Report: DeMarcus Cousins tears ACL

DeMarcus Cousins‘ reported knee injury that sounded scary?

It’s as bad as feared.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is such devastating news for Cousins, who already worked back from two major leg injuries in the last couple years. Just before that, he was a star making his case as the NBA’s best center. This is even more reason to believe his career will never again near that track.

Maybe Cousins will return late this season – especially if the Lakers advance far enough in the playoffs. But given his size and injury history, I wouldn’t count on it.

Cousins is on just a one-year, $3.5 million contract. He’ll likely enter 2020 free agency with far more concern about his health than he faced this summer. And concern this year – about his torn Achilles with the Pelicans and quad injury with the Warriors – already limited him to this small deal.

The Lakers must probably now use their final open regular-season roster spot on a center. They’re down to just JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis, who prefers not to play the position. LeBron James or Jared Dudley could play center in ultra-small lineups, but that’s probably not sustainable.

Kenneth Faried and Nene are still free agents.

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Draymond Green explains extension with Warriors: 'You don't bail on your baby'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Draymond Green signed a four-year, $99,666,363 contract extension with the Warriors.

His max in 2020 free agency projected to be $204 million over five years (or $238 million over five years if he won Defensive Player of the Year or made an All-NBA team next season) if he re-signed or $151 million over four years elsewhere.

The extension a great deal for Golden State.

Why did Green sign it?

Green on ESPN:

People always talk about testing the market. But if you’re testing something, there’s a possibility that you come up short. OK? That’s one side of it.

The flip side of it is I got two guys that I’ve been rolling with since the time I stepped into this league in Steph and Klay. We started this whole Golden State thing when it wasn’t so sexy. Why would I get to this point where we built this entire organization up and bail on it? You don’t bail on your baby. You know, the Golden State Warriors, that’s our baby.

Green is right: The Warriors were lousy for nearly two decades before he arrived. He, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson elevated Golden State into the NBA’s premier team. They made the Warriors so desirable, Kevin Durant joined when he could’ve gone anywhere.

But Green has no equity in the franchise.

Green gets huge compliments from the owner. He gets the satisfaction of winning. He might even sometimes get a voice in roster construction.

He just has no real ownership stake. Even as a player, he could get traded.

In his analogy, he’s more teacher than parent. He plays an important role in the child’s life. But at the end of the day, it’s not his kid.

That said, Green’s commitment to the Warriors could open doors for him. Joe Lacob and Pete Guber could reward Green’s loyalty, maybe even to retirement.

But there are no guarantees. The far-more direct guarantees Green could’ve sought would’ve been on a contract next summer.

Danny Ainge: Some young Celtics were too focused on being All-Stars, not winning

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Kyrie Irving was the main scapegoat for the Celtics’ problems last season. And he absolutely deserves blame.

But not all of it.

Even Celtics president Danny Ainge – who could easily pin the now-departed Irving as the culprit for all Boston’s woes – is speaking of other sources.

Ainge, via NBC Sports Boston:

“Certain guys thought they were going to be All-Stars this year,” Ainge said. “And they work hard all summer to reach these individual goals, but we just had too much individual goals. We didn’t have enough guys that winning was the most important thing. And when you have 21- and 22-year-old kids, that’s gonna happen.”

The easy suspects: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.

They had just helped lead Boston on a historic run to the 2018 Eastern Conference finals with Irving and Gordon Hayward sidelined. When those proven stars returned last season, it created tension.

Everyone wants to win. Everyone wants to succeed on their own terms. Those goals only sometimes cleanly overlap. When they don’t, it becomes a question of how players set their priorities.

Players like Tatum, Brown and Rozier are still trying to establish themselves in the league. They’re still developing testing their capabilities on the court. They’re still building name recognition. They were still playing to earn bigger salaries down the road.

None of that is easy. Sacrificing for the team only adds complications.

These are common issues with young players (really all players, but especially young players). What made the Celtics different: They had productive veterans like Irving and Al Horford. Boston was good enough to accomplish plenty if everyone were working toward a shared goal. Most teams with so many prominent young players are earlier in their ascent, lacking the veterans who impede the young players.

Some of that falls on Ainge. He assembled this roster, after all. It had too many players at different stages of their careers with different priorities.

Add Irving’s ineffective leadership, and the fractures were even worse.

The outcome was never inevitable. The Celtics might have been close to having it all – a good team poised to excel for a long time. That’s such a great situation. It’s worth trying to for.

