Pacers deconstruct playoff team to build… similar-level playoff team

By Dan FeldmanAug 15, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT
The 2018-19 Pacers built a strong identity.

They were balanced and persistent despite relying on numerous players with expiring contracts. Indiana won 48 games, showing no signs of internal strife while deal with Victor Oladipo‘s injury. In a situation where many players would’ve turned toward individual goals, the Pacers stuck together.

But Indiana came undone this summer.

The Pacers lost four playoff starters: Thaddeus Young (signed with Bulls), Bojan Bogdanovic (signed with Jazz), Wesley Matthews (signed with Bucks) and Darren Collison (retired). Cory Joseph (signed with Kings) and Tyreke Evans (banned) also departed.

This is only the second time in since 1985 (as far back as Basketball-Reference tracks postseason starts) a team lost four players who started every playoff game the prior season.

In 1999, the Magic signed-and-traded Penny Hardaway to the Suns, traded Nick Anderson to the Kings, traded Horace Grant to the SuperSonics and traded Isaac Austin to the Wizards. Orlando was clearing salary for 2000 free agency and eventually landed Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. Between, the Magic even went a surprisingly strong 41-41 in 1999-00 behind scrappy additions John Amaechi, Ben Wallace and Chucky Atkins and rookie coach Doc Rivers.

Indiana is making no such willing step back.

The Pacers added several helpful players this summer: Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and T.J. McConnell. The goal is clearly to build on consecutive 48-win seasons.

Indiana got much younger in all the roster turnover.

The big prize was Brogdon, but he came at a substantial cost. The Pacers guaranteed the 26-year-old with a history foot trouble $85 million over four years. They also sent the Bucks a first-rounder and two second-rounders in the sign-and-trade for the restricted free agent. Brogdon is a good player, but that’s a lot.

Warren arrived via trade from the Suns in a much easier call. Phoenix sent Indiana the No. 32 pick just to take the 25-year-old forward. With $35.25 million and three years left on his contract, Warren is probably slightly overpaid. But he might not be. The high second-rounder (which the Pacers flipped to the Heat for three future second-rounders) more than covers the difference.

Signing Lamb to a three-year, $31.5 million contract looks like good value. A 27-year-old wing with his offensive talent is usually much more expensive.

Another helpful wing, Holiday came even cheaper. He settled for the room exception after the market dried up.

McConnell ($3.5 million guaranteed next season, $1 million of $3.5 million guaranteed the following season) will fill a role in the backcourt. The size will depend on second-year Aaron Holiday‘s readiness for the rotation and Oladipo’s return from injury.

A healthier Oladipo was always bound to make the Pacers better. The new younger talent – including No. 18 pick Goga Bitadze – gives Indiana a chance to create something for the long haul.

Still, the Pacers had a winning formula the last couple years. They’ve disrupted it. That’s uneasy, even as there’s no guarantee the departed veterans would’ve maintained their production as they aged.

I’m also not convinced the new lineup has staying power. Indiana plans to start Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, both players who should primarily play center. Those two work together fine for now, but they’re better off apart.

That said, the big-man pairing can also help the Pacers maintain their culture of toughness and defense. Coach Nate McMillan and work with this group.

Only Indiana’s roster has changed. The reasonable expectation for this team hasn’t.

Offseason grade: C+

By Dan FeldmanAug 15, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins‘ reported knee injury that sounded scary?

It’s as bad as feared.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is such devastating news for Cousins, who already worked back from two major leg injuries in the last couple years. Just before that, he was a star making his case as the NBA’s best center. This is even more reason to believe his career will never again near that track.

Maybe Cousins will return late this season – especially if the Lakers advance far enough in the playoffs. But given his size and injury history, I wouldn’t count on it.

Cousins is on just a one-year, $3.5 million contract. He’ll likely enter 2020 free agency with far more concern about his health than he faced this summer. And concern this year – about his torn Achilles with the Pelicans and quad injury with the Warriors – already limited him to this small deal.

The Lakers must probably now use their final open regular-season roster spot on a center. They’re down to just JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis, who prefers not to play the position. LeBron James or Jared Dudley could play center in ultra-small lineups, but that’s probably not sustainable.

Kenneth Faried and Nene are still free agents.

By Dan FeldmanAug 15, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins tore his Achilles last year. He came back from it.

