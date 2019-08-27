Getty Images

At 34, Raptors’ Marc Gasol will carry Spain’s World Cup hope

Associated PressAug 27, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
SHANGHAI (AP) — Marc Gasol is 34 years old, which means he’s particularly fond of offseasons.

He didn’t get much of one this year.

There’s a very good reason for that – a most unusual and, he thinks, worthwhile opportunity. After helping the Toronto Raptors win the NBA championship in June, Gasol is now looking to lead Spain to a World Cup title in September. And although the 7-foot-1 veteran center’s body may have preferred some more downtime before the grind of another season begins, Gasol could not pass up this chance.

“It’s a special group of guys,” Gasol said. “It’s always special when you put on this jersey. And I couldn’t leave them hanging. That’s what my heart told me and that’s what it keeps telling me.”

Gasol was on the team that won the World Cup – then called the world championship – for Spain in 2006, rolling past a Greece team that had just beaten the United States in the tournament semifinals. He helped Spain win silver medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, losing both times in the title game to the U.S.

He’s the oldest player on a very seasoned team that will play for Spain in this World Cup. Out of the 12 on the final roster for coach Sergio Scariolo, eight have celebrated their 30th birthdays already. But it’s also clear that Gasol, even on a roster featuring the likes of Phoenix’s Ricky Rubio and Real Madrid standout Sergio Llull, is the leader of the bunch.

“It was probably a key move for us, one of the important ones, the most important one,” Scariolo said. “We need somebody to be the guy who you can give the ball in the tough moments, not necessarily for the shot but to make a good play – whether it’s to create a shot for a teammate, to take a shot himself, to draw a foul and be a solid free throw shooter. He’s extremely important and the rest of the players respect him a lot.”

That respect was there before Toronto topped Golden State in six games for the NBA title.

But the ring Gasol will be getting on opening night certainly adds to his legacy.

Among players born outside the United States, Gasol is one of only seven – a list that also includes his older brother Pau Gasol, who would have played in this World Cup had he not gotten injured last season – to have amassed more than 11,000 points, 6,000 rebounds and 2,700 assists at the NBA level. And when the Raptors added him in a trade last February, their entire makeup seemed to change.

“I think we started passing the ball, our assists started going way up, we became the No. 1 3-point shooting team in the league because of the extra passes and the contagious passing,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who is coaching Canada at the World Cup. “And our team’s sense of who they thought they could become went up.”

The same could ring true for Spain.

The U.S. has won the last two World Cups, though a third consecutive gold in the event – something that no nation has ever accomplished – hardly seems guaranteed. Spain lost to the Americans by nine in an exhibition earlier this month in Anaheim, California, a game where neither side was exactly in tournament form.

Spain should have little, if any, trouble getting through its group phase: It faces Iran, Tunisia and the Dominican Republic in its first three games at Guangzhou, China starting on Friday. The top two teams will advance to the second round. Those first three games will likely become mere tune-ups for Gasol and the Spainards, as they get ready for the bigger matchups later in the tournament.

“The teams that are in the past, they’re in the past,” Gasol said. “What matters is the guys who are playing today and their talent and their qualities.”

There has been minimal rest for Gasol this summer.

The Raptors won the title, had a parade a few days later, and within a few days after that Gasol was simultaneously starting recovery and workouts for the FIBA challenge. Spain spent about a week in the U.S. for the game against the Americans, using that as a bonding trip of sorts. Then it was back to Spain for more games, before heading out to China.

All worth it, Gasol said.

“I cherish every second of it, every practice, every trip, every lunch that we have together,” Gasol said. “I know how special it is. Obviously it’s not ideal, but I think it was completely worth it to play all the way to June. … Whenever it is, 10 years from now, when I’m sitting on the beach in Spain, I won’t be able to reproduce this feeling.”

Kobe says he would have won 12 rings if Shaq were in shape, that fist fight brought respect

By Kurt HelinAug 27, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
It has been 15 years since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were teammates, and yet tales of their legendary feuds — and championship exploits — never get old.

Kobe was at the PHP Agency Convention in Las Vegas recently, speaking on stage with Patrick Bet-David (the video is above but NSFW), when they talked a little about Shaq and his work ethic. Or lack thereof (“I got hurt on company time, so I’ll heal on company time”). Kobe was asked what would have happened if Shaq had his work ethic.

“He’d be the greatest of all time. He’d be the first to tell you that…

“I wish he was in the gym. I would’ve had 12 f****** rings!”

Kobe was telling all sorts of stories (another is in the Tweet, but again NSFW).

Kobe and Shaq clashed about work ethic and style, but there was a mutual respect for much of the run (the bad blood eventually overwhelmed everything). Kobe also said that respect started when he tried to fight Shaq.

“I know Rick Fox, my teammates thought I was absolutely crazy, the day me and Shaq got in a fistfight…

“There’s a level of respect, for Shaq too, by the way, he’s told me that day was a big turning point for him because he’s generally used to talking trash and saying what he wants and nobody really stepping up and challenging him on that. When he saw me challenge him on that he said ‘this kid’s crazy, alright, I can win with that.’ And that’s the beginning of our relationship, really.”