It just didn’t work out that way.

Boston will try again without Irving, Horford and Rozier. Kemba Walker will make a reasonably high level of team success still achievable. But this time, there should be more room for Tatum and Brown to spread their wings… in a way that fits better into what the team needs.

That’ll make it easier for everyone to balance the competing priorities of individual and team success.

Team USA scrimmage loss sign team chemistry is still a work in progress

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — It led to some raised eyebrows in the Lakers’ practice facility, where Team USA continues its training camp for FIBA World Cup that starts in China in two weeks.

Then it led to some overreaction on NBA Twitter. Because that’s what Twitter does.

The USA Select squad — made up of G-League players and NBA fringe players — beat members of Team USA 36-17 in a 10-minute scrimmage Wednesday, about half of it in front of reporters. It was the second time that practice the select team knocked off a team of some of the USA main squad guys.

While the outcome is a mild surprise, remember this is a practice scrimmage, to read much into it would be a massive mistake. Second units beat the starters in scrimmages all the time, and this was not the USA’s top lineups being put together.

That said, two things were clear watching the scrimmage:

One team had players who had built chemistry and trust through a series of hard-fought tournaments.

While the other team looked just thrown together.

“[Team USA’s chemistry] is coming along,” the Bucks’ Khris Middleton said. “We’re basically strangers in some ways, but [coach Gregg Popovich] and the guys around here have made a huge emphasis to get to know each other, to create a bond…

“We need that chemistry, that bond, that love for one another.”

“Your off the court relationship transfers onto the court, I’ve always been big on that,” Kemba Walker said.

The USA Select team players have already formed that bond. These are guys who had put on the USA jersey and played for Jeff Van Gundy and their country through the FIBA World Cup qualifying process (which overlapped with the NBA season, so players with an NBA contract could not take part). That experience showed. During the scrimmage select players moved on a string on defense, collapsing to take away drives and covering kick-out passing lanes, they knew where guys liked to spot up on the break, and just looked comfortable with one another and the system.

The teams the USA will face in China during the World Cup already have that bond, too. Teams like the Czech Republic (the USA’s opening game on Sept. 1), or Australia, or Spain (which the USA faces Friday night in an exhibition) have played together since their youth. They know each other’s tendencies and styles, and they play as a unit.

The regular USA team players are still trying to figure all that out, which leads to rough patches.

“You don’t want everything to be seamless right now,” Brooklyn’s Joe Harris said. “These are the moments right now in practice where you want it to be difficult, take your licks a little bit, and figure it out. It’s making us come together.”

A few areas specifically appear to need work. One area of focus is finding the balance between passing and when to attack. Popovich has pushed for more ball movement from Team USA, but that has limits.

“They’re doing really well [playing his style], they’re probably overdoing it, actually,” Popovich said. “They’re a good group, they try to please, they want to play the right way, it’s a teachable group.”

Another area of adjustment is the physicality allowed in the paint. A couple of times in the scrimmage Walker or Utah’s Donovan Mitchell would drive the lane, the Select Team defense would collapse and be physical protecting the rim, Walker or Mitchell would end up on the ground, and there would be no foul call. That’s FIBA basketball.

“That’s going to be a little different for all of us,” Middleton said of the level of physicality allowed. “The NBA, FIBA are two different styles of play, the referees let it get a lot more physical, but we got to adjust to it, and adjust to it fast. We can’t just complain about calls, we’re not going to get them.”

“We have to adjust, we just have to. If we want to win, we have to adjust to this game,” Walker said.

USA Basketball — with many elite NBA players choosing to take the summer off — cannot just overwhelm the best teams in the world with talent, not this summer. Serbia is a legit challenger for the title. Spain can be, too. There are others as well. The Americans need chemistry to compete, and through a couple of weeks in Las Vegas and now Los Angeles, they believe it is coming along.

“We’ve got the group text going already,” Middleton said. “Practices, we’re constantly talking to each other. The bus rides, the breakfast meetings when there’s no phones, just getting to know each other to see what they’re all about, see how they are, just get to know them.”

“I do [think the chemistry is improving], we just have a bunch of high character guys, hungry guys who want to be here, guys who want to win,” Walker said. “So it’s been easy for us to get along.”

A good test of how that camaraderie is transferring to the court will come Friday night when Team USA takes on a Spanish squad, led by Marc Gasol, that has a masters in team chemistry.

Before that, don’t read too much into a practice scrimmage.