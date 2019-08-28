Cavaliers unveil 1990s throwback uniforms (photos)

Every sports uniform, no matter how ugly, becomes delightfully nostalgic after enough time.
Case in point…
Cavaliers:
Would you believe Cleveland had a winning record every season wearing these in the 90s? It’s true!
Every sports uniform, no matter how ugly, becomes delightfully nostalgic after enough time.
Case in point…
Cavaliers:
Would you believe Cleveland had a winning record every season wearing these in the 90s? It’s true!
Chris Paul is no longer a member of the Houston Rockets, and for now it appears he will be staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then again, the trade deadline will be coming up and next February, and some might have a hard time at betting on Paul staying in the Sooner state.
In any case, the divorce between the Rockets and Paul is slowly starting to crystallize. This week it was reported that Paul had listed his Houston mansion for $8.3 million.
Via Realtor:
He didn’t own this massive mansion for very long—the residence last changed hands in April 2018. Although the price Paul paid is undisclosed, the home was on the market for $6.9 million.
The property is described as “picturesque modernism partnered with Old World Mediterranean,” and its layout features five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and 10,000 square feet. Built in 2013, the Lauren Rottet-designed home offers details such as Texas limestone, 200-year-old farmhouse oak beams, and clay roof tiles imported from France.
Photos of the mansion show that it’s a pretty swanky place, which makes sense given the price.
Who knows how long Paul will need to sit on that size of house? Hopefully he can get it done soon and put the Rockets in his rear-view mirror as he prepares for whatever team trades for him come next winter.
Kobe Bryant was honest from his perspective: He never thought Shaq matched his work ethic, and that bothered him. (More on that later.)
At a corporate event in Las Vegas recently, Kobe said he would have had 12 rings if Shaq had his work ethic, and said Shaq would say the same. Shaq disagreed in an Instagram comment.
Don’t think the feud is back on. It’s not. Kobe and Shaq matured, they worked everything out long ago, and their all good now. Nothing to see here… except Shaq taking another dig at Dwight Howard. Because he can.
Two thoughts on the idea that Shaq didn’t work hard.
First, did he work as hard as Kobe? No. But that’s an unfair comparison, how many players in the history of the game have had Kobe’s work ethic? A handful at best. (We also could have a broader philosophical discussion of whether that level obsessiveness about work is a healthy lifestyle, although this is not the time or place.)
Second, to say he wasn’t single-mindedly obsessed like Kobe or Jordan is different from saying he didn’t put in the work. Shaq did work on his game and body. This was a different era of basketball — no zone defenses allowed, the three-pointer was more fallback than primary weapon — and it was an era where powerful, bully basketball was almost impossible to stop. Especially with someone as strong and athletic as Shaq. That weight he had was more weapon than liability, at least until injuries started to slow him down. Shaq was the most powerful, dominant player of his era, and he took a beating for it. He was fouled more often and harder than almost anyone in the game. He needed some recovery time after the season to get right, more like a football player than a basketball star.
But Shaq worked on his game, and as his body started to betray him and age started to catch up, Shaq still put in the work and some productive years in smaller roles.
Shaq remains one of the great centers to ever play the game, and the notion that he somehow coasted to what he got is wildly misplaced. As Shaq said, you don’t get statues by not working hard.
When Australia upset the United States in an exhibition game tune-up for the World Cup, Andrew Bogut was in the center of it. Literally. The Boomers used him as the fulcrum of the offense, getting him the rock at the elbow and having everyone else move and cut, then Bogut carved Team USA’s defense with his passing.
Bogut played quality minutes for the Warriors in the playoffs as well last season. This season Bogut is returning to Australia to play for Sydney — he was the NBL MVP last season — but when that season ends he said he would be open to an NBA return.
And Steve Kerr said he would welcome Bogut back. From The Daily Telegraph, via NBC Sports Bay Area.
“If something happens where I am healthy and feeling good at the end of the next NBL year, and they call again and want to do it, I’m all ears,” Bogut said in April.
“We loved having Bogues at the Warriors last year,” Kerr recently said.
“I think it was really good for him to play in Sydney. Part of that was just being home.”
The Warriors have Kevon Looney and Willie Cauley-Stein at center, plus of course Draymond Green will play critical minutes at the five.
A lot depends on where the Warriors are come March — in the playoff mix? Contenders? Still healthy? — but Bogut could be a quality addition for another stretch run. If not the Warriors, expect there will be other teams calling as well. Everyone saw what he did to Team USA.
Football is the most popular and dominant of the American sports domestically, and with that the NFL remains the 800-pound gorilla of American sports.
Or, maybe that’s 700-pound gorilla. In recent years, football in general and the NFL in particular have lost momentum. It’s not just that viewership numbers are down (that’s something every major sport is dealing with as younger generations consume media differently, in ways that don’t fit the traditional model), it’s that youth participation numbers are dropping as well. That’s a troubling sign for the sport.
Meanwhile, the NBA seems to be picking up momentum behind popular young stars such as Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Mark Cuban, governor of the Dallas Mavericks, spoke about the difference between the NBA and NFL when he appeared on “Kanell and Bell” on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday.
“The NFL sells the NFL. The NBA sells its players. The NFL markets the NFL. The NBA markets its players, and players drive who we are in the NBA. You couldn’t identify 90 percent of NFL players if they were standing right in front of you. That’s a big part of their core problem. If you look at the social media following of NFL players, it’s not that big … So, that’s an issue for NFL players, and I’m thinking it’s by design from the NFL because that’s what gives them more leverage. NFL players don’t make nearly as much off the field, other than the quarterback and maybe one skill position player, maybe two per team, as NBA players do, because they just don’t have the brand or visibility. That gives the NFL a lot more negotiating power, and I think that’s something that the NFL should be helping their players with more.”
The NFL certainly works to control its marketing and message much more tightly. However, other factors help the NBA market its players — they are not wearing helmets on the court, so we see their faces more, and there are fewer NBA players. To be fair, most fans couldn’t identify NBA players on the back half of the bench most of the time, but the starters and stars do get more facetime. And the league does encourage them to speak out on social issues and to build their brands.
With that comes the player empowerment in the NBA that troubles some… but not Cuban.
“Unlike every other professional sports league, we’re a talent-driven league … We get the benefits of that. Our guys have the biggest social media following, our guys have the biggest social impact when there’s issues around the country, around the world. Guys have made the effort to develop those followings, and to build themselves as brands, and the NBA is the only professional sport that has really benefited from that, and the trade-off from that is the talent has more power, and in reality that’s just real world … I don’t have a problem with it.”
Cuban went on to say he thought the player movement this summer — and the fact the title chase is the most wide open it has been in many years — is going to be good for the league. Rather than just LeBron’s Lakers and Curry’s Warriors selling out buildings, now there will be more teams attracting fans. That’s good for business in Cuban’s eyes.
All these comments will sit well with players. However, the NBA faces the same challenges as the NFL and other leagues in adapting to modern viewing habits, and more importantly figuring out how to make that profitable. No league has quite figured that out.