I’m not sure Kobe and Shaq stories will ever get old. Or will Laker fans ever stop wondering what might have been if… but there were too many ifs.

Pistons C Andre Drummond, who has $28,751,774 player option: ‘I’m a free agent next summer’

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Pistons center Andre Drummond holds a $28,751,774 player option for 2020-21.

Did he tip his hand already?

Drummond (hat tip: Aaron Ferguson of PistonPowered)

I’m a free agent next summer.

It should be fun. I’m excited. I think I’m the only one that has a big contract coming up for that year.

For next year’s free agency, obviously the year I have this year is really important, this being my contract year. The way I play will show what next offseason can do for me. So, I think for me as a player, just continue to play hard and do what I do best and making an effort to help my team on both ends of the court. Anything is possible next summer.

Drummond on Instagram:

Drummond completed his rookie-scale contract then re-signed with the Pistons as a restricted free agent in 2015. Doing it that way, rather than signing an extension, was just a formality to increase salary-cap flexibility. Drummond never really explored the market.

He’ll have that opportunity next summer or the following summer as an unrestricted free agent.

Drummond is right: Next year will be a weak free-agent class. Beyond Anthony Davis, it’s a steep fall. Drummond – an excellent rebounder and finisher – projects to be among the best players available. He’ll be 26 and could land a huge contract, in Detroit or elsewhere. That said, it’s tough for limited centers like him.

At this point, Drummond planning to opt out is probably the best thing he can do for himself and, by extension, the Pistons. The only way he’ll have better choices than guaranteeing himself $28,751,774 is with a strong season. A contract year is great motivation.

If he falls short, he can always opt in. It’s a fallback route. Nothing he says now is binding. But the goal should be playing well enough to opt out.

Spurs treading water

Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Gregg Popovich is arguably the best coach in NBA history. Get him a few capable veterans, and he has guided to the Spurs to the playoffs. Every darn year.

He’s also 70 years old, which limits the value of a rebuild. Why waste seasons Popovich could prop up just to get young players he probably won’t stick around to coach? Might as well continue to enjoy the present.

So, the Spurs agreed to a contract extension with Popovich then commenced on a boring offseason – though one that included more action than desired.

The big prize was supposed to be Marcus Morris, a good forward who would’ve strengthened San Antonio’s rotation. But he reneged on his deal and signed with the Knicks. The Spurs are reportedly – and should be – pissed.

San Antonio traded Davis Bertans, a solid stretch four, to the Wizards to open money for Morris. That trade was already complete by the time Morris pulled out. Many top free agents were off the board.

The Spurs settled for Trey Lyles ($5.5 million next season, $1 million of $5.5 million guaranteed in 2020-21). He impressed a couple years ago, but he significantly regressed last season. There are reasons he was the fallback option.

At least San Antonio got a couple of more-ready forwards by re-signing Rudy Gay (two years, $29 million) and signing DeMarre Carroll (two years, $13.65 million followed by $1.35 million of $7 million guaranteed in 2021-22). Still, the plan was to get Gay, Carroll and Morris.

Mostly, the Spurs remain on the same course. LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan are still the headliners. All eight players who played in each of San Antonio’s playoff games return.

Still, there’s a tinge of a youth movement beneath the surface.

Dejounte Murray missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Derrick White emerged in Murray’s absence. Those rising point guards will be back next season, and it’s possible to envision a next era led by one – or if Popovich is creative enough – both.

For just the second time in the last three decades,* San Antonio picked twice in the first round picks. Unfortunately for the Spurs, they got those selections in a weak-looking draft. No. 19 pick Luka Samanic and No. 29 pick Keldon Johnson are fine, unspectacular prospects.

*In 2011, San Antonio traded for No. 15 pick Kawhi Leonard and drafted Cory Joseph No. 29.

The Spurs’ goal is clearly a record-breaking 23rd straight postseason appearance. That’ll be tough in a loaded Western Conference. But they’re content to try.

Offseason grade: C

Report: Ex-girlfriend alleges DeMarcus Cousins threatened, ‘I’m going to make sure I put a bullet in your f—ing head’

Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 27, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT
Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins got married Saturday.

Friday, he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, Christy West, after she said their 7-year-old son couldn’t attend the wedding.

TMZ has audio West claims is a call between her and Cousins:

TMZ:

Christy has since filed court docs in Alabama seeking a restraining order against Cousins claiming he ALSO told her that he was going to kill her, “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.”

In the court docs, Christy also claims Cousins had choked her during a previous incident — but she didn’t provide any specific details.

Both the NBA and Lakers released statements saying they are looking into the matter:

If Cousins said and did these things, it’s obviously completely unacceptable.

Threats of domestic violence could even be enough to end his NBA career. Some teams have long resisted the temperamental Cousins. He faced a cold market in free agency this summer. Like it or not, the reality is stars get more leeway. After another significant injury, Cousins is further than ever from favored status.

Police are investigating, according to TMZ. Hopefully, they find the truth.