Australian fans go bonkers for Brook Lopez (video)

By Dan FeldmanAug 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Brook Lopez is one of the NBA’s most underrated players. The Bucks center provides so much floor-spacing value and direct efficiency with his 3-point shooting, and he’s an excellent interior defender. Lopez is more effective than many more-celebrated players.

But Lopez is apparently plenty appreciated in Australia.

During Team USA’s exhibition win over Canada in Sydney today, the crowd went wild for him.

ESPN:

After the game, Team USA coach Gregg Popovich asked the question on everyone’s mind.

Benyam Kidané of NBA Australia:

Dwight Howard clears waivers, will sign with Lakers, wear No. 39

By Kurt HelinAug 26, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
Dwight Howard has cleared waivers and soon will officially become a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. At least for now.

Shams Charania of The Athletic updated the news.

Los Angeles waived Exhibit 10 contract player Aric Holman to make room on the roster for Howard.

While Laker fans should not be described as optimistic about the return of Howard, most also are realistic about their options and the fact Howard is on a non-guaranteed contract the Lakers can walk away from at any time. That deal is Bobby Marks of ESPN explains in more detail.

Howard was traded from the Wizards to the Grizzlies, who bought him out and waived him. Howard gave back $2.6 million in his buyout with the Grizzlies, which is exactly how much his veteran minimum contract with the Lakers will pay him — if he makes it through the season.

Howard and JaVale McGee will team up to play the minutes at the five Anthony Davis does not (AD is their best center, and it’s not close, but he wants to play the four most of the game). Howard could be fantastic in that role if he sticks just to rebounding, defense, setting picks and rolling hard to the rim. For three seasons, from 2015-16 to 2017-18, Howard averaged 13+ points and 12 rebounds a night, was a big body on defense, and played at least 71 games in averaging 30 minutes a night. However, in those years Howard pushed back against a defense/set-a-pick-and-roll/rebound role, he was a distraction. Last season he could not stay healthy. 

Howard is saying all the right things about accepting that role now, and he convinced Jason Kidd — the Lakers’ assistant coach who championed him — and the franchise that he is serious this time. However, that “summer contract” the Lakers gave him sums up the caution they feel entering this second go-around with Howard.

Laker training camp is going to be interesting.

Mike Scott urges 76ers fans to boo the s— out of Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m going to boo with y’all’

By Dan FeldmanAug 26, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler is the NBA’s vagabond star.

That has left hard feelings between him and many others. You just can’t move and get moved so often without feathers being ruffled.

What should 76ers fans think of Butler?

He left Philadelphia for the Heat this summer. There are mixed reports about how hard the 76ers tried to keep him. By signing-and-trading Butler, Philadelphia got a good player in Josh Richardson and preserved cap space to sign Al Horford.

Mike Scott, who re-signed with the 76ers, has a clear answer.

Zach Gelb of CBS Sports:

Scott is clearly having fun with this. There’s no resentment for Butler the person, just Butler the character in the NBA’s drama. The character is a villain in Philadelphia. Butler helped the 76ers last season, but not enough that fans would feel more grateful than spurned.

So, Butler will probably get booed – especially because of Scott’s encouragement.

And Butler, the competitor he is, will probably love it.

Team USA Celtics give World Cup roster unprecedented identity

By Dan FeldmanAug 26, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
In eight years in Charlotte, Kemba Walker never had a star teammate.

So, this summer, he went to work putting himself around better players. Walker joined Team USA for the World Cup. He also left the Hornets for the Celtics via free agency.

The twist: Many of his better new teammates are identical in both situations.

Team USA has four Celtics – Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. This is the first time Team USA has so many players from the same NBA team.

In only two other major competitions (Olympics and World Cup) has Team USA had even three players from the same NBA team. That happened in each of the last two Olympics:

Both 2016 Golden State and 2012 Oklahoma City were coming off NBA Finals appearances. (Durant joined the Warriors in 2016 free agency, supplanting Harrison Barnes, another 2016 Team USA member.)

Boston, on the other hand, is coming off a disappointing second-round loss.

How did these Celtics get so many players on the national team? It has just been a tough year for USA Basketball to draw players. Walker being Team USA’s biggest star isn’t exactly encouraging. So any good players – including all four from Boston – are definitely welcome.

