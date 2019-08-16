Getty Images

Now what for Lakers after DeMarcus Cousins injury?

By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
“He was going to be a big part of what we’re going to do.”

Laker forward Kyle Kuzma summed it up well when asked about DeMarcus Cousins tearing his ACL during an off-season workout in Las Vegas this week. The Lakers were counting on a bounce-back season from Cousins — for him to play more like the guy from Game 2 of the NBA Finals against Toronto when he was vital to a Warriors win — because it would take some of the burden off of just-acquired Anthony Davis.

Make no mistake, Davis is the best center the Lakers have — he is arguably the best center in the game  (two seasons ago he was the First Team All-NBA center). However, Davis is not built like Joel Embiid and does not want to bang in the post for 30 minutes a night, he wants to play more at the four, face-up, run and space the floor, and play next to a traditional center (then slide to the five in certain situations/lineups, not unlike how the Warriors use Draymond Green at the five).

Cousins was to be that traditional center, and he already had chemistry with Davis from the time they played together in New Orleans.

Now, considering all his body has been through, it’s almost certain Cousins will miss the entire upcoming NBA season.

“I’m devastated for DeMarcus…” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “Injuries are a part of the game, but you are talking about a player who has now dealt with the two most feared injuries for NBA players — the Achilles and ACL — each knocking you out for an entire season… It’s unheard of.”

For Cousins, it means another year of hard-work rehab. It’s a grind that will understandably wear on him.

For the Lakers… the options are not pretty.

There is nobody readily available who can provide near the level of production they hoped to get from Cousins.

The Lakers are not going to make Davis play the five more — he does not want to, and while it’s a longshot he leaves as a free agent next summer he still has that leverage and the Lakers want and need to keep him happy.

So who are the Lakers best options? Right now they have JaVale McGee as a traditional center and that’s it. Remember, they also only have a minimum contract to offer.

The name that bounced around as speculation at the Lakers practice facility (where Team USA practiced this week) was Joakim Noah. The veteran played solidly last season in Memphis after New York wanted him out, and with the Grizzlies he played respectable defense while scoring 7.1 points a game on 51.6 percent shooting. Noah also is a good passer and smart player. He would fit with their veteran mindset, if LeBron James signed off on bringing Noah in.

Nene also is available as a free agent, but at age 37 he showed considerable decline the past couple of seasons in Houston. Marcin Gortat is another option here, he showed a decline at age 35 last season, but at this point the Lakers can’t be too picky. If the Lakers want a good pick-and-roll big, Salah Mejri has been that for Dallas in recent years.

The best available free agent is the Manimal, Kenneth Faried. He is 29 years old, always plays hard, and averaged 12.9 points per game on 58.7 percent shooting in 25 games for the Rockets last season after joining them mid-January. He picked up the slack until Clint Capela returned from injury, but once that happened Faried fell out of the rotation. The main reason for that, and for his limited playoff role, is that Faried is not much of a defender anymore. But he can get buckets.

Another name — one that sends shivers down the spines of Lakers fans — is Dwight Howard. He was traded to Memphis this summer for C.J. Miles and is expected to be bought out. If/when that happens, he has played solidly in recent years. When healthy. And that’s the bigger concern, Howard played just nine games for the Wizards last season. On a team where both LeBron and Davis are going to get a lot of nights off, the Lakers need role players they can count on to absorb minutes, and Howard is just not that guy.

The Lakers could look to the trade market — guys such as Nerlens Noel could eventually become available, Detroit may listen to offers for Christian Wood — however, Los Angeles does not have a lot to give up in a deal.

Bottom line, the options for the Lakers are not good. While the loss of Cousins does not take them out of contender status, it makes reaching their potential that much harder. The margin for error has shrunk again.

They will need to add someone at center, but at this point it’s a case of holding their nose and taking whatever they see as the best fit.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: ‘It’s just factual that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan’

Omar Vega/Invision for Jordan Brand/AP Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 16, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni called James Harden the best offensive player he’d ever seen. That generated enough controversy.

