Dwight Howard clears waivers, signs with Lakers, will wear No. 39

Dwight Howard has cleared waivers and is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. At least for now.
Shams Charania of The Athletic updated that he cleared waivers this morning and had pictures of Howard in his new jersey. The Lakers officially confirmed the signing later in the day.
Los Angeles waived Exhibit 10 contract player Aric Holman to make room on the roster for Howard, the team confirmed this report as well.
While Laker fans should not be described as optimistic about the return of Howard, most also are realistic about their options and the fact Howard is on a non-guaranteed contract the Lakers can walk away from at any time. That deal is something Bobby Marks of ESPN explains in more detail.
Howard was traded from the Wizards to the Grizzlies, who bought him out and waived him. Howard gave back $2.6 million in his buyout with the Grizzlies, which is exactly how much his veteran minimum contract with the Lakers will pay him — if he makes it through the season.
Howard and JaVale McGee will team up to play the minutes at the five Anthony Davis does not (AD is their best center, and it’s not close, but he wants to play the four most of the game). Howard could be fantastic in that role if he sticks just to rebounding, defense, setting picks and rolling hard to the rim. For three seasons, from 2015-16 to 2017-18, Howard averaged 13+ points and 12 rebounds a night, was a big body on defense, and played at least 71 games in averaging 30 minutes a night. However, in those years Howard pushed back against a defense/set-a-pick-and-roll/rebound role, he was a distraction. Last season he could not stay healthy.
Howard is saying all the right things about accepting that role now, and he convinced Jason Kidd — the Lakers’ assistant coach who championed him — and the franchise that he is serious this time. However, that “summer contract” the Lakers gave him sums up the caution they feel entering this second go-around with Howard.
Laker training camp is going to be interesting.
Aaron Gordon and Dennis Smith Jr. are two of the best dunkers in the NBA.
So when both of them showed up for Jamal Crawford‘s pro-am event, fans had to hope for a dunk contest showdown. They got it — those two put on a show.
In the game itself, Smith Jr. dropped 50. He’s going to be a fantasy hoops steal this year — he’s going to have the ball in his hands a lot and put up big numbers on a bad team.
Also, some team needs to sign Jamal Crawford. That guy can still get buckets.
Surprisingly high on the list of things I am looking forward to this season: The interplay and verbal jousting of Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez being on the same team in Milwaukee.
It has already started: Brook spoke with Alex Kennedy of Hoopsworld about the upcoming season and more. Among their topics were the moves the Bucks made this summer, which included resigning himself and Khris Middleton, but not bringing back Malcolm Brogdon (how much they regret that will say a lot about their season). Lopez liked all the Bucks’ moves, save one:
I thought we made all of the right moves… pretty much. Except for signing Robin. I don’t know about that one. (Laughs) We’ll see how that goes…
Then Lopez got serious about playing with his brother.
It’s going to be fun! I know my mom is going to be all about it. She was born in Milwaukee and grew up there for a few years. Now, she’s going to be an official Milwaukee resident again. She’ll be there all season long, watching our games.
The Bucks move from the “exciting up and coming team” column over to “expected title favorites,” and that is a tough transition for teams. The Bucks have the advantage of continuity — most of the same players back and enter a second year in coach Mike Budenholzer’s system, they know what to expect. Also, they have Giannis Antetokounmpo and he solves a lot of problems (or creates them for the other team, if you prefer).
Whatever happens with their season, the Lopez brothers will make the Bucks entertaining.
Brook Lopez is one of the NBA’s most underrated players. The Bucks center provides so much floor-spacing value and direct efficiency with his 3-point shooting, and he’s an excellent interior defender. Lopez is more effective than many more-celebrated players.
But Lopez is apparently plenty appreciated in Australia.
During Team USA’s exhibition win over Canada in Sydney today, the crowd went wild for him.
ESPN:
After the game, Team USA coach Gregg Popovich asked the question on everyone’s mind.
Benyam Kidané of NBA Australia:
Jimmy Butler is the NBA’s vagabond star.
That has left hard feelings between him and many others. You just can’t move and get moved so often without feathers being ruffled.
What should 76ers fans think of Butler?
He left Philadelphia for the Heat this summer. There are mixed reports about how hard the 76ers tried to keep him. By signing-and-trading Butler, Philadelphia got a good player in Josh Richardson and preserved cap space to sign Al Horford.
Mike Scott, who re-signed with the 76ers, has a clear answer.
Zach Gelb of CBS Sports:
Scott is clearly having fun with this. There’s no resentment for Butler the person, just Butler the character in the NBA’s drama. The character is a villain in Philadelphia. Butler helped the 76ers last season, but not enough that fans would feel more grateful than spurned.
So, Butler will probably get booed – especially because of Scott’s encouragement.
And Butler, the competitor he is, will probably love it.