Getty Images

Terry Rozier says Michael Jordan the reason he chose Charlotte in free agency

By Kurt HelinAug 14, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Phoenix Suns, a team with some good young players and a desperate need for a point guard, came calling for Terry Rozier at the start of free agency — and they backed up the Brinks truck.

Rozier initially thought he was going to the Knicks, he told Jonathan Abrams at Bleacher Report, but then the Suns came in big. Rozier thought he could not turn down that Phoenix offer.

Then Michael Jordan got involved.

Ultimately Rozier went to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade that brought Kemba Walker to Boston. Rozier was given a three-year, $58 million contract with the Hornets, a $19-million-a-year gamble by Charlotte on Rozier that had a lot of people around the league shaking their heads. Rozier struggled last season behind Kyrie Irving in the dysfunctional Celtics situation, averaging just 9 points a game and not finding a role that worked (which caused him to lash out after the season). Now he has a lot to live up to.

Rozier told Bleacher Report he wasn’t sure he was going to choose Charlotte, but the presence of Jordan changed everything.

Rozier remained inclined to accept Phoenix’s bid. That was when, Rozier said, Michael Jordan, the Hornets’ principal owner, intervened. “Mike was overseas, and I can just picture him probably having a cigar in his mouth and the words he told Mitch [Kupchak], the GM, was like: ‘Get him over here. Do what you need to do to get him over here.'”

Rozier was sold. “I’d be a fool if I was to go anywhere else or turn down that,” he said. “I look at it as just a team, organization believing in me. Knowing that I want to prove myself in this league and giving me that chance is bigger than anything and [their willingness] to pay me a right amount of money, it was just big and the guy that was behind all that was Michael Jordan. It’s still surreal to me.”

Jordan still has that kind of impact.

As a side note, Rozier says he and Irving are good, no tension there.

“A lot of people don’t know how great of a person he is. A lot of people think I hate Kyrie. And a lot of people think that me and Kyrie not cool, but we text, and I text him right before free agency. I sent him the eyes, and he sent the eyes right back, basically like you know what it’s going to be.”

Rozier will have the ball in his hands and be asked to lead a Hornets roster loaded with questionable contracts: Nicolas Batum $25.6 million, Bismack Biyombo $17 million, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist $13 million, just to name a few. The roster is not without potential, but the Hornets were 30th in our summer Power Rankings for a reason.

Rozier has to prove he’s not the latest poor contract handed out in Charlotte, that Michael Jordan’s trust was deserved. It’s real pressure, but if you read the Bleacher Report story on Rozier you’ll know he’s faced far worse pressures in his life.

Wizards hire 17-year pro Antawn Jamison as director of pro personnel

Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 14, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

New Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard continues to put his imprint on the franchise — this is not the Ernie Grunfeld show anymore.

The latest move: Hiring veteran NBA forward — and former Washington Wizard — Antawn Jamison as the new director of pro personnel.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Antawn back to the Wizards organization,” Sheppard said in a statement. “In addition to his strong feel for the game and basketball knowledge, he has always been a true professional and a dedicated worker. We look forward to him bringing those qualities to our front office.”

Jamison played six seasons of his 17 NBA seasons in Washington and was a two-time All-Star in our nation’s capital. Jamison was also the 2004 Sixth Man of the year.

Since stepping away from the game in 2014, Jamison has worked on front office jobs, spending the past couple of years as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his new role with the Wizards, Jamison will work with VP of player personnel Johnny Rogers to head up and organize the Wizards’ NBA, G League, and international scouting.

Sheppard has shaken up the Wizards front office after taking over from Grunfeld, who was fired after 16 mediocre seasons in Washington. Among the moves was to change up coach Scott Brooks’ staff — Mike Longabardi, Dean Oliver, Corey Gaines, and Jarell Christian are Wizards’ assistant coaches now — plus Mark Simpson was brought in as the vice president of player performance. In addition to Jamison, Laron Profit and John Carideo were hired by the Wizards as pro scouts.

