human Rights Center, which is co-run by Ilwad Elman, a Somali-Canadian. Her father, Elman Ali Ahmen, was assassinated in 1996. He was a renowned peace activist responsible for a campaign to rehabilitate young soldiers through education.

Elman has introduced sports to girls and women at the center as a way to empower them.

“Basketball has been a breath of fresh air there,” Ujiri said. “It’s about what sports can bring you: happiness, peace, bringing people together, working together. For us, that was our message.”

Sitting in his office at an otherwise quiet OVO Athletic Centre this week, the 49-year-old executive reflected on his tour, which also included trips to Morocco, Mali, Cameroon and Tanzania.

Arriving as the reigning NBA champions took the tour to a new level.

“That was awesome, just to show that at least we can do it … we can believe in ourselves to do this,” Ujiri said. “I love it that Pascal (Siakam) and Serge (Ibaka, a Congolese native) played brilliant roles for us in this championship. Kids can see that.”

But he also wants the youngsters to know it’s not only the players who can achieve “something big.”

He listed Patrick Engelbrecht, the Raptors’ director of global scouting from South Africa; Raptors assistant coach Patrick Mutombo, who is Congolese; Jama Mahlalela, the Swazi-Canadian head coach of Raptors 905, an NBA G League team; and Raptors assistant Eric Khoury, who’s Egyptian.

Ujiri is an English-born Nigerian. When the Raptors won the Larry O’Brien Trophy, he became the first African to lead a franchise to a major North American title. He took the trophy home to Zaria, Nigeria.

“We as Africans have to go back and do more,” Ujiri said. “I have to continue to do more and more, to create more opportunity. It’s very important that we tell the story and create the narrative there rather than somebody else create it for us.”

Ujiri said the tour was a chance to “recharge” before jumping back into his seventh season at the helm. Toronto opens at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 22 when a championship banner will be raised and rings presented.

Ujiri says the NBA crown stands beside his work in Africa.

“These people have an incredible passion for life,” he said. “It’s joy for me, and an obligation. I feel so good doing it every year.”

Gilbert Arenas insists he had budget of just $400 a month as a rookie

By Dane DelgadoAug 27, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas made an estimated $140 million during his time in the NBA according to Basketball-Reference.com. That’s over now, and the 37-year-old isn’t pulling in those kind of bucks these days, but he’s keeping busy by being available for interviews as of late.

Still, the perception of professional athletes versus their reality is often quite different. In a recent feature with Bleacher Report, Arenas said that during his initial seasons with the Golden State Warriors, it wasn’t all glamorous.

In fact, Arenas claims that he had a budget of just $400 per month during his first two years in the league thanks to a miscalculation on where he would be drafted.

Arenas expected to be taken in the first round. Instead, he was the first pick of the second round. That gave him a salary of $332,000 for Year 1.

Via Bleacher Report:

“What had happened was,” he begins. The year was 2001, and Arenas was set to enter the NBA after two seasons at the University of Arizona. In his mind, he was a first-round pick; and if a thought exists in Arenas’ mind, he usually brings it into the real world. So he borrowed a loan expecting a first-round payday. Then, he says, “I bought my chain, bought my Escalade with the five TVs and the stereo system.” The audio equipment alone ran about $60,000. The chain, which bore Arenas’ initials, cost another $40,000. Draft night came. Arenas fell to the Warriors at No. 31 in a 30-team league.

“When I went 31,” Arenas says, “I got so mad that I threw the chain I bought out the window; gone.” Arenas’ second-round salary was something like $330,000, which was basically spent by the time he showed up at Golden State. Over his first two years in the league, Arenas’ budget was $400 per month.

“Imagine trying to be an NBA player for $400 per month,” he says. He rented a small house and took as much food as possible from the team plane. “Try going on a date in the middle of the month with $100 left. I got gas, I had two dogs and a girlfriend at the time. There was no date night! It was horrible.”

Arenas says a lot of the stuff these days, and so you’ll have to take this with a grain of salt. Still, as anyone who watched “Broke” knows, it can be a dangerous world out there for an athlete who has the mentality that money is both abundant and endless.

Ol’ Gil is a cautionary tale in many ways for young NBAers, and making sure you don’t spend your money until you have it guaranteed is good advice in any case.

At 34, Raptors’ Marc Gasol will carry Spain’s World Cup hope

Associated PressAug 27, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
SHANGHAI (AP) — Marc Gasol is 34 years old, which means he’s particularly fond of offseasons.

He didn’t get much of one this year.

There’s a very good reason for that – a most unusual and, he thinks, worthwhile opportunity. After helping the Toronto Raptors win the NBA championship in June, Gasol is now looking to lead Spain to a World Cup title in September. And although the 7-foot-1 veteran center’s body may have preferred some more downtime before the grind of another season begins, Gasol could not pass up this chance.