But specifically invoking the name of an all-time great with highly protective fans? That’ll spark far more animus.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey went there.

Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic:

Morey:

It’s just factual that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan.

You give James Harden the ball, and before you’re giving up the ball, how many points do you generate? – which is how you should measure offense – James Harden is by far number one in NBA history. And he was number one even at the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s just he was coming off the bench. It was a little more hidden.

The counter argument is reasonable. They say if you put Michael Jordan on a team now, he would do more than James Harden. That’s possible. But if you’re just saying, NBA history, if you give this guy the ball, how much does his team score after you give him the ball before the other team gets the ball, it’s James Harden. And I know that makes people mad. But it’s literally a fact.

I don’t like Morey’s method of ranking scorers. By counting team scoring on possessions the player has a touch, it includes too many other factors like distributing and gravity. To me, an individual’s scoring ability is based on his own ability to get points.

I view scoring by a combination of usage and efficiency. The more possessions an elite player can use, the better. The more efficiently he uses those possessions, the better. There’s usually a tradeoff. If players increase their workload, they’re generally adding less efficient shots, because they’re already taking the more efficient ones.

Comparing eras is difficult. Scoring efficiency has increased league-wide since Jordan’s time.

The defense is way different. Illegal-defense rules in Jordan’s era limited help defense. But off-ball offensive players pulled defenders to the 3-point arc – let alone way beyond the 3-point arc like Harden’s Houston teammates often do – far less often.

Players have also gotten more skilled. Harden grew up with the 3-pointer. When Jordan was young, it was more of a novelty.

There are numerous ways to account for those era differences. It’s just important to set the terms. Morey said he’s talking about what the players did, not what they could have done. So, I’ll stick with that.

Let’s look at both Harden’s and Jordan’s primes, which start with their age-22 seasons. For Harden, that lasts through the present. For Jordan, that lasts through his final Bulls season (no Wizards years).

Here’s how Harden’s and Jordan’s prime seasons rate by usage percentage and true shooting percentage:

image

Harden has had a few scoring seasons better than Jordan ever did. Soon to turn 30, Harden could produce even more.

But Jordan had more great scoring seasons than Harden has so far, even if several of them fall below Harden’s top standard.

Whether Harden or Jordan rates as a better scorer depends how you value longevity. It’s debatable.

In the regular season.

In the playoffs, Jordan was a far better scorer than Harden. Here’s how the players rank on the same scale in the postseason:

image

This is not a surprise. Jordan is known for his legendary postseason output. He didn’t singlehandedly win six championships, but he played a huge role in the Bulls’ playoff dominance.

Harden remains a superb scorer in the playoffs, but his production slips. Maybe he gets worn down. Maybe defenses become accustomed to his tricks when playing him several straight games. I think it’s some of both. But when comparing him at this level, he doesn’t hold up.

Jordan was a better scorer than Harden. The playoffs matter too much to say otherwise.

Morey might object, but remember, his job isn’t to accurately analyze players’ historic accomplishments for public consumption. He’s focused on helping Houston, and he clearly believes that involves gassing up Harden.

Report: Even after DeMarcus Cousins’ injury, Lakers don’t plan to use Anthony Davis ‘big minutes’ at center

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 16, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
Anthony Davis made very clear he prefers not to play center.

That was tolerable when the Lakers had DeMarcus Cousins and JaVale McGee. Davis said he was fine playing the position sometimes, too.

But Cousins tore his ACL, an injury that could sideline him all season.

What’s in store for Davis now?

Jared Greenberg of NBA TV:

There are plenty of reasons this makes sense: Davis takes less of a pounding at power forward, and it’s important to keep him healthy. The Lakers want to keep Davis – who’ll become an unrestricted free agent next summer – happy. They also want to project that they take care of their stars, which could appeal to future targets.

