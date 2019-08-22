Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart will be Team USA captains in World Cup

Last season in Minnesota — with Jimmy Butler torpedoing the team and ending the Tom Thibodeau era — was pretty much the figurative definition of a train wreck.

Out of that wreckage, the Timberwolves think they found some positives. Ryan Sunders was thrown into the fire as a young coach but bonded with Karl-Anthony Towns. Robert Covington sparked the defense before his injury. Josh Okogie emerged as a player. This summer the team drafted a player with a lot of potential in Jarrett Culver.

Minnesota also brought in the aggressive Gersson Rosas out of Houston to take over as team president and start reshaping the franchise into one that can live up to the promise of Towns’ potential. For that to start to happen, meaning a return to the playoffs, Rosas pointed to a couple of things needing to go right this season. First and foremost, they need more — and more consistency — out of Andrew Wiggins. Via Timberwolves writer/podcaster Dane Moore.

Gersson Rosas today on Andrew Wiggins: pic.twitter.com/LI924PXlpD — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) August 22, 2019

Gersson Rosas received a handful of pressing Andrew Wiggins questions today.@PhilMackey put it best — “is Wiggins unlockable?” Rosas’ response: “We need him to be unlockable.” I don’t think Rosas is giving AW any passes, but feels there is something there worth trying to tap — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) August 22, 2019

Most Timberwolves fans, and the rest of the league, have moved on from Wiggins, who has four years, $122 million left on his max contract. While he averaged 18.1 points per game last season, he doesn’t get those buckets efficiently nor consistently, and the result is an average/slightly below-average wing whose contract is an anchor on the franchise. We’ve learned no contract is untradable in the NBA, but this is as close to that line as it gets — the sweeteners Minnesota would have to throw in right now make a deal are prohibitive.

The only thing Minnesota can hope for is that in year six Wiggins takes some steps forward he did not take in the last five. Maybe continuity helps, but we’re all going to need to see it before we believe it.

The other thing Rosas said Minnesota needs: More consistent defense from Towns.

Gersson Rosas when asked about Karl-Anthony Towns’ defensive impact: “As he goes we’re going to go… You’ll see Ryan use him creatively on the defensive end.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) August 22, 2019

Saunders seemed to connect with Towns and got him to defend, and Covington played MIC linebacker calling out coverages and getting guys in position before his injury. Rosas said Covington would be good to go at the start of the season, if so that gives the Timberwolves real hope that the defense will improve.

Whether all of that will be enough to get them into the playoffs in a deep West is another question, but at least Minnesota seems to be moving in the right direction now.