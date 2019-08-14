Report: Joseph Tsai, co-founder of Chinese site Alibaba, to buy all of Nets for $2.3 billion

Joseph Tsai had wanted to get into the NBA game for a while and, back in 2017, put his money where he mouth was and spent $1 billion to buy 49 percent of the Brooklyn Nets.
Now, he is exercising an option to buy the rest of the franchise from Russian owner Mikhail Prokhorov.
Tsai, the co-founder of Chinese shopping site Alibaba (think Amazon but for China, but larger than the American firm), will spend $1.3 billion to purchase the remainder of the Nets, reports Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
The $2.35 billion transaction would mark the highest price ever paid for a sports franchise — beating hedge fund owner David Tepper’s $2.2 billion acquisition last year of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and Tilman Fertitta’s $2.2 billion purchase of the NBA’s Houston Rockets in 2017…
The sale comes at a time when the Nets are still high off their recent off-season buying spree, which landed them contracts with NBA All-Star free agents Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Adding Durant and Irving to the roster is expected to help boost attendance for the Nets, which will also boost profits for Tsai.
Durant is not expected to play for the Nets next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles. However, that only slightly quiets the buzz around a team that made the playoffs last season in the East with a scrappy young core and now added two of the game’s biggest stars. Ticket and sponsorship sales are expected to spike the next couple of seasons for Brooklyn, a franchise that reportedly has lost money in recent years.
Tsai was born in Taiwan, is a Canadian citizen, went to college at Yale (where he also got a law degree), and is worth an estimated $9.3 billion, according to Forbes. Tsai also owns the WNBA’s New York Liberty.
For the NBA, which is looking to expand its footprint in the Chinese market, this is a potentially huge development. Much of the NBA’s projected financial growth is international — it has positioned itself as the best basketball league in the world, with the top players and stars — and the Chinese market remains one of the fastest areas of growth for the league.
CHIBA, Japan (AP) First-round NBA draft pick Rui Hachimura scored 35 points to lead Japan to a 99-89 win over New Zealand in World Cup warm-up game at Port Chiba Arena.
Hachimura became the first player from Japan to be chosen in the first round of the NBA draft, taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the rebuilding Washington Wizards in June.
The former Gonzaga University star played in the NBA’s Summer League for the Wizards but now will take up national duties for Japan at the World Cup and for other warm-up games, including New Zealand again on Wednesday.
“We got off to a good start and went from there … I want to lead this team,” Hachimura said after Monday’s game. “I’m just happy to be back in Japan after a while for these friendly games.”
The 21-year-old from Toyama Prefecture scored 22 points in the first half and impressed Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey.
“I think he’s going to be a heck of a player, the NBA is a physical game, a tough game. He’s got a great body for the NBA,” Casey, who is in Japan for a coaching clinic and was at the game as a spectator, told Kyodo News.
“I see Rui … developing his game to move out to the 3-point line. Because that’s where the NBA is. Great kid, great work ethic.”
Tai Webster led New Zealand with 18 points.
Japan played without Memphis Grizzlies’ forward Yuta Watanabe, who has an ankle injury.
Japan opens its World Cup competition against Turkey on Sept. 1 in Shanghai and then takes on Czech Republic and the United States. The top two teams in the group advance to the second round.
The Golden State Warriors won a title — and had a 73-win regular season — before Kevin Durant walked through that door.
Now that Durant has walked (well, limped) out that door, combined with the facts this is an older and thinner Warriors roster, a lot of people are counting them out of the title chase. Klay Thompson already said do so at your own peril because the dynasty can continue, and the team re-signed Daymond Green to keep the core intact for a few more years.
Stephen Curry‘s reaction to the doubts about this team? Laughter. Via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area.
“I just laugh at it,” Curry said during his second annual Warriors All-Girls basketball camp in Oakland on Monday afternoon. “Anybody can say anything about anything nowadays and it can pick up steam. So we’ve had lots of support. We’ve had a lot of criticism on the way that doesn’t change now. Just what they’re saying is different so doesn’t change how we go about our business.”
It’s not just that Durant is gone, but so are trusted role players such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. Curry understands they have to build this thing back up.
“It’s just a matter of really trying to get guys comfortable with the system, be able to highlight the different skill sets that we have and different strengths and the chemistry,” Curry said. “It will take a little bit of time and a lot of hard work, but like I said, we have a lot of high IQ guys from our core and a lot of leadership and commitment to what we do, so starting in the training camp and beyond, you have to have a mindset that you will continue to get better as the season goes on.”
The last three seasons the Warriors started off with a massive margin for error and they went on to win two titles (and it took an avalanche of injuries to stop a three-peat). This year that is gone. This season the Warriors are going to be good, but they are just one of five or six teams in the West that enter the season with legitimate reasons to believe they can come out of it all and take a title.
For the Warriors, everything has to go right. Curry and Green have to stay healthy, Thompson has to return and be close to his elite self on both ends (he likely is not back until after the All-Star break), D'Angelo Russell needs to fit in next to Curry (or be traded for a player/players who do), big men Kevon Looney and Willie Cauley-Stein need to form a strong front line, and role players such as Alfonzo McKinnie and Alec Burks have to thrive in their roles.
It’s a lot of things that have to go right in Golden State next season.
It also all could happen, and we know how good the Curry/Thompson/Green combo can be when they are clicking.
Michael Conley is expected to be one of the deciding pieces for the Utah Jazz as they push for the Western Conference Finals this season. The Golden State Warriors are banged up, and just about every team in the West thinks they have a shot at getting to the penultimate conference tournament round.
Meanwhile, the NBA schedule was released on Monday, and Conley will return to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Nov. 15.
It will be the first time that Conley has played in an NBA game against Memphis, where he spent the entirety of his career up until this season.
Speaking to Alex Kennedy this week, Conley says he knows it’s going to be tough to return to Tennessee.
“Man, whenever that day comes, I honestly don’t know how I’ll feel,” Conley said. “I don’t even know where the visiting locker room is! I’ve really never been over there! I’ll have a lot of emotions, I’m sure. I’m not a guy who shows a lot of emotion on the court – good or bad – but it’ll probably be one of the tougher moments of my career.”
There was so much movement in the NBA this season that fans have already made it a habit to circle specific games on the calendar so they can see the return of their favorite players.
Conley will no doubt get a standing ovation when he does come back to FedEx Forum, and you have to expect the Jazz will be heavy favorites in that game.
Last Wednesday night, Miami Heat big man Kelly Olynyk limped back to the locker room after a nasty looking fall during the third quarter of a Canadian World Cup team exhibition game against Nigeria. There was no contact, just a wet spot on the floor, but the fall looked painful.
Olynyk suffered a bruised knee from the spill, not something considered serious. X-rays came back negative, according to the team.
However, it is serious enough for Olynyk to withdraw from Canada’s national team for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Olynyk is a floor-spacing big who shot 35.7 percent from three last season and has shown some chemistry next to likely starting Miami center Bam Adebayo. Olynyk, who averaged 10 points a game last season, could start at the four for Miami when the season tips off in October (with Adebayo and Jimmy Butler on the court together, a shooter who can space the floor at the power forward spot likely is the priority).
Olynyk has two years left on his contract, $12.7 million this season and a player option for $13.2 million next season. Olynyk has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumblings, if Miami makes a move to get another star next to Butler.