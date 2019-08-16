Report: Even after DeMarcus Cousins’ injury, Lakers don’t plan to use Anthony Davis ‘big minutes’ at center

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis made very clear he prefers not to play center.

That was tolerable when the Lakers had DeMarcus Cousins and JaVale McGee. Davis said he was fine playing the position sometimes, too.

But Cousins tore his ACL, an injury that could sideline him all season.

What’s in store for Davis now?

Jared Greenberg of NBA TV:

In the wake of the DeMarcus Cousins news a high ranking member of the Lakers tells me that they do not expect nor do they want Anthony Davis to play “big minutes” at center this season @NBATV — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) August 16, 2019

There are plenty of reasons this makes sense: Davis takes less of a pounding at power forward, and it’s important to keep him healthy. The Lakers want to keep Davis – who’ll become an unrestricted free agent next summer – happy. They also want to project that they take care of their stars, which could appeal to future targets.

There’s also one huge reason this doesn’t make sense: Davis is best at center.

He’s big enough to excel there. His athleticism and skills become even bigger weapons. On this roster, Davis playing center also allows the Lakers to deploy more of their most talented players around him.

Davis will certainly play some center. That would’ve been true whether or not Cousins got hurt. The definition of “big minutes” is in the eye of the beholder. This Lakers source’s definition might not match yours or mine.

But if the Lakers are truly committed to keeping Davis away from center, they must sign another center or two. They have one open regular-season roster spot, and if Cousins isn’t returning, they could waive him and eat his salary to open another.