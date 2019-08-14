Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Thunder sign 2017 No. 16 pick Justin Patton, reportedly for $700K guaranteed

By Dan FeldmanAug 14, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Justin Patton was drafted No. 16 just two years ago.

Players selected that high are rarely available in free agency so quickly.

The only other recent one was Georgios Papagiannis. The No. 13 pick in the 2016 draft, Papagiannis got waived by the Kings during his second season.

Patton started his career with the Timberwolves then got traded to the 76ers during his second season in the Jimmy Butler deal. Philadelphia waived him late last season to sign Greg Monroe for the playoffs.

Now, the Thunder are adding Patton, who was deemed a top young talent just a couple years ago.

Royce Young of ESPN:

That’s a surprisingly large guarantee for Patton. So much has gone wrong for him since being drafted.

He has played just four games, breaking his foot before both his rookie and second seasons. The NBA has also gone away from limited centers like him.

But for a minimum contract, this is a low-risk bet for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder had to sign someone else after buying out Patrick Patterson. That replacement player was always going to push them into the luxury tax. They have until the final day of the regular season to get out of it. They surely will, whether that involves waiving Patton’s partially guaranteed contract or some other method.

This guarantee indicates Patton will likely make the regular-season roster. Paying Patton $700,000 not to make the team would only increase the challenge of escaping the tax.

Trail Blazers unveil new retro 1970s-themed floor (PHOTOS)

Via Trail Blazers
By Dane DelgadoAug 14, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
It’s the 50th year in existence or the Portland Trail Blazers, and as such the team has something special planned for fans.

On Monday, the team gathered reporters at Veterans Memorial Coliseum — Portland’s old stadium right across from their current digs at Moda Center — and unveiled a new retro floor.

Taking design cues from the Blazers’ 1970 aesthetic, it’s quite something to look at.

Via Twitter and Bruce Ely of the Trail Blazers:

People in Portland really love that lowercase font, and they’ll get to see this court for 41 home games in the regular season this year.

The Blazers also released some retro-looking clothing that will be available at the fan shop all season long, and no doubt people will eat that up as well.

Given that I’m just a stone’s throw away, my preference would actually be that the Blazers play a couple games at Memorial Coliseum just for full effect.

Wizards owner spoke to 78 people — including Barack Obama — on how to restructure team

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 14, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
For the past 16 years, everything with the Washington Wizards front office was micromanaged by team general manager Ernie Grunfeld. This wasn’t a collaborative process with a leader trying to find a consensus and then making the final call. In fact, this wasn’t like any other NBA front office, sources have told NBC Sports. Grunfeld held the job for 16 years not by his results (they only made the playoffs half the time and never got past the second round) but because he controlled the flow of information and knew how to feed that to owners in a way that flattered him.

This spring, Ted Leonsis finally saw past that and realized it was time to shake up the Wizards. He fired Grunfeld, but was left with another question: How should an NBA front office be structured?

Leonsis came off as waiting for the right leader — Tim Conley decided to stay in Denver, Masai Ujiri stayed in Toronto (Leonsis said there were no talks with him) — but he says he was busy trying to understand how other teams structured their front offices. Leonsis called 78 people, including former president Barack Obama, according to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

Over the next 3 ½ months, Leonsis said he spoke to 78 people in professional sports and beyond, seeking to learn where he had erred and how he should reconstruct the Wizards into a modern sports organization. He picked the brains of the youngest general manager in Major League Baseball history, a former NFL executive of the year who led his franchise to a Super Bowl win and even the 44th president of the United States…

“It was a very, very long gestation process,” Leonsis said. “It wasn’t what people were expecting, which was ‘It’s a small pool of candidates; you’re going to hire a replacement for the last executive who was there.’ I knew I would get grief on it, but if I did the work, my partners and the executive team would feel good about it.”…

Obama has apparently never been shy about giving Leonsis his opinion of the NBA, according to someone with personal insights into their relationship. The two spoke in late April about the importance of building the right culture for the Wizards. Obama championed the “beauty of the game, teamwork, sacrifice” and surrounding franchise stars with complementary pieces. Obama, who has taken on a role with the NBA-backed Basketball Africa League, also encouraged Leonsis to invest in scouting in Africa.

