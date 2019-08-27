Kobe says he would have won 12 rings if Shaq were in shape, that fist fight brought respect

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

It has been 15 years since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were teammates, and yet tales of their legendary feuds — and championship exploits — never get old.

Kobe was at the PHP Agency Convention in Las Vegas recently, speaking on stage with Patrick Bet-David (the video is above but NSFW), when they talked a little about Shaq and his work ethic. Or lack thereof (“I got hurt on company time, so I’ll heal on company time”). Kobe was asked what would have happened if Shaq had his work ethic.

“He’d be the greatest of all time. He’d be the first to tell you that…

“I wish he was in the gym. I would’ve had 12 f****** rings!”

Kobe was telling all sorts of stories (another is in the Tweet, but again NSFW).

Kobe and Shaq clashed about work ethic and style, but there was a mutual respect for much of the run (the bad blood eventually overwhelmed everything). Kobe also said that respect started when he tried to fight Shaq.

“I know Rick Fox, my teammates thought I was absolutely crazy, the day me and Shaq got in a fistfight…

“There’s a level of respect, for Shaq too, by the way, he’s told me that day was a big turning point for him because he’s generally used to talking trash and saying what he wants and nobody really stepping up and challenging him on that. When he saw me challenge him on that he said ‘this kid’s crazy, alright, I can win with that.’ And that’s the beginning of our relationship, really.”

I’m not sure Kobe and Shaq stories will ever get old. Or will Laker fans ever stop wondering what might have been if… but there were too many ifs.

Pistons C Andre Drummond, who has $28,751,774 player option: ‘I’m a free agent next summer’

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
3 Comments

Pistons center Andre Drummond holds a $28,751,774 player option for 2020-21.

Did he tip his hand already?

Drummond (hat tip: Aaron Ferguson of PistonPowered)

I’m a free agent next summer.

It should be fun. I’m excited. I think I’m the only one that has a big contract coming up for that year.

For next year’s free agency, obviously the year I have this year is really important, this being my contract year. The way I play will show what next offseason can do for me. So, I think for me as a player, just continue to play hard and do what I do best and making an effort to help my team on both ends of the court. Anything is possible next summer.

Drummond on Instagram:

Drummond completed his rookie-scale contract then re-signed with the Pistons as a restricted free agent in 2015. Doing it that way, rather than signing an extension, was just a formality to increase salary-cap flexibility. Drummond never really explored the market.

He’ll have that opportunity next summer or the following summer as an unrestricted free agent.

Drummond is right: Next year will be a weak free-agent class. Beyond Anthony Davis, it’s a steep fall. Drummond – an excellent rebounder and finisher – projects to be among the best players available. He’ll be 26 and could land a huge contract, in Detroit or elsewhere. That said, it’s tough for limited centers like him.

At this point, Drummond planning to opt out is probably the best thing he can do for himself and, by extension, the Pistons. The only way he’ll have better choices than guaranteeing himself $28,751,774 is with a strong season. A contract year is great motivation.

If he falls short, he can always opt in. It’s a fallback route. Nothing he says now is binding. But the goal should be playing well enough to opt out.

Spurs treading water

Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Gregg Popovich is arguably the best coach in NBA history. Get him a few capable veterans, and he has guided to the Spurs to the playoffs. Every darn year.

He’s also 70 years old, which limits the value of a rebuild. Why waste seasons Popovich could prop up just to get young players he probably won’t stick around to coach? Might as well continue to enjoy the present.

So, the Spurs agreed to a contract extension with Popovich then commenced on a boring offseason – though one that included more action than desired.

The big prize was supposed to be Marcus Morris, a good forward who would’ve strengthened San Antonio’s rotation. But he reneged on his deal and signed with the Knicks. The Spurs are reportedly – and should be – pissed.

San Antonio traded Davis Bertans, a solid stretch four, to the Wizards to open money for Morris. That trade was already complete by the time Morris pulled out. Many top free agents were off the board.

The Spurs settled for Trey Lyles ($5.5 million next season, $1 million of $5.5 million guaranteed in 2020-21). He impressed a couple years ago, but he significantly regressed last season. There are reasons he was the fallback option.

At least San Antonio got a couple of more-ready forwards by re-signing Rudy Gay (two years, $29 million) and signing DeMarre Carroll (two years, $13.65 million followed by $1.35 million of $7 million guaranteed in 2021-22). Still, the plan was to get Gay, Carroll and Morris.

Mostly, the Spurs remain on the same course. LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan are still the headliners. All eight players who played in each of San Antonio’s playoff games return.

Still, there’s a tinge of a youth movement beneath the surface.

