Carmelo Anthony has reportedly been working out with Nets players

Carmelo Anthony is still without an NBA team. Team USA turned him down for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China this summer, and Anthony seems like a long shot to return to an NBA floor in 2019-20
Teams have reportedly been staying away from Anthony, and even franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers don’t appear to have interest in the former star. But that hasn’t stopped the 35-year-old former scoring champion from working out with other NBA players and trying to get his name back out there.
In a report that surfaced this week, Anthony had apparently taken part in one of the many workouts that happen in L.A. among various NBA players. This one just happened to be including several Brooklyn Nets, sending fans of New York’s other team wondering whether Anthony could be on their team’s radar.
Via Ian Begley and Anthony Puccio:
Ten-time All-Star and free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has been participating in informal team workouts and scrimmages with Brooklyn Nets players in Los Angeles recently, per SNY sources.
Would Carmelo fit with what the Nets are trying to build the season? They don’t have Kevin Durant, so this is probably going to be the Kyrie Irving show for the coming year. Would Anthony really hurt the development of other players on this team? That is for the Brooklyn brass to ponder.
Then again, it seems like players across all teams are friends these days, and it doesn’t matter who they play for. Everyone is hanging out in Los Angeles and working out together. The fact that Anthony was working out with Nets players could simply be a function of who he is friends with.
I’m still doubtful Anthony ends up permanently on an NBA team this year. If LeBron James doesn’t want him on the Lakers, it seems like nobody might want him.
In a gut-wrenching turn of events, Los Angeles Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins has torn his ACL.
The news was reported late on Thursday afternoon after Cousins was rumored to have gone knee-to-knee with another player during a scrimmage. It was a major disappointment for the oft-injured Cousins, who hasn’t been able to stay healthy as of late.
We had been left wondering what happened to Cousins, and the circumstances that would cause an ACL tear during offseason training. Now we have more answers. In a video posted to TMZ on Thursday, Cousins can be seen dribbling the ball in transition but coming up short as he drives to the right side of the lane.
The result isn’t pretty, so if you want to look away, don’t play the video above. A frame-by-frame look doesn’t appear to show any contact between Cousins’ left knee and his defender. The clearest shot of that is right here, where the defender’s right leg is actually pretty far away from Cousins’ left knee.
Meanwhile, this is yet another setback for Cousins. Once thought to be the best big man in the NBA, Cousins has torn his Achilles, injured his quad, and now torn his ACL in the span of just two years.
Will the 29-year-old ever get back to the form he was in with the Sacramento Kings? That’s starting to feel less and less likely.
The Clippers know what they want to do at center: Ivica Zubac will start games and Montrezl Harrell will come off the bench behind him and be a force of nature.
With those two, the Clippers need guys at the four who can space the floor. JaMychal Green will start at the four and provide that spacing, with Moe Harkless can fill some of that role as well.
Veteran stretch four Patrick Patterson agreed to a buyout with the Thunder a couple of weeks ago to clear out his path to the Clippers. Now that deal is done, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
That is a veteran minimum contract, as expected.
Paterson played a limited role for Oklahoma City off the bench last season as he continues to try and get right following knee surgery a couple of years ago. He played in 63 games and averaged 3.6 points per game when he got on the court. That said, he’s a solid veteran presence and he can shoot the three still, hitting 33.6 percent from deep last season.
The signing is a bit interesting because the Clippers could use a third center off the bench (Patterson played 13 percent of his minutes last season there but he’s not a five) and another, more traditional backup point guard (to play behind Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams). That said, Patterson is one of the better veterans still available and the Clippers want the floor spacing at the four.
In Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Clippers last season, DeMarcus Cousins suffered a quad injury. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he thought it’d be season-ending.
But Cousins played and even played a big role in the NBA Finals.
Since, Cousins signed with the Lakers and reportedly tore his ACL while preparing for the upcoming season.
Nets forward Wilson Chandler on Twitter:
People don’t take that quad injury serious enough. I know first hand. Dealing with it now. You have to start from ground zero. No basketball, no conditioning. Let that [s—] completely heal. Then get it strong as possible. And all the muscles surrounding it. All the boring [s—].
If not you’ll keep re tearing it. And/or injuring other areas from over compensating.
After Kevin Durant got hurt, the Warriors have faced plenty of criticism for their handling of injuries. Did they rush back Cousins when they shouldn’t have?
Cousins now falls under the Lakers’ purview. Did they clear him to train when they shouldn’t have?
Cousins also has a responsibility to himself. Did he fail to properly protect himself from this latest injury?
Injuries are complicated. We can never know what would have happened if Cousins rested longer after his quad injury.
But it’s rare for another player to speak out like this. As he said, Chandler has plenty of experience with quad issues. We should at least consider his assessment of the situation.
Lakers’ center DeMarcus Cousins has put in the work in rehab — from a torn Achilles then a torn quad — pushing to get back to his peak form, to get back to the top of the game. And to get that big contract offer again.
Which is why the news he has torn his ACL felt like a punch to the gut on Thursday. Both to Lakers and just basketball fans in general.
“He was going to be a big part of what we’re going to do…” Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma said after USA Basketball practice Thursday. “It’s no joke when you get injured, this is our livelihood, something we love to do. It’s super unfortunate for a guy like DeMarcus who loves basketball, who through all his injuries fought back to get through.”
Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who had Cousins on his team last year, said he was “devastated” when he heard the news.
“Injuries are a part of the game but you are talking about a player who has now dealt with the two most feared injuries for NBA players — the Achilles and ACL — each knocking you out for an entire season…” Kerr said. “It’s unheard of.”
Stunned NBA players went on social media to express their combination of sadness and support for Boogie.