Changes to the franchise culture and infrastructure are the first steps to rebuilding the product on the court. With John Wall likely out for all of next season due to a torn Achilles, the franchise is trying to show All-Star Bradley Beal it is on the right path to contending and convince him to stay with the Wizards. Sheppard offered Beal a three-year, $111 max contract extension (the most Washington can offer right now), but Beal wisely has not signed it yet. While it would give Beal financial security short term, if he makes the All-NBA team next season (he was seventh in guard voting last season and six players make All-NBA) he would be eligible for a $250 million extension. Even if he just waits to be a free agent in 2021 and resigns with the Wizards he would make $8 million more a season. Without Beal signing it, his name will come up in trade rumors, even as the Wizards shoot down every other GM who calls about him.

 

Hawks release schedule with clever video in style of TV show ‘Atlanta’

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoAug 14, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

I really don’t know why everyone gets all interested in NBA schedules coming out. It all works out the same, and for the most part teams going to play each other. The season is 82 games long, and everyone is going to at least see one another once. Isn’t that how it always goes?

But despite my own apathy about the schedule release, some teams have decided to be creative with how they put them out. Fans love finding out when they’ll take on key rivals over the course of the season, and it’s a reminder the NBA still exists in the lazy August heat.

The team that did the best job of releasing this information this summer? The Atlanta Hawks, and it’s not even close.

In a video released on Monday, the Hawks did their own take on the hit TV series Atlanta. It’s a compilation of vignettes that require the viewer to do a little bit of thinking about which team is supposed to be represented by the actions on screen. Hidden in each scene is also the dates for those games.

Via Twitter:

I try not to get overly gushy about what amounts to a commercial for a company, but this one is well done. Nice work by the Hawks.

Magic Johnson lists top 60 movies for his 60th birthday

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 14, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Magic Johnson, weirdly, named wanting to be on Twitter as one of the reasons for him leaving his job at the head of the Los Angeles Lakers. It seems like it should have been a dream position for Magic, but alas he has decided to be Very Online instead.

So perhaps that explains a little bit about what happened this week. Or maybe not?

Johnson turns 60 years old on Wednesday, and for that momentous occasion he decided to give us a gift. Namely, Johnson decided to pick his top 60 films of all time. Why? We are still not sure.

Via Twitter:

This looks like a list of movies Magic Johnson would like made up by someone trying to make a joke about a list of movies Magic Johnson would like. Shaft is on there twice! XXX is on there, but To Kill A Mockingbird is not. I could go on.

Why is Magic using his 60th birthday to promote a very specific listicle? I have no idea. Keep ‘em coming, I guess. If there’s anything the internet likes, it’s opinions about art we can scream about until we turn blue.

Report: Joseph Tsai, co-founder of Chinese site Alibaba, to buy remainder of Nets for $2.3 billion

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 14, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

Joseph Tsai had wanted to get into the NBA game for a while and, back in 2017, put his money where he mouth was and spent $1 billion to buy 49 percent of the Brooklyn Nets.

Now, he is exercising an option to buy the rest of the franchise from Russian owner Mikhail Prokhorov.

Tsai, the co-founder of Chinese shopping site Alibaba (think Amazon but for China, but larger than the American firm), will spend $1.3 billion to purchase the remainder of the Nets, reports Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

The $2.35 billion transaction would mark the highest price ever paid for a sports franchise — beating hedge fund owner David Tepper’s $2.2 billion acquisition last year of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and Tilman Fertitta’s $2.2 billion purchase of the NBA’s Houston Rockets in 2017…

The sale comes at a time when the Nets are still high off their recent off-season buying spree, which landed them contracts with NBA All-Star free agents Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Adding Durant and Irving to the roster is expected to help boost attendance for the Nets, which will also boost profits for Tsai.

Durant is not expected to play for the Nets next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles. However, that only slightly quiets the buzz around a team that made the playoffs last season in the East with a scrappy young core and now added two of the game’s biggest stars. Ticket and sponsorship sales are expected to spike the next couple of seasons for Brooklyn, a franchise that reportedly has lost money in recent years.

For the Nets and their front office, this move means stability. GM Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson can continue on their rebuilding path.

Tsai was born in Taiwan, is a Canadian citizen, went to college at Yale (where he also got a law degree), and is worth an estimated $9.3 billion, according to Forbes. Tsai also owns the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

For the NBA, which is looking to expand its footprint in the Chinese market, this is a potentially huge development. Much of the NBA’s projected financial growth is international — it has positioned itself as the best basketball league in the world, with the top players and stars — and the Chinese market remains one of the fastest areas of growth for the league.

 

 