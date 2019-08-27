Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

NBCSports.com’s 50 best players in 5 years: Kristaps Porzingis, James Harden, players 20-16

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

What is the NBA going to look like in five years? Who will be the game’s best players? The All-Stars, the guys on the cover of 2K24, the guys with signature shoe deals?

As a fun summer project, the NBA team at NBCSports.com put our heads together, pulled out our crystal balls, and tried to project forward who would be the 50 best players in the NBA in five years — in the summer of 2024. We took into account a player’s age, his potential ceiling and how likely he is to reach it, injury history, and more. The team working on this included Dan Feldman, Tom Haberstroh, Rob Dauster, Tommy Beer, Steve Alexander, and Kurt Helin (and thanks to Tess Quinlan and Mia Zanzucchi for the design help).

There were plenty of disagreements (and we don’t expect you to agree with all of our list), but here it is.

Here is the link to here are the links to players 50-4645-41, 40-36, 35-31, 30-26, and 25-21. These are players 20-16 on our list.

20. Pascal Siakam

Last season the switch flipped for Pascal Siakam.

He went from promising young player to critical contributor on both ends for a championship team. He became a guy who could average 21.3 points per game for a month (February). What fueled the change was his jump shot started falling — the season before he shot 22 percent from three, but last season that jumped to 36.9 percent, and with that came more attempts. Coach Nick Nurse believed in Siakam, gave him some freedom and touches, and Siakam responded with a Most Improved Player season.

Siakam will be in his prime the next five years, and the question now becomes just where is his ceiling? He’s a 6’9” elite athlete who is a strong perimeter defender on one end and can create his own shot on the other. There are not a lot of those around. Nurse said that Siakam now has “gotta be the man” for the Raptors, can he be that No. 1 option (Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol will start this season in Toronto but likely are not there a year from now). Siakam got a lot of wide-open looks at threes last season, with defenses often focused on Kawhi Leonard, but how will he adapt when he is the guy at the top of the opponent’s scouting report? (To be fair, defenses focused on him more and more last season with Leonard sitting out games, but this is a new level.)

The next step for Siakam All-Star and maybe All-NBA level seasons. He’s got that in him, both in terms of raw talent and in terms of the work ethic to reach those goals. In five years, he’s going to be one of the game’s elite wings.
—Kurt Helin

19. Kristaps Porzingis

One of the ways we looked at how to evaluate players for this project, projecting out five years ahead, was to ask this question: If you were a GM who could give a player a five-year max contract right now, would you with this guy? And how comfortable would you be with that fifth year?

The Dallas Mavericks answered that question on Kristaps Porzingis with a resounding “we believe” this summer, inking the big man to a five-year, $158 million max extension. They want to pair him and Luka Doncic as the cornerstone of a contending team for years to come (their new Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki).

That’s a big bet on Porzingis as he returns from missing an entire season with a torn ACL — there is not a lot of precedent for mobile guys this size coming back from this injury. When healthy Porzingis is a 7’3″ unicorn of a big man who can defend inside, run the floor, and knockdown threes. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds a game over his career with the Knicks, all while shooting 36.1 percent from three. There are no other big men who bring his skill set to the game.

But will we get the same Porzingis going forward? How well will he move coming back from that ACL, and can he stay healthy? Our evaluators think he can get back to form, or close to it at least, and that why he is on the teens in this list. But if he can get all the way back and stay healthy — two big “ifs” — this ranking will be too low.
—Kurt Helin

18. James Harden

James Harden is the greatest offensive force in the NBA right now. One of the — or, if you ask GM Daryl Morey, THE — most unstoppable offensive force the game has ever seen.

Morey could be right. Harden averaged 36.1 points per game last season, shot 36.8 percent from three, plus dished out 7.5 assists and pulled down 6.6 rebounds a night. His step-back three is the most unguardable shot in the game today. The beard is an unstoppable force right now (unless you take the ball out of his hands to make sure Russell Westbrook is happy, but that’s also a discussion for another day).