“It’s a special group of guys,” Gasol said. “It’s always special when you put on this jersey. And I couldn’t leave them hanging. That’s what my heart told me and that’s what it keeps telling me.”

Gasol was on the team that won the World Cup – then called the world championship – for Spain in 2006, rolling past a Greece team that had just beaten the United States in the tournament semifinals. He helped Spain win silver medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, losing both times in the title game to the U.S.

He’s the oldest player on a very seasoned team that will play for Spain in this World Cup. Out of the 12 on the final roster for coach Sergio Scariolo, eight have celebrated their 30th birthdays already. But it’s also clear that Gasol, even on a roster featuring the likes of Phoenix’s Ricky Rubio and Real Madrid standout Sergio Llull, is the leader of the bunch.

“It was probably a key move for us, one of the important ones, the most important one,” Scariolo said. “We need somebody to be the guy who you can give the ball in the tough moments, not necessarily for the shot but to make a good play – whether it’s to create a shot for a teammate, to take a shot himself, to draw a foul and be a solid free throw shooter. He’s extremely important and the rest of the players respect him a lot.”

That respect was there before Toronto topped Golden State in six games for the NBA title.

But the ring Gasol will be getting on opening night certainly adds to his legacy.

Among players born outside the United States, Gasol is one of only seven – a list that also includes his older brother Pau Gasol, who would have played in this World Cup had he not gotten injured last season – to have amassed more than 11,000 points, 6,000 rebounds and 2,700 assists at the NBA level. And when the Raptors added him in a trade last February, their entire makeup seemed to change.

“I think we started passing the ball, our assists started going way up, we became the No. 1 3-point shooting team in the league because of the extra passes and the contagious passing,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who is coaching Canada at the World Cup. “And our team’s sense of who they thought they could become went up.”

The same could ring true for Spain.

The U.S. has won the last two World Cups, though a third consecutive gold in the event – something that no nation has ever accomplished – hardly seems guaranteed. Spain lost to the Americans by nine in an exhibition earlier this month in Anaheim, California, a game where neither side was exactly in tournament form.

Spain should have little, if any, trouble getting through its group phase: It faces Iran, Tunisia and the Dominican Republic in its first three games at Guangzhou, China starting on Friday. The top two teams will advance to the second round. Those first three games will likely become mere tune-ups for Gasol and the Spainards, as they get ready for the bigger matchups later in the tournament.

“The teams that are in the past, they’re in the past,” Gasol said. “What matters is the guys who are playing today and their talent and their qualities.”

There has been minimal rest for Gasol this summer.

The Raptors won the title, had a parade a few days later, and within a few days after that Gasol was simultaneously starting recovery and workouts for the FIBA challenge. Spain spent about a week in the U.S. for the game against the Americans, using that as a bonding trip of sorts. Then it was back to Spain for more games, before heading out to China.

All worth it, Gasol said.

“I cherish every second of it, every practice, every trip, every lunch that we have together,” Gasol said. “I know how special it is. Obviously it’s not ideal, but I think it was completely worth it to play all the way to June. … Whenever it is, 10 years from now, when I’m sitting on the beach in Spain, I won’t be able to reproduce this feeling.”

Kobe says he would have won 12 rings if Shaq were in shape, that fist fight brought respect

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

It has been 15 years since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were teammates, and yet tales of their legendary feuds — and championship exploits — never get old.

Kobe was at the PHP Agency Convention in Las Vegas recently, speaking on stage with Patrick Bet-David (the video is above but NSFW), when they talked a little about Shaq and his work ethic. Or lack thereof (“I got hurt on company time, so I’ll heal on company time”). Kobe was asked what would have happened if Shaq had his work ethic.

“He’d be the greatest of all time. He’d be the first to tell you that…

“I wish he was in the gym. I would’ve had 12 f****** rings!”

Kobe was telling all sorts of stories (another is in the Tweet, but again NSFW).

Kobe and Shaq clashed about work ethic and style, but there was a mutual respect for much of the run (the bad blood eventually overwhelmed everything). Kobe also said that respect started when he tried to fight Shaq.

“I know Rick Fox, my teammates thought I was absolutely crazy, the day me and Shaq got in a fistfight…

“There’s a level of respect, for Shaq too, by the way, he’s told me that day was a big turning point for him because he’s generally used to talking trash and saying what he wants and nobody really stepping up and challenging him on that. When he saw me challenge him on that he said ‘this kid’s crazy, alright, I can win with that.’ And that’s the beginning of our relationship, really.”

I’m not sure Kobe and Shaq stories will ever get old. Or will Laker fans ever stop wondering what might have been if… but there were too many ifs.