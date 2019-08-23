Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Report: Dwight Howard agrees to buyout with Grizzlies, will join Lakers on non-guaranteed deal

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
5 Comments

Once again, the Lakers are betting that Dwight Howard and his back are healthy. However, this time the Lakers have hedged that bet.

After a workout this week in front of Lakers’ coaches and front office staff, Howard’s agent has worked out a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, and Howard will sign with Los Angeles, filling the role that had belonged to DeMarcus Cousins before he tore his ACL this summer. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added vital details.

There’s a segment of Lakers’ fans — a large, vocal segment — that is going to hate this move because of the history. The Lakers get that, but the coaches and staff also know this: If he’s healthy, and if he’s willing to accept a role on the court, if he’s willing to adapt how he is in the locker room and with the staff and front office (there are reasons Howard has bounced from team to team to team in recent years), Howard is the best fit for the Lakers on the court.

Last time Howard was a Laker back issues limited him on the court, and his not taking the game or his conditioning very seriously (Howard has a legendary candy-eating habit) rubbed Kobe Bryant the wrong way. To put it mildly. LeBron James is going to bring that same work ethic and attitude, but now the Lakers have some leverage on Howard with the non-guaranteed contract.

The Lakers had planned to lean heavily on Cousins this season. The Lakers have arguably the best center in the game today in Anthony Davis, but he does he want to play 30+ minutes a night banging away down in the post (nor is he physically built for that). Cousins was going to be the center much of the game, with Davis sliding over to the five for key stretches. But Cousins is almost certainly lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Howard was the best potential fit to replace Cousins on the court, or at least do so in combination with JaVale McGee (it’s going to take both of them to soak up all the minutes at the five the Lakers need). For three seasons, from 2015-16 to 2017-18, Howard averaged 13+ points and 12 rebounds a night, was a big body on defense, and played at least 71 games in averaging 30 minutes a night. Exactly the kind of player the Lakers could use. The problem was Howard was never happy just playing that role and doing those things, which led to disruptions as he pushed for a larger role.

There are two key concerns bringing in Howard. Health is one, Howard played just nine games for the Wizards last season following another back surgery and some hamstring issues. The other is Will Howard accept the role he is given, play hard, and not be a distraction?

If Howard doesn’t fit, the Lakers also worked out Joakim Noah — who impressed a lot of people around the league with his solid 41 games for Memphis the second half of last season — and Mo Speights. They will have other options.

But for now, the Lakers are betting on Howard.

 

 

How Dwight Howard convinced the Lakers to take a chance on him

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Laker fans Friday sounded like your friends after an ugly relationship and breakup, when you consider taking that person back, they were screaming online “ARE YOU SERIOUS? What are you thinking? Are you even thinking?”

The Lakers, however, are entering a second relationship with Dwight Howard with their eyes wide open — he will sign a non-guaranteed contract to be the team’s center (sharing duties with Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee). Howard will have to prove himself, on and off the court. The Lakers have leverage and can move on the Joakim Noah or someone else quickly if Howard does not pan out.

But how did it even get to this point? How did Howard — who did his annual summer media tour saying “I have changed, I am taking the game and my conditioning seriously, I just want a chance” and league observers shrugged because they have heard the same thing for years — convince the Lakers to roll the dice on him again? Shams Charania of The Athletic laid it all out.

Howard’s message to [Laker assistant coach Jason] Kidd and the Lakers was the same one he delivered to The Athletic in July from NBA summer league: He’s learned from the past several seasons, learned that, at age 33, he is simply one of the guys now. Howard believes he can contribute at a high level for any NBA team, but the eight-time All-Star also understands he has to focus on rebounding, defense, blocking shots, finishing around the rim and simply playing whenever he is asked… Kidd became convinced about Howard’s newfound awakening…

The Lakers then began setting workouts for free agents, and Howard traveled from Atlanta to Los Angeles on Wednesday. His meeting and workout with the Lakers was set for Thursday, but Howard went to the Lakers’ facility in El Segundo, Calif., on Wednesday afternoon for his own training session. The Lakers were surprised to see him, sources said, and many key decision makers were in attendance…

League sources said Howard had a convincing and emotional meeting with the players and Lakers officials, explaining how he had reached rock bottom a season ago and needed to find a new mindset in his life. On and off the floor. He was not the teammate he needed to be in playing for three teams in the past three years. He did not take the game seriously enough, he did not understand what was needed to turn the corner.

Howard has said all that before. Multiple times. To multiple teams and teammates. Maybe this time he has genuinely figured things out, but whatever he did and said was enough to convince the Lakers to buy in…

To a point.

One could argue — and I would make the case — that Joakim Noah would be a better fit on the court for the Lakers’ needs in terms of passing and defense, but he comes with plenty of risk as well (health, getting along with LeBron James, and how much he liked the nightlife as a Knick in New York). At least with Howard, the Lakers mitigated that risk with the non-guaranteed contract. If Howard will not accept his role and is disruptive (as he has been in recent stops), if he is still eating candy like a bingeing 10-year-old on Halloween night, if he can’t stay healthy, the Lakers can waive Howard and move on. If the Lakers brought in Noah, they would have been smart to have the same non-guaranteed contract (if Noah would have signed that kind of deal).