The questions for evaluators in this series were, “How good will Harden be at age 34 heading into his age 35 season? How will his game age?”

Probably pretty well, which is why he is still so high on this list (while some of his current elite contemporaries were down farther around 30 on our list). Harden’s game is all about craft, it’s not built on his explosive athleticism or his freakish skills for someone so tall. Harden’s unconventional, hesitation-filled game is more about throwing his defenders off-balance — he has a lot of old-man-at-the-Y in his game. That will still work well as he ages. Harden has logged a lot of miles on his body, and while he’s stayed healthy so far that will be harder and harder to do. Still, there’s no reason to think the perpetual MVP candidate will not still be able to go out in five years, isolate on a defender, and just get a bucket. He’s going to be able to create space and get off his shot. Which is why in five years he’s still going to have a lot of value.
—Kurt Helin

17. Bradley Beal

Right now Bradley Beal is standing at one of the crossroads in his career. The two-time All-Star — who averaged 25.6 points, 5 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game last season — has heard his name come up in trade rumors, but on the other hand the Wizards have put a three-year, $111 million max contract extension on the table in front of him, trying to lock him up.

What does Beal want to do? He has yet to take the safe route and sign the extension, but it sits there on the table if he wants it. He could say he’s not signing any extension with the franchise, essentially forcing a trade. Or — and this may be the most logical option — he can just wait, sign a four-year, $154 million extension next summer, and if he makes the All-NBA team (he was seventh in guard voting last season but there are only six All-NBA guard spots), Beal can get a $250+ million max extension from the Wizards.

Whatever he chooses, wherever he is playing, Beal is going to be one of the top shooting guards in the game the next five years as he is just entering his prime (he will be 31 in 2024). Beal has made more threes in his career than any other player through their age 25 season (Beal has 1,071, Klay Thompson is second at 1,060, then Stephen Curry is third with 905). Beal can shoot the three (35.1 percent last season), put the ball on the floor and drive, moves well off the ball (he ran more total miles last season during games — 222.7 total, or 2.75 per game — than any player in the league), and is an active and willing defender.

With John Wall out likely for the entire coming season in Washington, the Wizards become Beal’s team. He is option No. 1 on offense, the guy who gets to have the ball in his hands when he wants it. Beal is going to get to eat all he wants on offense next season for the Wizards. Providing he still wants to be in Washington.
—Kurt Helin

16. Jaren Jackson Jr.

This kid has Chris Bosh written all over him — and he can be even better. It feels odd to call him “kid” when his game screams wily veteran. Jackson Jr., is still just 19 years old, but he already can stretch the floor and block shots like a seasoned big.

There’s a reason why Kevin Garnett is one of his top statistical comps, but I like the Bosh parallel because of how he came into the league in a similar vein. Drafted No. 4 overall in a stacked draft with Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley, it’s easy to overlook Jackson Jr.’s production, especially playing in a small market like Memphis.

But Jackson’s game is tailor made for the pace-and-space era. He made 51 triples last season and converted 35.9 percent of his tries beyond the arc, making him one of the sweetest shooting bigs in the league already. He has a guard-like handle and moves fluidly on the block. On the other end, he has a great nose for creating turnovers, but there’s plenty of room to grow as a rim protector. If he can iron out his focus and court awareness on the defensive side, he can be a perennial All-Star like Bosh.

With Ja Morant in town, this could be the most promising tandem in the NBA. Jackson Jr., is so young that he still wouldn’t be in his 30s if we looked 10 years down the line instead of five. Get on board now.
—Tom Haberstroh

Jeremy Lin signs to play in China

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jeremy Lin came to a public and emotional realization he might not get signed in the NBA this summer.

Now, it’s time to move on.

The point guard – whose Asian roots, path as undrafted out of Harvard and flash of brilliant play with the Knicks brought him worldwide attention with Linsanity – signed with the Beijing Ducks, as somewhat expected.

