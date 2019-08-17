Marcus Smart reportedly cleared to play for Team USA

Through two weeks of training camp, first in Las Vegas then in Los Angeles, through one intrasquad scrimmage and one exhibition game, Marcus Smart has sat in street clothes.
The Celtics guard has a calf injury that has sidelined him. On Thursday in Los Angeles he took part in the shooting parts of practice during training camp, but not the full-contact scrimmages against the select team. All he could really do was this.
Friday night he never got out of his warmups and did not play against Spain, but he did say on the broadcast he would be back.
Turns out, he was cleared to be back the next day according to Mark Stein of the New York Times.
This takes away a little of the sting of De'Aaron Fox deciding to withdraw from the team just before it left on Saturday for Australia.
It also means four Celtics are on the USA roster: Smart, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown. USA assistant coach Steve Kerr jokingly said to me last week he asked Brad Stevens for a thank you gift for running Celtics mini-camp.
Smart is one of the 13 players headed down under for a series of tune-up games before the World Cup (against Australia and Canada). If he’s fully healthy enough to go, Smart is a lock to make the roster because of his physical perimeter defense and ability to shoot the three (36 percent last season in the NBA, and the international line is a little closer in). He likely would come off the bench at the two behind Donovan Mitchell.
Bill Walton is brilliant.
The Hall of Fame hippie and big man was in the broadcast booth Friday night — not for basketball, but for the White Sox vs. Angels MLB game. Walton loves baseball even if his understanding of the sport is… unconventional.
I want Bill Walton to narrate my life.
The world missed him while he battled serious back issues, it’s so good to have him out and around and being himself again.
Friday night, after Team USA’s confidence-boosting exhibition win against Spain, coach Gregg Popovich said the 14 players on the roster would all go to Australia for the next round of pre-World Cup tune-up games.
Only 13 players boarded the team play Saturday.
Sacramento’s De'Aaron Fox chose to withdraw from the team, something first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and confirmed by USA Basketball. The reason given was to focus on helping Sacramento make the playoffs this season (the Kings have the longest playoff drought in the NBA at 13 seasons).
The decision came as a surprise.
Fox had been a standout at USA Basketball camp and impressed both the staff and fellow players. Kemba Walker called Fox the fastest player in the NBA with the ball in his hands and said his improved jump shot was going to take him to another level. Fox was considered a lock to make the roster, although he played just a little over six minutes in Friday night’s exhibition.
The Kings still have Harrison Barnes on the USA roster. Marvin Bagley III had been in camp but withdrew in the past week.
Fox’s decision makes it almost a lock that San Antonio’s Derrick White will make the World Cup roster.
USA Basketball is taking 13 players to Australia but will eventually have to cut one player before they tip-off Sept. 1 in China in their first World Cup game, taking on the Czech Republic. That’s a long, lonely flight home for one person.
James Harden played 78 games last season and does not believe in taking games off to rest.
Russell Westbrook has missed just 14 of his last 328 potential games.
Does that change this season? Houston believes it is a title contender and both stars are entering their 30s.
That decision has yet to be made, sources told NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh.
Last month, Houston GM Daryl Morey made headlines when he responded to a question about load management on “The Dan Patrick Show,” saying the team will have “a very put together plan by our staff throughout the season to have our guys peak in April.” But sources told NBC Sports that no decision has been made to rest James Harden and Russell Westbrook entire games. Neither Westbrook or Harden have gone that route before, but it must be noted that Harden will enter his 30s, joining the 31-year-old Westbrook, later this month.
(Haberstroh’s story is about a new app that can help alert fans when a player is likely to get a DNP-Rest so said fans don’t head to the arena expecting one thing only to get another. It’s worth a read.)
The Rockets need to have both stars fresh and healthy for the postseason to have a chance (Harden has seemed to run out of gas in the playoffs in the past). That one-two punch of isolation players should prove tough to stop in the postseason, especially if the Rockets can have enough shooting around them.
How well Houston can defend with Harden and Westbrook on the court together will be the biggest factor in determining how long the team’s postseason will last.
NBA defenses cannot stop MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
So imagine what happens in an international game against lesser athletes and defenders.
Actually, you don’t have to imagine. Here are some highlights.
Antetokounmpo scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds 19 minutes of play, and Greece cruised to an 83-63 win. (Danilo Gallinari did not suit up for Italy in this one but will be on their World Cup roster.)