He suffered a quad injury early last postseason. Cousins came back from that, too.

But all that wear tear on his 6-foot-11, 270-pound body dissuaded teams in free agency this summer. Cousins settled for a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers.

Already, the 29-year-old is facing another injury scare.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The most terrifying part of this report is the unknown. This injury could be anything, and it’s easy for the mind to wander toward the most devastating outcomes. It also could be minor.

With Anthony Davis preferring not to play center, that leaves JaVale McGee as the Lakers’ only other center. If this injury is serious enough, Los Angeles could look into signing someone like Kenneth Faried or Nene.

By Dan FeldmanAug 15, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Draymond Green signed a four-year, $99,666,363 contract extension with the Warriors.

His max in 2020 free agency projected to be $204 million over five years (or $238 million over five years if he won Defensive Player of the Year or made an All-NBA team next season) if he re-signed or $151 million over four years elsewhere.

The extension a great deal for Golden State.

Why did Green sign it?

Green on ESPN:

People always talk about testing the market. But if you’re testing something, there’s a possibility that you come up short. OK? That’s one side of it.

The flip side of it is I got two guys that I’ve been rolling with since the time I stepped into this league in Steph and Klay. We started this whole Golden State thing when it wasn’t so sexy. Why would I get to this point where we built this entire organization up and bail on it? You don’t bail on your baby. You know, the Golden State Warriors, that’s our baby.

Green is right: The Warriors were lousy for nearly two decades before he arrived. He, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson elevated Golden State into the NBA’s premier team. They made the Warriors so desirable, Kevin Durant joined when he could’ve gone anywhere.

But Green has no equity in the franchise.

Green gets huge compliments from the owner. He gets the satisfaction of winning. He might even sometimes get a voice in roster construction.

He just has no real ownership stake. Even as a player, he could get traded.

In his analogy, he’s more teacher than parent. He plays an important role in the child’s life. But at the end of the day, it’s not his kid.

That said, Green’s commitment to the Warriors could open doors for him. Joe Lacob and Pete Guber could reward Green’s loyalty, maybe even to retirement.

But there are no guarantees. The far-more direct guarantees Green could’ve sought would’ve been on a contract next summer.

By Dan FeldmanAug 15, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving was the main scapegoat for the Celtics’ problems last season. And he absolutely deserves blame.

But not all of it.

Even Celtics president Danny Ainge – who could easily pin the now-departed Irving as the culprit for all Boston’s woes – is speaking of other sources.

Ainge, via NBC Sports Boston:

“Certain guys thought they were going to be All-Stars this year,” Ainge said. “And they work hard all summer to reach these individual goals, but we just had too much individual goals. We didn’t have enough guys that winning was the most important thing. And when you have 21- and 22-year-old kids, that’s gonna happen.”

The easy suspects: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.

They had just helped lead Boston on a historic run to the 2018 Eastern Conference finals with Irving and Gordon Hayward sidelined. When those proven stars returned last season, it created tension.

Everyone wants to win. Everyone wants to succeed on their own terms. Those goals only sometimes cleanly overlap. When they don’t, it becomes a question of how players set their priorities.

Players like Tatum, Brown and Rozier are still trying to establish themselves in the league. They’re still developing testing their capabilities on the court. They’re still building name recognition. They were still playing to earn bigger salaries down the road.

None of that is easy. Sacrificing for the team only adds complications.

These are common issues with young players (really all players, but especially young players). What made the Celtics different: They had productive veterans like Irving and Al Horford. Boston was good enough to accomplish plenty if everyone were working toward a shared goal. Most teams with so many prominent young players are earlier in their ascent, lacking the veterans who impede the young players.

Some of that falls on Ainge. He assembled this roster, after all. It had too many players at different stages of their careers with different priorities.

Add Irving’s ineffective leadership, and the fractures were even worse.

The outcome was never inevitable. The Celtics might have been close to having it all – a good team poised to excel for a long time. That’s such a great situation. It’s worth trying to for.

It just didn’t work out that way.

Boston will try again without Irving, Horford and Rozier. Kemba Walker will make a reasonably high level of team success still achievable. But this time, there should be more room for Tatum and Brown to spread their wings… in a way that fits better into what the team needs.

That’ll make it easier for everyone to balance the competing priorities of individual and team success.