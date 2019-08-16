Report: Even after DeMarcus Cousins’ injury, Lakers don’t plan to use Anthony Davis ‘big minutes’ at center

Anthony Davis made very clear he prefers not to play center.
That was tolerable when the Lakers had DeMarcus Cousins and JaVale McGee. Davis said he was fine playing the position sometimes, too.
But Cousins tore his ACL, an injury that could sideline him all season.
What’s in store for Davis now?
Jared Greenberg of NBA TV:
There are plenty of reasons this makes sense: Davis takes less of a pounding at power forward, and it’s important to keep him healthy. The Lakers want to keep Davis – who’ll become an unrestricted free agent next summer – happy. They also want to project that they take care of their stars, which could appeal to future targets.
There’s also one huge reason this doesn’t make sense: Davis is best at center.
He’s big enough to excel there. His athleticism and skills become even bigger weapons. On this roster, Davis playing center also allows the Lakers to deploy more of their most talented players around him.
Davis will certainly play some center. That would’ve been true whether or not Cousins got hurt. The definition of “big minutes” is in the eye of the beholder. This Lakers source’s definition might not match yours or mine.
But if the Lakers are truly committed to keeping Davis away from center, they must sign another center or two. They have one open regular-season roster spot, and if Cousins isn’t returning, they could waive him and eat his salary to open another.
People are pretty happy that TNT’s “Players Only” broadcast has been scrapped for the upcoming 2019-20 NBA season. It was a curious marketing tactic, one that employed several former players that didn’t appear to have the broadcasting chops necessary to move a national TV broadcast along.
Now TNT is heading in another direction, and that includes the recent reported hiring of ESPN’s Stan Van Gundy.
The former Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons coach has been part of ESPN’s broadcast team since September of 2018. Now Van Gundy is on the move, and will presumably be a bigger part of the talent pool at TNT.
Via Andrew Marchand:
Van Gundy’s addition could have long-term implications for Turner’s top games. For its marquee event, the conference finals, Turner typically goes with a three-man booth.
In the recent past, it has been Chris Webber and Reggie Miller joining Marv Albert. It is easy to imagine that Turner may want a coach and a player combo in the future.
This is great news for folks who want more coaching-centric views in the broadcast booth. Ex-players, unfortunately, seem to skew toward the anecdotal rather than the evidential. Coaches aren’t exactly batting 1.000 as announcers, but Van Gundy should be an upgrade from Players Only.
Plus, with brother Jeff Van Gundy on the call for ESPN, now we can have dueling back-and-forth nights of Van Gundy vs. Van Gundy.
The NCAA has decided to back down on its college education requirement for what has been dubbed the ‘Rich Paul Rule’. Previously, the NCAA was trying to institute a policy where agents representing players who were exploring the market in the NBA draft would need to have a bachelor’s.
That’s no longer the case, but the NCAA will no doubt try to find other ways to keep its assets — unpaid college athletes — under their control for as long as possible.
Meanwhile, Adam Silver things that Paul is doing things just fine. Speaking on The Jump this week, the NBA commissioner said that the Klutch Sports head honcho is a perfect example of how someone outside of the normal college-to-agency path can succeed.
Via The Jump:
“I think Rich has more than demonstrated that he’s a professional negotiator, and that he’s a highly-trained and competent agent. I think the best way would be to say there are exceptions that can be made and he’s a perfect example of that.”
…
“I didn’t even know all about Rich’s background until I read a long feature on him in Sports Illustrated recently. I knew a little bit about his background and how he met LeBron [James] and their other group that work together… but it’s a classic sort of American rags to riches story, in essence. What he’s overcome in his life — difficult circumstances — and be the success he is today demonstrates that there are other paths to success. A traditional one is through college, but certainly for the league, and I can’t speak for the NCAA, we want to ensure people from all walks of life can be successful in our system.”
The NCAA was trying to implement this rule because of what Paul did with a former top Syracuse prospect, Darius Bazley. Instead of heading to New York state, Bazley decided to head to New Balance and work with the shoe company on a $1 million internship (tied to his future NBA prospects, of course).
Now their rule is stripped of its most vicious restriction, and Paul can continue to do whatever he wants. Of course, given that Paul runs a whole agency, that was always going to be the case anyway, but more power to the NCAA for flubbing up an entire implementation of a biased rule and turning it into a PR storm.
Classic.
Carmelo Anthony is still without an NBA team. Team USA turned him down for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China this summer, and Anthony seems like a long shot to return to an NBA floor in 2019-20
Teams have reportedly been staying away from Anthony, and even franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers don’t appear to have interest in the former star. But that hasn’t stopped the 35-year-old former scoring champion from working out with other NBA players and trying to get his name back out there.
In a report that surfaced this week, Anthony had apparently taken part in one of the many workouts that happen in L.A. among various NBA players. This one just happened to be including several Brooklyn Nets, sending fans of New York’s other team wondering whether Anthony could be on their team’s radar.
Via Ian Begley and Anthony Puccio:
Ten-time All-Star and free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has been participating in informal team workouts and scrimmages with Brooklyn Nets players in Los Angeles recently, per SNY sources.
Would Carmelo fit with what the Nets are trying to build the season? They don’t have Kevin Durant, so this is probably going to be the Kyrie Irving show for the coming year. Would Anthony really hurt the development of other players on this team? That is for the Brooklyn brass to ponder.
Then again, it seems like players across all teams are friends these days, and it doesn’t matter who they play for. Everyone is hanging out in Los Angeles and working out together. The fact that Anthony was working out with Nets players could simply be a function of who he is friends with.
I’m still doubtful Anthony ends up permanently on an NBA team this year. If LeBron James doesn’t want him on the Lakers, it seems like nobody might want him.
In a gut-wrenching turn of events, Los Angeles Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins has torn his ACL.
The news was reported late on Thursday afternoon after Cousins was rumored to have gone knee-to-knee with another player during a scrimmage. It was a major disappointment for the oft-injured Cousins, who hasn’t been able to stay healthy as of late.
We had been left wondering what happened to Cousins, and the circumstances that would cause an ACL tear during offseason training. Now we have more answers. In a video posted to TMZ on Thursday, Cousins can be seen dribbling the ball in transition but coming up short as he drives to the right side of the lane.
The result isn’t pretty, so if you want to look away, don’t play the video above. A frame-by-frame look doesn’t appear to show any contact between Cousins’ left knee and his defender. The clearest shot of that is right here, where the defender’s right leg is actually pretty far away from Cousins’ left knee.
Meanwhile, this is yet another setback for Cousins. Once thought to be the best big man in the NBA, Cousins has torn his Achilles, injured his quad, and now torn his ACL in the span of just two years.
Will the 29-year-old ever get back to the form he was in with the Sacramento Kings? That’s starting to feel less and less likely.