Getty Images

P.J. Tucker, battling ankle issue, latest to withdraw for USA World Cup roster

By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

For the past couple of weeks, P.J. Tucker has been taking part in USA Basketball’s camp, preparing for the FIBA World Cup in China that starts at the end of this month (Team USA’s first game is Sept. 1 against the Czech Republic). He said he was energized by the invite from USA Basketball and was excited to take part.

His skill set fits what the USA wants to do — he is a physical defender, he can shoot the three, and he knows how to move the ball and move off the ball. He’s also the kind of respected veteran leader a young roster can look to.

However, on Thursday during practice in Los Angeles, he tweaked his ankle.

Friday, before the USA takes on Spain in an exhibition game in Anaheim, Tucker has pulled out of Team USA, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That leaves Team USA with 14 players on the roster. Only 12 can be on the final roster for the World Cup, which means there are two more cuts to be made. USA Basketball traditionally makes those final cuts before they travel overseas, which will come after Friday night’s exhibition against Spain. Expect the cuts to come in the next few days.

Coach Gregg Popovich, in a very Spursian way, has been careful not to single out any player as good or bad through the tryouts. In a summer where a lot of big names decided not to play for Team USA this summer (focusing more on the Olympics next year), he wants to protect the guys who did come out and make the time sacrifice to be part of camp.

The USA’s first real test — against a good Spanish side led by Marc Gasol — will take place Friday night at 10 p.m. ET (broadcast on NBA TV). NBC Sports have stories directly from Anaheim tonight.

Jalen Rose: Kevin Durant got upset and left my $10K fantasy-football league (video)

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 16, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kevin Durant and LeBron James recorded a song together. Durant and Draymond Green at least were chummy. LeBron and Green have shared business ties.

NBA stars intermingle.

Apparently, those three played in Jalen Rose’s $10,000 fantasy-football league.

Rose:

Initially, KD was in our league. He got upset, and he left the league.

I’m telling you. He did.

LeBron was initially teammates with Randy. They came in last two years ago. He left. Randy stayed.

Draymond Green is still in the league. Maverick Carter is in the league, as well.

As if people needed more reasons to take cheap shots at Durant and LeBron.

Now what for Lakers after DeMarcus Cousins injury?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

“He was going to be a big part of what we’re going to do.”

Laker forward Kyle Kuzma summed it up well when asked about DeMarcus Cousins tearing his ACL during an off-season workout in Las Vegas this week. The Lakers were counting on a bounce-back season from Cousins — for him to play more like the guy from Game 2 of the NBA Finals against Toronto when he was vital to a Warriors win — because it would take some of the burden off of just-acquired Anthony Davis.

Make no mistake, Davis is the best center the Lakers have — he is arguably the best center in the game  (two seasons ago he was the First Team All-NBA center). However, Davis is not built like Joel Embiid and does not want to bang in the post for 30 minutes a night, he wants to play more at the four, face-up, run and space the floor, and play next to a traditional center (then slide to the five in certain situations/lineups, not unlike how the Warriors use Draymond Green at the five).

Cousins was to be that traditional center, and he already had chemistry with Davis from the time they played together in New Orleans.

Now, considering all his body has been through, it’s almost certain Cousins will miss the entire upcoming NBA season.

“I’m devastated for DeMarcus…” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “Injuries are a part of the game, but you are talking about a player who has now dealt with the two most feared injuries for NBA players — the Achilles and ACL — each knocking you out for an entire season… It’s unheard of.”

For Cousins, it means another year of hard-work rehab. It’s a grind that will understandably wear on him.

For the Lakers… the options are not pretty.

There is nobody readily available who can provide near the level of production they hoped to get from Cousins.

The Lakers are not going to make Davis play the five more — he does not want to, and while it’s a longshot he leaves as a free agent next summer he still has that leverage and the Lakers want and need to keep him happy.

So who are the Lakers best options? Right now they have JaVale McGee as a traditional center and that’s it. Remember, they also only have a minimum contract to offer.

The name that bounced around as speculation at the Lakers practice facility (where Team USA practiced this week) was Joakim Noah. The veteran played solidly last season in Memphis after New York wanted him out, and with the Grizzlies he played respectable defense while scoring 7.1 points a game on 51.6 percent shooting. Noah also is a good passer and smart player. He would fit with their veteran mindset, if LeBron James signed off on bringing Noah in.

Nene also is available as a free agent, but at age 37 he showed considerable decline the past couple of seasons in Houston. Marcin Gortat is another option here, he showed a decline at age 35 last season, but at this point the Lakers can’t be too picky. If the Lakers want a good pick-and-roll big, Salah Mejri has been that for Dallas in recent years.

The best available free agent is the Manimal, Kenneth Faried. He is 29 years old, always plays hard, and averaged 12.9 points per game on 58.7 percent shooting in 25 games for the Rockets last season after joining them mid-January. He picked up the slack until Clint Capela returned from injury, but once that happened Faried fell out of the rotation. The main reason for that, and for his limited playoff role, is that Faried is not much of a defender anymore. But he can get buckets.