There’s also one huge reason this doesn’t make sense: Davis is best at center.

He’s big enough to excel there. His athleticism and skills become even bigger weapons. On this roster, Davis playing center also allows the Lakers to deploy more of their most talented players around him.

Davis will certainly play some center. That would’ve been true whether or not Cousins got hurt. The definition of “big minutes” is in the eye of the beholder. This Lakers source’s definition might not match yours or mine.

But if the Lakers are truly committed to keeping Davis away from center, they must sign another center or two. They have one open regular-season roster spot, and if Cousins isn’t returning, they could waive him and eat his salary to open another.

Report: Stan Van Gundy to join TNT’s broadcast team

AP
By Dane DelgadoAug 16, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
People are pretty happy that TNT’s “Players Only” broadcast has been scrapped for the upcoming 2019-20 NBA season. It was a curious marketing tactic, one that employed several former players that didn’t appear to have the broadcasting chops necessary to move a national TV broadcast along.

Now TNT is heading in another direction, and that includes the recent reported hiring of ESPN’s Stan Van Gundy.

The former Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons coach has been part of ESPN’s broadcast team since September of 2018. Now Van Gundy is on the move, and will presumably be a bigger part of the talent pool at TNT.

Via Andrew Marchand:

Van Gundy’s addition could have long-term implications for Turner’s top games. For its marquee event, the conference finals, Turner typically goes with a three-man booth.

In the recent past, it has been Chris Webber and Reggie Miller joining Marv Albert. It is easy to imagine that Turner may want a coach and a player combo in the future.

This is great news for folks who want more coaching-centric views in the broadcast booth. Ex-players, unfortunately, seem to skew toward the anecdotal rather than the evidential. Coaches aren’t exactly batting 1.000 as announcers, but Van Gundy should be an upgrade from Players Only.

Plus, with brother Jeff Van Gundy on the call for ESPN, now we can have dueling back-and-forth nights of Van Gundy vs. Van Gundy.

Adam Silver on NCAA’s Rich Paul rule: ‘He’s a highly-trained and competent agent’

By Dane DelgadoAug 16, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The NCAA has decided to back down on its college education requirement for what has been dubbed the ‘Rich Paul Rule’. Previously, the NCAA was trying to institute a policy where agents representing players who were exploring the market in the NBA draft would need to have a bachelor’s.

That’s no longer the case, but the NCAA will no doubt try to find other ways to keep its assets — unpaid college athletes — under their control for as long as possible.

Meanwhile, Adam Silver things that Paul is doing things just fine. Speaking on The Jump this week, the NBA commissioner said that the Klutch Sports head honcho is a perfect example of how someone outside of the normal college-to-agency path can succeed.

Via The Jump:

“I think Rich has more than demonstrated that he’s a professional negotiator, and that he’s a highly-trained and competent agent. I think the best way would be to say there are exceptions that can be made and he’s a perfect example of that.”

“I didn’t even know all about Rich’s background until I read a long feature on him in Sports Illustrated recently. I knew a little bit about his background and how he met LeBron [James] and their other group that work together… but it’s a classic sort of American rags to riches story, in essence. What he’s overcome in his life — difficult circumstances — and be the success he is today demonstrates that there are other paths to success. A traditional one is through college, but certainly for the league, and I can’t speak for the NCAA, we want to ensure people from all walks of life can be successful in our system.”

The NCAA was trying to implement this rule because of what Paul did with a former top Syracuse prospect, Darius Bazley. Instead of heading to New York state, Bazley decided to head to New Balance and work with the shoe company on a $1 million internship (tied to his future NBA prospects, of course).

Now their rule is stripped of its most vicious restriction, and Paul can continue to do whatever he wants. Of course, given that Paul runs a whole agency, that was always going to be the case anyway, but more power to the NCAA for flubbing up an entire implementation of a biased rule and turning it into a PR storm.

Classic.