Dejounte Murray missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Derrick White emerged in Murray’s absence. Those rising point guards will be back next season, and it’s possible to envision a next era led by one – or if Popovich is creative enough – both.

For just the second time in the last three decades,* San Antonio picked twice in the first round picks. Unfortunately for the Spurs, they got those selections in a weak-looking draft. No. 19 pick Luka Samanic and No. 29 pick Keldon Johnson are fine, unspectacular prospects.

*In 2011, San Antonio traded for No. 15 pick Kawhi Leonard and drafted Cory Joseph No. 29.

The Spurs’ goal is clearly a record-breaking 23rd straight postseason appearance. That’ll be tough in a loaded Western Conference. But they’re content to try.

Offseason grade: C

Report: Ex-girlfriend alleges DeMarcus Cousins threatened, ‘I’m going to make sure I put a bullet in your f—ing head’

Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT
5 Comments

Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins got married Saturday.

Friday, he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, Christy West, after she said their 7-year-old son couldn’t attend the wedding.

TMZ has audio West claims is a call between her and Cousins:

TMZ:

Christy has since filed court docs in Alabama seeking a restraining order against Cousins claiming he ALSO told her that he was going to kill her, “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.”

In the court docs, Christy also claims Cousins had choked her during a previous incident — but she didn’t provide any specific details.

Both the NBA and Lakers released statements saying they are looking into the matter:

If Cousins said and did these things, it’s obviously completely unacceptable.

Threats of domestic violence could even be enough to end his NBA career. Some teams have long resisted the temperamental Cousins. He faced a cold market in free agency this summer. Like it or not, the reality is stars get more leeway. After another significant injury, Cousins is further than ever from favored status.

Police are investigating, according to TMZ. Hopefully, they find the truth.

NBCSports.com’s 50 best players in 5 years: Kristaps Porzingis, James Harden, players 20-16

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
1 Comment

What is the NBA going to look like in five years? Who will be the game’s best players? The All-Stars, the guys on the cover of 2K24, the guys with signature shoe deals?

As a fun summer project, the NBA team at NBCSports.com put our heads together, pulled out our crystal balls, and tried to project forward who would be the 50 best players in the NBA in five years — in the summer of 2024. We took into account a player’s age, his potential ceiling and how likely he is to reach it, injury history, and more. The team working on this included Dan Feldman, Tom Haberstroh, Rob Dauster, Tommy Beer, Steve Alexander, and Kurt Helin (and thanks to Tess Quinlan and Mia Zanzucchi for the design help).

There were plenty of disagreements (and we don’t expect you to agree with all of our list), but here it is.

Here is the link to here are the links to players 50-4645-41, 40-36, 35-31, 30-26, and 25-21. These are players 20-16 on our list.

20. Pascal Siakam

Last season the switch flipped for Pascal Siakam.

He went from promising young player to critical contributor on both ends for a championship team. He became a guy who could average 21.3 points per game for a month (February). What fueled the change was his jump shot started falling — the season before he shot 22 percent from three, but last season that jumped to 36.9 percent, and with that came more attempts. Coach Nick Nurse believed in Siakam, gave him some freedom and touches, and Siakam responded with a Most Improved Player season.

Siakam will be in his prime the next five years, and the question now becomes just where is his ceiling? He’s a 6’9” elite athlete who is a strong perimeter defender on one end and can create his own shot on the other. There are not a lot of those around. Nurse said that Siakam now has “gotta be the man” for the Raptors, can he be that No. 1 option (Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol will start this season in Toronto but likely are not there a year from now). Siakam got a lot of wide-open looks at threes last season, with defenses often focused on Kawhi Leonard, but how will he adapt when he is the guy at the top of the opponent’s scouting report? (To be fair, defenses focused on him more and more last season with Leonard sitting out games, but this is a new level.)

The next step for Siakam All-Star and maybe All-NBA level seasons. He’s got that in him, both in terms of raw talent and in terms of the work ethic to reach those goals. In five years, he’s going to be one of the game’s elite wings.
—Kurt Helin

19. Kristaps Porzingis

One of the ways we looked at how to evaluate players for this project, projecting out five years ahead, was to ask this question: If you were a GM who could give a player a five-year max contract right now, would you with this guy? And how comfortable would you be with that fifth year?

The Dallas Mavericks answered that question on Kristaps Porzingis with a resounding “we believe” this summer, inking the big man to a five-year, $158 million max extension. They want to pair him and Luka Doncic as the cornerstone of a contending team for years to come (their new Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki).

