Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Nets forward Wilson Chandler on DeMarcus Cousins: ‘People don’t take that quad injury serious enough’

By Dan FeldmanAug 15, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Clippers last season, DeMarcus Cousins suffered a quad injury. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he thought it’d be season-ending.

But Cousins played and even played a big role in the NBA Finals.

Since, Cousins signed with the Lakers and reportedly tore his ACL while preparing for the upcoming season.

Nets forward Wilson Chandler on Twitter:

People don’t take that quad injury serious enough. I know first hand. Dealing with it now. You have to start from ground zero. No basketball, no conditioning. Let that [s—] completely heal. Then get it strong as possible. And all the muscles surrounding it. All the boring [s—].

If not you’ll keep re tearing it. And/or injuring other areas from over compensating.

After Kevin Durant got hurt, the Warriors have faced plenty of criticism for their handling of injuries. Did they rush back Cousins when they shouldn’t have?

Cousins now falls under the Lakers’ purview. Did they clear him to train when they shouldn’t have?

Cousins also has a responsibility to himself. Did he fail to properly protect himself from this latest injury?

Injuries are complicated. We can never know what would have happened if Cousins rested longer after his quad injury.

But it’s rare for another player to speak out like this. As he said, Chandler has plenty of experience with quad issues. We should at least consider his assessment of the situation.

As expected, Clippers agree to one-year deal with veteran stretch four Patrick Patterson

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Clippers know what they want to do at center: Ivica Zubac will start games and Montrezl Harrell will come off the bench behind him and be a force of nature.

With those two, the Clippers need guys at the four who can space the floor. JaMychal Green will start at the four and provide that spacing, with Moe Harkless can fill some of that role as well.

Veteran stretch four Patrick Patterson agreed to a buyout with the Thunder a couple of weeks ago to clear out his path to the Clippers. Now that deal is done, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That is a veteran minimum contract, as expected.

Paterson played a limited role for Oklahoma City off the bench last season as he continues to try and get right following knee surgery a couple of years ago. He played in 63 games and averaged 3.6 points per game when he got on the court. That said, he’s a solid veteran presence and he can shoot the three still, hitting 33.6 percent from deep last season.

The signing is a bit interesting because the Clippers could use a third center off the bench (Patterson played 13 percent of his minutes last season there but he’s not a five) and another, more traditional backup point guard (to play behind Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams). That said, Patterson is one of the better veterans still available and the Clippers want the floor spacing at the four.

NBA players react to DeMarcus Cousins injury news

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

Lakers’ center DeMarcus Cousins has put in the work in rehab — from a torn Achilles then a torn quad — pushing to get back to his peak form, to get back to the top of the game. And to get that big contract offer again.

Which is why the news he has torn his ACL felt like a punch to the gut on Thursday. Both to Lakers and just basketball fans in general.

“He was going to be a big part of what we’re going to do…” Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma said after USA Basketball practice Thursday. “It’s no joke when you get injured, this is our livelihood, something we love to do. It’s super unfortunate for a guy like DeMarcus who loves basketball, who through all his injuries fought back to get through.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who had Cousins on his team last year, said he was “devastated” when he heard the news.

“Injuries are a part of the game but you are talking about a player who has now dealt with the two most feared injuries for NBA players — the Achilles and ACL — each knocking you out for an entire season…” Kerr said. “It’s unheard of.”

Stunned NBA players went on social media to express their combination of sadness and support for Boogie.

Pacers deconstruct playoff team to build… similar-level playoff team

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 15, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2018-19 Pacers built a strong identity.

They were balanced and persistent despite relying on numerous players with expiring contracts. Indiana won 48 games, showing no signs of internal strife while deal with Victor Oladipo‘s injury. In a situation where many players would’ve turned toward individual goals, the Pacers stuck together.

But Indiana came undone this summer.

The Pacers lost four playoff starters: Thaddeus Young (signed with Bulls), Bojan Bogdanovic (signed with Jazz), Wesley Matthews (signed with Bucks) and Darren Collison (retired). Cory Joseph (signed with Kings) and Tyreke Evans (banned) also departed.

This is only the second time in since 1985 (as far back as Basketball-Reference tracks postseason starts) a team lost four players who started every playoff game the prior season.

In 1999, the Magic signed-and-traded Penny Hardaway to the Suns, traded Nick Anderson to the Kings, traded Horace Grant to the SuperSonics and traded Isaac Austin to the Wizards. Orlando was clearing salary for 2000 free agency and eventually landed Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. Between, the Magic even went a surprisingly strong 41-41 in 1999-00 behind scrappy additions John Amaechi, Ben Wallace and Chucky Atkins and rookie coach Doc Rivers.

Indiana is making no such willing step back.

The Pacers added several helpful players this summer: Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and T.J. McConnell. The goal is clearly to build on consecutive 48-win seasons.

Indiana got much younger in all the roster turnover.

The big prize was Brogdon, but he came at a substantial cost. The Pacers guaranteed the 26-year-old with a history foot trouble $85 million over four years. They also sent the Bucks a first-rounder and two second-rounders in the sign-and-trade for the restricted free agent. Brogdon is a good player, but that’s a lot.

Warren arrived via trade from the Suns in a much easier call. Phoenix sent Indiana the No. 32 pick just to take the 25-year-old forward. With $35.25 million and three years left on his contract, Warren is probably slightly overpaid. But he might not be. The high second-rounder (which the Pacers flipped to the Heat for three future second-rounders) more than covers the difference.

Signing Lamb to a three-year, $31.5 million contract looks like good value. A 27-year-old wing with his offensive talent is usually much more expensive.

Another helpful wing, Holiday came even cheaper. He settled for the room exception after the market dried up.

McConnell ($3.5 million guaranteed next season, $1 million of $3.5 million guaranteed the following season) will fill a role in the backcourt. The size will depend on second-year Aaron Holiday‘s readiness for the rotation and Oladipo’s return from injury.

A healthier Oladipo was always bound to make the Pacers better. The new younger talent – including No. 18 pick Goga Bitadze – gives Indiana a chance to create something for the long haul.

Still, the Pacers had a winning formula the last couple years. They’ve disrupted it. That’s uneasy, even as there’s no guarantee the departed veterans would’ve maintained their production as they aged.

I’m also not convinced the new lineup has staying power. Indiana plans to start Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, both players who should primarily play center. Those two work together fine for now, but they’re better off apart.

That said, the big-man pairing can also help the Pacers maintain their culture of toughness and defense. Coach Nate McMillan and work with this group.

Only Indiana’s roster has changed. The reasonable expectation for this team hasn’t.

Offseason grade: C+

Report: DeMarcus Cousins tears ACL

Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 15, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
8 Comments

DeMarcus Cousins‘ reported knee injury that sounded scary?

It’s as bad as feared.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is such devastating news for Cousins, who already worked back from two major leg injuries in the last couple years. Just before that, he was a star making his case as the NBA’s best center. This is even more reason to believe his career will never again near that track.

Maybe Cousins will return late this season – especially if the Lakers advance far enough in the playoffs. But given his size and injury history, I wouldn’t count on it.

Cousins is on just a one-year, $3.5 million contract. He’ll likely enter 2020 free agency with far more concern about his health than he faced this summer. And concern this year – about his torn Achilles with the Pelicans and quad injury with the Warriors – already limited him to this small deal.

The Lakers must probably now use their final open regular-season roster spot on a center. They’re down to just JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis, who prefers not to play the position. LeBron James or Jared Dudley could play center in ultra-small lineups, but that’s probably not sustainable.

Kenneth Faried and Nene are still free agents.