Gregg Popovich of the Spurs, Micky Loomis of the Pelicans and NFL’s Saints, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and others were on the list as well.

In the end, the Wizards kept in-house candidate Tommy Sheppard as the GM, and he has shaken up how the organization does business.

If you’re a Wizards fan looking for a silver lining, this is it — Ted Leonsis has taken a lot of steps this spring and summer along the NBA ownership learning curve. Go ahead and argue it should have happened earlier if you want, for Wizards fans at least it is happening. That is the best news for a potential long-term improvement in the franchise. Things will start getting done in a way that is best for the franchise and not in protecting the GM’s job.

But it’s going to take a long time and some smart moves to turn this franchise around.

Report: Clippers close to hiring Tyronn Lue as assistant coach

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 14, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
The Clippers are loading up on former Lakers targets.

The Lakers tried to sign Kawhi Leonard this summer and Paul George the summer before. Even beyond players, the Lakers might have inquired about hiring Doc Rivers.

Now, Tyronn Lue – whom the Lakers tried to hire – could join Rivers’ staff on the Clippers.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

This would be a great addition for the Clippers. Lue is a good coach who has shown his fit under Rivers, previously with the Clippers and before that with the Celtics.

One of Rivers’ virtues as a coach is that he attracts and works well with good assistants. Rivers has the clout not to get undermined and organization to tap Lue’s basketball knowledge.

This would also add even more drama to the Los Angeles rivalry – not just because the Lakers offered Lue their head-coaching job before hiring Frank Vogel, but because Lue previously coached LeBron James with the Cavaliers.

Terry Rozier says Michael Jordan the reason he chose Charlotte in free agency

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 14, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Phoenix Suns, a team with some good young players and a desperate need for a point guard, came calling for Terry Rozier at the start of free agency — and they backed up the Brinks truck.

Rozier initially thought he was going to the Knicks, he told Jonathan Abrams at Bleacher Report, but then the Suns came in big. Rozier thought he could not turn down that Phoenix offer.

Then Michael Jordan got involved.

Ultimately Rozier went to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade that brought Kemba Walker to Boston. Rozier was given a three-year, $58 million contract with the Hornets, a $19-million-a-year gamble by Charlotte on Rozier that had a lot of people around the league shaking their heads. Rozier struggled last season behind Kyrie Irving in the dysfunctional Celtics situation, averaging just 9 points a game and not finding a role that worked (which caused him to lash out after the season). Now he has a lot to live up to.

Rozier told Bleacher Report he wasn’t sure he was going to choose Charlotte, but the presence of Jordan changed everything.

Rozier remained inclined to accept Phoenix’s bid. That was when, Rozier said, Michael Jordan, the Hornets’ principal owner, intervened. “Mike was overseas, and I can just picture him probably having a cigar in his mouth and the words he told Mitch [Kupchak], the GM, was like: ‘Get him over here. Do what you need to do to get him over here.'”

Rozier was sold. “I’d be a fool if I was to go anywhere else or turn down that,” he said. “I look at it as just a team, organization believing in me. Knowing that I want to prove myself in this league and giving me that chance is bigger than anything and [their willingness] to pay me a right amount of money, it was just big and the guy that was behind all that was Michael Jordan. It’s still surreal to me.”

Jordan still has that kind of impact.

As a side note, Rozier says he and Irving are good, no tension there.

“A lot of people don’t know how great of a person he is. A lot of people think I hate Kyrie. And a lot of people think that me and Kyrie not cool, but we text, and I text him right before free agency. I sent him the eyes, and he sent the eyes right back, basically like you know what it’s going to be.”

Rozier will have the ball in his hands and be asked to lead a Hornets roster loaded with questionable contracts: Nicolas Batum $25.6 million, Bismack Biyombo $17 million, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist $13 million, just to name a few. The roster is not without potential, but the Hornets were 30th in our summer Power Rankings for a reason.

Rozier has to prove he’s not the latest poor contract handed out in Charlotte, that Michael Jordan’s trust was deserved. It’s real pressure, but if you read the Bleacher Report story on Rozier you’ll know he’s faced far worse pressures in his life.