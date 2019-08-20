Clippers reportedly add Tyronn Lue to coaching staff

There are a lot of people surprised that this deep into the summer, with NBA rosters largely filled out, Carmelo Anthony isn’t playing somewhere. Whether on Team USA or training with new teammates for an upcoming NBA season.

Among those confused, former NBA draft pick Royce White, who was outspoken on the issue — and called out both LeBron James and Jared Dudley — in speaking with Fanatics View.

😳😳😳 "LeBron is walking around here like he's the face and voice of the players. How is he letting his Banana Boat brother hang out there in the wings and they go sign Jared Dudley and not Carmelo." – @Highway_30 Full explosive interview:https://t.co/vm5OZzOXMi pic.twitter.com/XrrobSUgPB — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) August 20, 2019

Dudley responded to this, not directly to White but to a retweet of this rant, and did so in Dudley’s calm, rational way. His Tweet has since been taken down, but it said:

“This isn’t Melo vs myself, That man is a 1st ballot HOFer… We all want to see him back in the league… Royce seems uninformed when he speaks and this situation in calling my name out. This league is not about who’s better then who it’s what’s players make for the best Team.”

Kendrick Perkins and Jameer Nelson had Dudley’s back.

I think @JaredDudley619 is the perfect fit for the Lakers! Knows his ROLE and he’s going to do all the lil things that don’t show up in the stat sheet but help teams win games!Reminds me of a James Posey of 08 Celtics!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 20, 2019

Royce White had an interesting thought/point regarding Jared Dudley having a roster spot over Melo. You can’t take anything away from JD. He’s a pros pro and all teams trying to win need pieces like JD. and yes Melo should be on several Rosters but it has to fit. — Jameer Nelson (@jameernelson) August 20, 2019

And by no means Am I saying Jared Dudley is better then Melo. He may just be a better fit For this Roster and this Organization. Melo is one of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen, and he deserves more respect. — Jameer Nelson (@jameernelson) August 20, 2019

Dudley/Perkins/Nelson are spot on here. The reason Dudley is on an NBA roster and Anthony is not is all about willingness to fit in and play a role. Dudley knows exactly how to do that, accepting limited minutes off the bench, staying ready, and when he comes in playing hard, being a pest, and knocking down threes. Anthony is unquestionably still a better scorer, but he was unwilling to accept a role in both Oklahoma City and Houston (and his game now is that of a role player/sixth man). Anthony says that’s different now, but GMs are risk averse in most situations. Teams that might have interest in ‘Melo are concerned about the possible distraction and disruption, and they wonder if that risk is worth what Anthony brings to the court right now. It was the same with Team USA.

Some team should — and one likely eventually will — give Anthony another shot. He deserves it. However, teams thinking about a deep playoff run tend to like their chemistry and are wary of disruptions, so nothing has come out yet. Even if Royce White and a lot of other people think it should have.