For now the Lakers have their man, but he’s basically on probation. Howard has to prove in deeds everything he has said in words.

Report: Hornets would’ve traded for Marc Gasol before deadline, but he wouldn’t commit beyond last season

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 23, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Hornets coming close but ultimately not trading for Marc Gasol before last trade deadline reportedly soured Kemba Walker on Charlotte. Walker then left Charlotte in free agency this summer. That was at least partially about money, but it’s never only one thing. If the Hornets had done more to build a better team around him, maybe he would’ve accepted less.

Why didn’t Charlotte get Gasol, who had a $25,595,700 player option for next season?

Roderick Boone of The Athletic:

I do know they were going to pull the trigger on that trade until it fell through because Gasol wouldn’t commit to Charlotte beyond the 2018-19 season.

This worked out great for Gasol. The Grizzlies traded him to the Raptors, and he won a title. He also opted in with Toronto.

I don’t get the logic for the Hornets. They were unwilling to pay Walker without a massive salary commitment to a 34-year-old Gasol. With Gasol, it would have been even far difficult to pay Walker a reasonable amount while avoiding the luxury tax, something Michael Jordan has never paid.

Perhaps, Charlotte wanted to make the trade contingent on Gasol pledging to opt out and re-sign for a lower 2019-20 salary on a multi-year deal. That could’ve pushed the Hornets into the 2019 playoffs, impressed Walker and kept a helpful contributor like Gasol in Charlotte.

But I’m unsurprised he said no. He got a ring and a huge payday for next season.

Charlotte needs better plans than this.

Shelly Sterling: Donald Sterling happy he sold the Clippers, says he ‘landed on a pile of gold’

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 23, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

When the NBA banned him after a recording of his racist rant became public, Donald Sterling was livid. He wanted to remain Clippers owner. So, he did what he always does. He sued.

Meanwhile, his wife – Shelly Sterling – seized control and sold the franchise to Steve Ballmer for $2 billion. Donald sued her, too.

Those lawsuits went nowhere. The NBA has moved on without Donald.

Shelly Sterling, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

He’s happy about selling the team now. Yes. He tells a lot of people. He says, “You know, I had to sell the team, but I feel like I fell off a tree and I landed on a pile of gold.”

Shelly – who once said she feels as if the Clippers will always be her and Donald’s team – also said she still regularly attends Clippers games. She does officially hold the title of “Clipper’s Number 1 Fan,” after all.

What a classic American story.

NBA, Kings close investigation into Luke Walton without finding wrongdoing

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 23, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kelli Tennant sued Kings coach Luke Walton for alleged sexual assault. Walton denied the allegations, which stem from his time with the Warriors and Lakers. The NBA and Kings investigated.

Kings release:

The Sacramento Kings and the NBA announced today the results of an investigation into allegations of improper conduct made by Kelli Tennant against Kings Head Coach Luke Walton. Ms. Tennant elected not to participate in the investigation. Based on this and the available evidence, the investigators determined that there was not a sufficient basis to support the allegations made against Coach Walton.

On April 22, 2019, Ms. Tennant filed a civil lawsuit against Coach Walton and, on April 23, held a press conference in which she described claims of alleged sexual assault, verbal and physical harassment, and unwanted physical contact over a three-year period. Two days later, the Kings and the NBA commenced an investigation. The investigatory team was led by Sue Ann Van Dermyden, from the Sacramento law firm Van Dermyden Maddux, and Elizabeth Maringer, Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel of the NBA.

During the investigation, more than twenty individuals were interviewed, including Coach Walton, and numerous documents and other relevant materials were reviewed. The investigators made repeated attempts to interview Ms. Tennant, but, through her counsel, she declined the opportunity to participate. The investigation is considered closed unless new evidence becomes available.

Presumably, Tennant’s lawsuit will proceed. She might have found no reason to participate in an investigation by Walton’s private employer.

Tennant alleged Walton forced himself upon her in a hotel room. That’s incredibly difficult to corroborate, especially if she wouldn’t participate in an investigation. Don’t mistake a lack of evidence with proof of innocence.

She also alleged other incidents of continued harassment. There were more likely to be witnesses for those, but apparently the NBA and Kings didn’t find wrongdoing there, either.

Tennant still has an opportunity to present her case in court. I suggest withholding judgment until then.

With training camp around the corner, I understand why the NBA and Kings couldn’t wait. Resolution on their end was important before the season starts. An accusation alone shouldn’t have cost Walton his job. Hopefully, investigators made their best effort to discover the truth. At this point, it’s reasonable to allow Walton to continue as Sacramento’s coach.

But with the lawsuit still pending, this isn’t necessarily the end of this.