Lin is already highly popular in China. He’ll enter the Chinese Basketball Association a star.

His ability to operate in the pick-and-roll should help him keep that status. He could post big numbers in that league.

At 31, he even has a chance to return to the NBA eventually. He’s a borderline NBA player. Right now, he’s out. But it wouldn’t take much for him to nudge himself back in.

Scott Brooks says Bradley Beal refused to take games off at end of last season

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

DNP-rest has become an expected — although not completely accepted, at least by fans — part of the NBA season, especially in the final weeks. Players either want to rest up for the long playoff run ahead, or they don’t want to risk injury in meaningless games, either way star players are more prone to sit one out down the stretch.

Not Bradley Beal.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks was on The Crossover Podcast with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated and told the story of offering to rest Beal last season once the Wizards were out of the playoff chase.

 I mean, we were going nowhere at the end of the season pretty fast. And I’m like, ‘Brad, you know what, I appreciate everything you’ve given me the last couple of years. And this year we’re not making the playoffs, we’re out. You want to like chill out the last couple of weeks and rest? And he said, ‘You know what, I signed up to be the leader of this team and do it every night.’ And he wanted to do that, and he wanted to play every game and that’s why he played for two years in a row already too.

Four or five years ago, Beal missed chunks of the season battling injury, including wrist surgery. However, he has played a full 82 games each of the last two seasons and missed only five games he season before that. He’s a competitor and a guy who doesn’t want to take a night off.

Although, when Beal is on a playoff team someday — whether in Washington or elsewhere — it might be wise to rest him a few games during the season to keep him fresh for the playoff grind.

Washington has offered Beal a three-year, $111 million max contract extension, the most it can offer him. Beal, however, has yet to sign it. There’s reason to wait if Beal feels healthy — if he can make the All-NBA team (he was seventh in guard voting last season but there are only six All-NBA guard spots), he can get a $250 million extension from the Wizards. That’s betting on himself, but it’s the kind of thing a guy who refused to miss meaningless games at the end of a season might try to do.

Aaron Gordon, Dennis Smith Jr. have mini dunk contest at Jamal Crawford’s pro-am

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aaron Gordon and Dennis Smith Jr. are two of the best dunkers in the NBA.

So when both of them showed up for Jamal Crawford‘s pro-am event, fans had to hope for a dunk contest showdown. They got it — those two put on a show.

In the game itself, Smith Jr. dropped 50. He’s going to be a fantasy hoops steal this year — he’s going to have the ball in his hands a lot and put up big numbers on a bad team.

Also, some team needs to sign Jamal Crawford. That guy can still get buckets.

Brook Lopez loved the Bucks’ off-season moves, “except for signing Robin”

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Surprisingly high on the list of things I am looking forward to this season: The interplay and verbal jousting of Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez being on the same team in Milwaukee.

It has already started: Brook spoke with Alex Kennedy of Hoopsworld about the upcoming season and more. Among their topics were the moves the Bucks made this summer, which included resigning himself and Khris Middleton, but not bringing back Malcolm Brogdon (how much they regret that will say a lot about their season). Lopez liked all the Bucks’ moves, save one:

I thought we made all of the right moves… pretty much. Except for signing Robin. I don’t know about that one. (Laughs) We’ll see how that goes…

Then Lopez got serious about playing with his brother.

It’s going to be fun! I know my mom is going to be all about it. She was born in Milwaukee and grew up there for a few years. Now, she’s going to be an official Milwaukee resident again. She’ll be there all season long, watching our games.

The Bucks move from the “exciting up and coming team” column over to “expected title favorites,” and that is a tough transition for teams. The Bucks have the advantage of continuity — most of the same players back and enter a second year in coach Mike Budenholzer’s system, they know what to expect. Also, they have Giannis Antetokounmpo and he solves a lot of problems (or creates them for the other team, if you prefer).

Whatever happens with their season, the Lopez brothers will make the Bucks entertaining.