That’s a big bet on Porzingis as he returns from missing an entire season with a torn ACL — there is not a lot of precedent for mobile guys this size coming back from this injury. When healthy Porzingis is a 7’3″ unicorn of a big man who can defend inside, run the floor, and knockdown threes. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds a game over his career with the Knicks, all while shooting 36.1 percent from three. There are no other big men who bring his skill set to the game.

But will we get the same Porzingis going forward? How well will he move coming back from that ACL, and can he stay healthy? Our evaluators think he can get back to form, or close to it at least, and that why he is on the teens in this list. But if he can get all the way back and stay healthy — two big “ifs” — this ranking will be too low.
—Kurt Helin

18. James Harden

James Harden is the greatest offensive force in the NBA right now. One of the — or, if you ask GM Daryl Morey, THE — most unstoppable offensive force the game has ever seen.

Morey could be right. Harden averaged 36.1 points per game last season, shot 36.8 percent from three, plus dished out 7.5 assists and pulled down 6.6 rebounds a night. His step-back three is the most unguardable shot in the game today. The beard is an unstoppable force right now (unless you take the ball out of his hands to make sure Russell Westbrook is happy, but that’s also a discussion for another day).

The questions for evaluators in this series were, “How good will Harden be at age 34 heading into his age 35 season? How will his game age?”

Probably pretty well, which is why he is still so high on this list (while some of his current elite contemporaries were down farther around 30 on our list). Harden’s game is all about craft, it’s not built on his explosive athleticism or his freakish skills for someone so tall. Harden’s unconventional, hesitation-filled game is more about throwing his defenders off-balance — he has a lot of old-man-at-the-Y in his game. That will still work well as he ages. Harden has logged a lot of miles on his body, and while he’s stayed healthy so far that will be harder and harder to do. Still, there’s no reason to think the perpetual MVP candidate will not still be able to go out in five years, isolate on a defender, and just get a bucket. He’s going to be able to create space and get off his shot. Which is why in five years he’s still going to have a lot of value.
—Kurt Helin

17. Bradley Beal

Right now Bradley Beal is standing at one of the crossroads in his career. The two-time All-Star — who averaged 25.6 points, 5 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game last season — has heard his name come up in trade rumors, but on the other hand the Wizards have put a three-year, $111 million max contract extension on the table in front of him, trying to lock him up.

What does Beal want to do? He has yet to take the safe route and sign the extension, but it sits there on the table if he wants it. He could say he’s not signing any extension with the franchise, essentially forcing a trade. Or — and this may be the most logical option — he can just wait, sign a four-year, $154 million extension next summer, and if he makes the All-NBA team (he was seventh in guard voting last season but there are only six All-NBA guard spots), Beal can get a $250+ million max extension from the Wizards.

Whatever he chooses, wherever he is playing, Beal is going to be one of the top shooting guards in the game the next five years as he is just entering his prime (he will be 31 in 2024). Beal has made more threes in his career than any other player through their age 25 season (Beal has 1,071, Klay Thompson is second at 1,060, then Stephen Curry is third with 905). Beal can shoot the three (35.1 percent last season), put the ball on the floor and drive, moves well off the ball (he ran more total miles last season during games — 222.7 total, or 2.75 per game — than any player in the league), and is an active and willing defender.

With John Wall out likely for the entire coming season in Washington, the Wizards become Beal’s team. He is option No. 1 on offense, the guy who gets to have the ball in his hands when he wants it. Beal is going to get to eat all he wants on offense next season for the Wizards. Providing he still wants to be in Washington.
—Kurt Helin

16. Jaren Jackson Jr.

This kid has Chris Bosh written all over him — and he can be even better. It feels odd to call him “kid” when his game screams wily veteran. Jackson Jr., is still just 19 years old, but he already can stretch the floor and block shots like a seasoned big.

There’s a reason why Kevin Garnett is one of his top statistical comps, but I like the Bosh parallel because of how he came into the league in a similar vein. Drafted No. 4 overall in a stacked draft with Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley, it’s easy to overlook Jackson Jr.’s production, especially playing in a small market like Memphis.

But Jackson’s game is tailor made for the pace-and-space era. He made 51 triples last season and converted 35.9 percent of his tries beyond the arc, making him one of the sweetest shooting bigs in the league already. He has a guard-like handle and moves fluidly on the block. On the other end, he has a great nose for creating turnovers, but there’s plenty of room to grow as a rim protector. If he can iron out his focus and court awareness on the defensive side, he can be a perennial All-Star like Bosh.

With Ja Morant in town, this could be the most promising tandem in the NBA. Jackson Jr., is so young that he still wouldn’t be in his 30s if we looked 10 years down the line instead of five. Get on board now.
—Tom Haberstroh