Another name — one that sends shivers down the spines of Lakers fans — is Dwight Howard. He was traded to Memphis this summer for C.J. Miles and is expected to be bought out. If/when that happens, he has played solidly in recent years. When healthy. And that’s the bigger concern, Howard played just nine games for the Wizards last season. On a team where both LeBron and Davis are going to get a lot of nights off, the Lakers need role players they can count on to absorb minutes, and Howard is just not that guy.

The Lakers could look to the trade market — guys such as Nerlens Noel could eventually become available, Detroit may listen to offers for Christian Wood — however, Los Angeles does not have a lot to give up in a deal.

Bottom line, the options for the Lakers are not good. While the loss of Cousins does not take them out of contender status, it makes reaching their potential that much harder. The margin for error has shrunk again.

They will need to add someone at center, but at this point it’s a case of holding their nose and taking whatever they see as the best fit.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: ‘It’s just factual that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan’

Omar Vega/Invision for Jordan Brand/AP Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 16, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni called James Harden the best offensive player he’d ever seen. That generated enough controversy.

But specifically invoking the name of an all-time great with highly protective fans? That’ll spark far more animus.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey went there.

Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic:

Morey:

It’s just factual that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan.

You give James Harden the ball, and before you’re giving up the ball, how many points do you generate? – which is how you should measure offense – James Harden is by far number one in NBA history. And he was number one even at the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s just he was coming off the bench. It was a little more hidden.

The counter argument is reasonable. They say if you put Michael Jordan on a team now, he would do more than James Harden. That’s possible. But if you’re just saying, NBA history, if you give this guy the ball, how much does his team score after you give him the ball before the other team gets the ball, it’s James Harden. And I know that makes people mad. But it’s literally a fact.

I don’t like Morey’s method of ranking scorers. By counting team scoring on possessions the player has a touch, it includes too many other factors like distributing and gravity. To me, an individual’s scoring ability is based on his own ability to get points.

I view scoring by a combination of usage and efficiency. The more possessions an elite player can use, the better. The more efficiently he uses those possessions, the better. There’s usually a tradeoff. If players increase their workload, they’re generally adding less efficient shots, because they’re already taking the more efficient ones.

Comparing eras is difficult. Scoring efficiency has increased league-wide since Jordan’s time.

The defense is way different. Illegal-defense rules in Jordan’s era limited help defense. But off-ball offensive players pulled defenders to the 3-point arc – let alone way beyond the 3-point arc like Harden’s Houston teammates often do – far less often.

Players have also gotten more skilled. Harden grew up with the 3-pointer. When Jordan was young, it was more of a novelty.

There are numerous ways to account for those era differences. It’s just important to set the terms. Morey said he’s talking about what the players did, not what they could have done. So, I’ll stick with that.

Let’s look at both Harden’s and Jordan’s primes, which start with their age-22 seasons. For Harden, that lasts through the present. For Jordan, that lasts through his final Bulls season (no Wizards years).

Here’s how Harden’s and Jordan’s prime seasons rate by usage percentage and true shooting percentage:

image

Harden has had a few scoring seasons better than Jordan ever did. Soon to turn 30, Harden could produce even more.

But Jordan had more great scoring seasons than Harden has so far, even if several of them fall below Harden’s top standard.

Whether Harden or Jordan rates as a better scorer depends how you value longevity. It’s debatable.

In the regular season.

In the playoffs, Jordan was a far better scorer than Harden. Here’s how the players rank on the same scale in the postseason:

image

This is not a surprise. Jordan is known for his legendary postseason output. He didn’t singlehandedly win six championships, but he played a huge role in the Bulls’ playoff dominance.

Harden remains a superb scorer in the playoffs, but his production slips. Maybe he gets worn down. Maybe defenses become accustomed to his tricks when playing him several straight games. I think it’s some of both. But when comparing him at this level, he doesn’t hold up.

Jordan was a better scorer than Harden. The playoffs matter too much to say otherwise.

Morey might object, but remember, his job isn’t to accurately analyze players’ historic accomplishments for public consumption. He’s focused on helping Houston, and he clearly believes that involves gassing up Harden.

Report: Even after DeMarcus Cousins’ injury, Lakers don’t plan to use Anthony Davis ‘big minutes’ at center

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 16, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

Anthony Davis made very clear he prefers not to play center.

That was tolerable when the Lakers had DeMarcus Cousins and JaVale McGee. Davis said he was fine playing the position sometimes, too.

But Cousins tore his ACL, an injury that could sideline him all season.

What’s in store for Davis now?

Jared Greenberg of NBA TV:

There are plenty of reasons this makes sense: Davis takes less of a pounding at power forward, and it’s important to keep him healthy. The Lakers want to keep Davis – who’ll become an unrestricted free agent next summer – happy. They also want to project that they take care of their stars, which could appeal to future targets.

There’s also one huge reason this doesn’t make sense: Davis is best at center.

He’s big enough to excel there. His athleticism and skills become even bigger weapons. On this roster, Davis playing center also allows the Lakers to deploy more of their most talented players around him.

Davis will certainly play some center. That would’ve been true whether or not Cousins got hurt. The definition of “big minutes” is in the eye of the beholder. This Lakers source’s definition might not match yours or mine.

But if the Lakers are truly committed to keeping Davis away from center, they must sign another center or two. They have one open regular-season roster spot, and if Cousins isn’t returning, they could waive him and eat his salary to open another.