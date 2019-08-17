USA shows it still has plenty of talent, athleticism, in 90-81 exhibition win against Spain

By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2019, 1:30 AM EDT
ANAHEIM — For the past month, whenever anyone mentioned USA Basketball, the talk was about who is not there — James Harden, Anthony Davis, etc. Everyone wanted to talk about what Team USA did not have.

It’s time to move on from that topic.

The United States doesn’t just have the most talented players in the world, it has the deepest talent pool. By a wide margin. That was on full display Friday night — this version of Team USA still had more than enough talent and skill to comfortably handle Spain, one of the world’s better squads and a medal contender at the upcoming World Cup in China.

The United States picked up a 90-81 confidence-boosting in its first test, an exhibition game it led by double digits most of the way. After the game, Spanish coach Sergio Scariolo reminded everyone the USA was the “best team in the tournament” and that he wanted to measure his team against this squad now as a learning experience for them.

The USA will now head to Australia — with 14 players, not making any roster cuts (they need to eventually get to 12) — for a series of exhibition games. From there it’s on to China for the World Cup, with the American’s first game Sept. 1 against the Czech Republic.

For a young USA team, Friday night’s exhibition was another step along the learning curve. Especially playing against a Spanish team that has played together for years and executes a deep offense at a high level.

“There were a lot of situations we learned from this evening,” USA coach Gregg Popovich said. “The win or the loss is pretty unimportant at this point. It’s about getting better, coming together, learning to execute…

“I was most pleased with us defensively, I thought we did a good job as a new group, communicating with each other. I thought we rebounded well, we haven’t done that well, to date, consistently, I thought we had a good effort on the boards from everybody tonight.”

The USA came out and attacked as well, pushing the ball in transition and getting to the rim whenever they could. Team USA took just 19 threes (hitting 10), but when the Spanish players closed out on the shorter international three-point line the Americans put the ball on the floor and went hard to the rim. Guys cut off the ball as the defense rotated, and that led to some nice plays.

The USA was led by Donovan Mitchell, who had 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. However, the best player on the floor for the Americans was the Bucks’ All-Star Khris Middleton, who had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, three quality assists, played strong defense, and always seemed to make the right decision. Kemba Walker showed off some impressive hesitation moves on his way to 11 points.

“Everybody on this team can score,” Mitchell said. “But we have guys willing to sacrifice to be a defensive player, to rebound, to take charges, to make the little plays. Maybe not play as many minutes but lead from the bench.”

Team USA came opened the game playing with urgency, and using their athleticism both on defense and in transition, something Spain could not match. The Americans also just knocked down their shots. The USA shot 5-of-8 from three and 55.6 percent overall in the first quarter Friday night, while Spain started 2-of-9 from three. The result was a 31-20 lead after one frame, and the USA kept that lead in double digits most of the way.

Spain was led by Marc Gasol‘s 19 points on 13 shots, as well as Ricky Rubio, who had 16 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

A couple of times in the fourth quarter Spain cut the lead to eight, but each time Team USA responded with a run to push the league back to the mid-teens. The fact they handled the adversity well is a good sign for the USA.

“We have a group of guys that are willing to learn, willing to listen to each other and lock in,” Donovan Mitchell said. “It’s easy to come in and say ‘it’s my show’ but we have a lot of guys willing to sacrifice for each other, and you want to be on a team like that.”

Team USA had plenty of highlights in first half against Spain

By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2019, 11:02 PM EDT
ANAHEIM — Concerns? What concerns about Team USA?

The Americans came out in their first real test, an exhibition against a good Spanish team, and showed their athleticism and depth. The USA led 54-41 at the half, with Khris Middleton (10 points, 4-of-4 shooting, a couple nice assists) and Kemba Walker (nine points on 3-of-3 shooting) leading the way.

The Americans put their athleticism on display, pressuring on defense then getting out and running, and that led to some impressive highlights.

Ricky Rubio led Spain with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Spurs to retire Tony Parker’s jersey on Nov. 11

By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Four-time NBA champion and one of the anchors of the Spurs dynasty.

Finals MVP.

Four-time All-NBA.

Six-time All-Star.

Tony Parker is as much of a San Antonio Spurs legend as anyone who has put on that jersey, and on Nov. 11 the team will retire his No. 9, San Antonio announced Friday. It will happen in a game against Memphis.

Parker is the Spurs all-time leader in assists (6,829), is second in games played (1,198), and fourth in points (18,943).

This announcement was expected after the Spurs already put the jerseys of Tim Duncan — now a Spurs assistant coach — and Manu Ginobili in the rafters from this Spurs era.

The Spurs already have nine jerseys retired (Parker will be the 10th): Duncan (21), Ginobili (20), Bruce Bowen (12), Sean Elliott (32), George Gervin (44), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00), David Robinson (50) and James Silas (13).

Jalen Rose: Kevin Durant got upset and left my $10K fantasy-football league (video)

By Dan FeldmanAug 16, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant and LeBron James recorded a song together. Durant and Draymond Green at least were chummy. LeBron and Green have shared business ties.

NBA stars intermingle.

Apparently, those three played in Jalen Rose’s $10,000 fantasy-football league.

Rose:

Initially, KD was in our league. He got upset, and he left the league.

I’m telling you. He did.

LeBron was initially teammates with Randy. They came in last two years ago. He left. Randy stayed.

Draymond Green is still in the league. Maverick Carter is in the league, as well.

As if people needed more reasons to take cheap shots at Durant and LeBron.

P.J. Tucker, battling ankle issue, latest to withdraw for USA World Cup roster

By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
For the past couple of weeks, P.J. Tucker has been taking part in USA Basketball’s camp, preparing for the FIBA World Cup in China that starts at the end of this month (Team USA’s first game is Sept. 1 against the Czech Republic). He said he was energized by the invite from USA Basketball and was excited to take part.

His skill set fits what the USA wants to do — he is a physical defender, he can shoot the three, and he knows how to move the ball and move off the ball. He’s also the kind of respected veteran leader a young roster can look to.

However, on Thursday during practice in Los Angeles, he tweaked his ankle.

Friday, before the USA takes on Spain in an exhibition game in Anaheim, Tucker has pulled out of Team USA, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That leaves Team USA with 14 players on the roster. Only 12 can be on the final roster for the World Cup, which means there are two more cuts to be made. USA Basketball traditionally makes those final cuts before they travel overseas, which will come after Friday night’s exhibition against Spain. Expect the cuts to come in the next few days.

Coach Gregg Popovich, in a very Spursian way, has been careful not to single out any player as good or bad through the tryouts. In a summer where a lot of big names decided not to play for Team USA this summer (focusing more on the Olympics next year), he wants to protect the guys who did come out and make the time sacrifice to be part of camp.

The USA’s first real test — against a good Spanish side led by Marc Gasol — will take place Friday night at 10 p.m. ET (broadcast on NBA TV). NBC Sports have stories directly from Anaheim tonight.