This is a chance for Walker, Tatum, Brown and Smart to develop chemistry. Every time they talk about their experience with USA Basketball, they sound like they’re taking a shot at Kyrie Irving – who contributed significantly to the Celtics’ toxicity last season. I’m sure not every positive comment about the present is a dig at Irving. But I bet some are.

We’ll see how much this benefits Boston next season. If Walker and his new teammates have good cohesion, the World Cup experience will surely be cited. But it could backfire with fatigue or injury issues. In either scenario, we’ll never know the counterfactual.

USA Basketball seemingly never chose to have a third of its roster comprised by a single NBA team. This was born of necessity. Still, it’s a cool opportunity for the Celtics to turn 2019 into a feel-good year.

Team USA bounces back, beats Canada in exhibition

Associated PressAug 26, 2019, 12:23 PM EDT
SYDNEY (AP) Order restored. After losing for the first time in nearly 13 years two days earlier, the United States rebounded to outclass Canada 84-68 in a pre-World Cup exhibition basketball game Monday.

At the same arena where the Americans won Olympic gold at the Sydney 2000 Games the U.S. never trailed, leading 20-9 after the first quarter and 46-31 at halftime.

On Saturday, Australia stunned the U.S. 98-94 before a crowd of more than 52,000 in Melbourne, a result that ended the Americans’ 78-game winning streak.

The U.S. is missing top NBA players such as LeBron James, James Harden, Paul George and Stephen Curry. It was a dour scoring game after the exciting Saturday result in Melbourne, with both teams committing numerous turnovers Monday.

Jaylen Brown had 19 points to lead the Americans, who out-rebounded Canada 55-37. Donovan Mitchell added 12 points and four assists; Kemba Walker scored 12 points and Myles Turner finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

“We have to speed up that learning curve,” Brown said of the Americans with less than a week to go before the World Cup starts. “We have a lot of room for growth. It’s going to be good when it comes together, the sky is the limit for this group.”

Kyle Wiltjer had 21 points for Canada, while Orlando Magic forward Khem Birch – Canada’s lone NBA player in the game – had 13 points and six rebounds.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’ve enjoyed our time here,” Wiltjer said. “Let’s not forget these are practice games.”

Overall, the Canadians shot just 35% from the field and 6-for-23 (26%) from three-point range.

Andrew Nembhard, who injured his knee last week, and Kaza Kajami-Keane (ankle) both returned for Canada, while Brady Heslip, a late arrival for the Canadians, played his first game in Australia.

The last time the Americans – counting major international tournaments and exhibitions with NBA players on the floor – lost a game was the semifinals of the 2006 world championships. The American program has won gold in every competition since, including three straight in the Olympics and two consecutive World Cup titles.

Canada has also been hit hard by missing NBA players, with Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk the latest big-name player to pull out after sustaining a knee injury.

TIP-INS

Canada: It was the third head-to-head meeting between Canada coach Nick Nurse and U.S. coach Gregg Popovich. They went 1-1 against each other in NBA play last season, Nurse’s Toronto Raptors losing in San Antonio on Jan. 3 but beating Popovich’s Spurs in Canada on Feb. 22. Canada finished 4-3 in its pre-World Cup exhibitions, starting with a split of a two-game series with Nigeria before five games in Australia.

USA: The Americans finished their four-game World Cup warm-up tour 3-1 after beating Spain and splitting two games with Australia. The U.S. is planning to stay in Sydney until mid-week, then arrive in Shanghai early Thursday.

NURSE TOUR

Nurse is getting the full tour of the other side of the world this year. The Canadians have been in Australia for a week or so, and now head to China for the World Cup. Then, Nurse will be in Japan when the world champion Raptors (albeit now without NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard) play preseason games against Houston on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10.

KUZMA DEPARTURE

Popovich was disappointed that Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma‘s left ankle injury meant he wouldn’t be able to compete in the World Cup. The Americans sent Kuzma home Saturday with the injury, a move that finalized the 12-man U.S. roster. They were in Australia with 13 finalists for 12 World Cup spots. “It’s a huge disappointment, because he was a young, energetic guy who was really learning and could play a lot of positions for us,” Popovich said. “Hopefully he’ll heal quickly.”

UP NEXT

Canada: Opens World Cup play Sept. 1 vs. Australia in Dongguan, China.

USA: Opens World Cup play Sept. 1 vs. Czech Republic in Shanghai.