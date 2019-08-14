Magic Johnson lists top 60 movies for his 60th birthday

Magic Johnson, weirdly, named wanting to be on Twitter as one of the reasons for him leaving his job at the head of the Los Angeles Lakers. It seems like it should have been a dream position for Magic, but alas he has decided to be Very Online instead.
So perhaps that explains a little bit about what happened this week. Or maybe not?
Johnson turns 60 years old on Wednesday, and for that momentous occasion he decided to give us a gift. Namely, Johnson decided to pick his top 60 films of all time. Why? We are still not sure.
Via Twitter:
This looks like a list of movies Magic Johnson would like made up by someone trying to make a joke about a list of movies Magic Johnson would like. Shaft is on there twice! XXX is on there, but To Kill A Mockingbird is not. I could go on.
Why is Magic using his 60th birthday to promote a very specific listicle? I have no idea. Keep ‘em coming, I guess. If there’s anything the internet likes, it’s opinions about art we can scream about until we turn blue.
I really don’t know why everyone gets all interested in NBA schedules coming out. It all works out the same, and for the most part teams going to play each other. The season is 82 games long, and everyone is going to at least see one another once. Isn’t that how it always goes?
But despite my own apathy about the schedule release, some teams have decided to be creative with how they put them out. Fans love finding out when they’ll take on key rivals over the course of the season, and it’s a reminder the NBA still exists in the lazy August heat.
The team that did the best job of releasing this information this summer? The Atlanta Hawks, and it’s not even close.
In a video released on Monday, the Hawks did their own take on the hit TV series Atlanta. It’s a compilation of vignettes that require the viewer to do a little bit of thinking about which team is supposed to be represented by the actions on screen. Hidden in each scene is also the dates for those games.
Via Twitter:
I try not to get overly gushy about what amounts to a commercial for a company, but this one is well done. Nice work by the Hawks.
Joseph Tsai had wanted to get into the NBA game for a while and, back in 2017, put his money where he mouth was and spent $1 billion to buy 49 percent of the Brooklyn Nets.
Now, he is exercising an option to buy the rest of the franchise from Russian owner Mikhail Prokhorov.
Tsai, the co-founder of Chinese shopping site Alibaba (think Amazon but for China, but larger than the American firm), will spend $1.3 billion to purchase the remainder of the Nets, reports Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
The $2.35 billion transaction would mark the highest price ever paid for a sports franchise — beating hedge fund owner David Tepper’s $2.2 billion acquisition last year of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and Tilman Fertitta’s $2.2 billion purchase of the NBA’s Houston Rockets in 2017…
The sale comes at a time when the Nets are still high off their recent off-season buying spree, which landed them contracts with NBA All-Star free agents Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Adding Durant and Irving to the roster is expected to help boost attendance for the Nets, which will also boost profits for Tsai.
Durant is not expected to play for the Nets next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles. However, that only slightly quiets the buzz around a team that made the playoffs last season in the East with a scrappy young core and now added two of the game’s biggest stars. Ticket and sponsorship sales are expected to spike the next couple of seasons for Brooklyn, a franchise that reportedly has lost money in recent years.
Tsai was born in Taiwan, is a Canadian citizen, went to college at Yale (where he also got a law degree), and is worth an estimated $9.3 billion, according to Forbes. Tsai also owns the WNBA’s New York Liberty.
For the NBA, which is looking to expand its footprint in the Chinese market, this is a potentially huge development. Much of the NBA’s projected financial growth is international — it has positioned itself as the best basketball league in the world, with the top players and stars — and the Chinese market remains one of the fastest areas of growth for the league.
CHIBA, Japan (AP) First-round NBA draft pick Rui Hachimura scored 35 points to lead Japan to a 99-89 win over New Zealand in World Cup warm-up game at Port Chiba Arena.
Hachimura became the first player from Japan to be chosen in the first round of the NBA draft, taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the rebuilding Washington Wizards in June.
The former Gonzaga University star played in the NBA’s Summer League for the Wizards but now will take up national duties for Japan at the World Cup and for other warm-up games, including New Zealand again on Wednesday.
“We got off to a good start and went from there … I want to lead this team,” Hachimura said after Monday’s game. “I’m just happy to be back in Japan after a while for these friendly games.”
The 21-year-old from Toyama Prefecture scored 22 points in the first half and impressed Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey.
“I think he’s going to be a heck of a player, the NBA is a physical game, a tough game. He’s got a great body for the NBA,” Casey, who is in Japan for a coaching clinic and was at the game as a spectator, told Kyodo News.
“I see Rui … developing his game to move out to the 3-point line. Because that’s where the NBA is. Great kid, great work ethic.”
Tai Webster led New Zealand with 18 points.
Japan played without Memphis Grizzlies’ forward Yuta Watanabe, who has an ankle injury.
Japan opens its World Cup competition against Turkey on Sept. 1 in Shanghai and then takes on Czech Republic and the United States. The top two teams in the group advance to the second round.
—
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
The Golden State Warriors won a title — and had a 73-win regular season — before Kevin Durant walked through that door.
Now that Durant has walked (well, limped) out that door, combined with the facts this is an older and thinner Warriors roster, a lot of people are counting them out of the title chase. Klay Thompson already said do so at your own peril because the dynasty can continue, and the team re-signed Daymond Green to keep the core intact for a few more years.
Stephen Curry‘s reaction to the doubts about this team? Laughter. Via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area.
“I just laugh at it,” Curry said during his second annual Warriors All-Girls basketball camp in Oakland on Monday afternoon. “Anybody can say anything about anything nowadays and it can pick up steam. So we’ve had lots of support. We’ve had a lot of criticism on the way that doesn’t change now. Just what they’re saying is different so doesn’t change how we go about our business.”
It’s not just that Durant is gone, but so are trusted role players such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. Curry understands they have to build this thing back up.
“It’s just a matter of really trying to get guys comfortable with the system, be able to highlight the different skill sets that we have and different strengths and the chemistry,” Curry said. “It will take a little bit of time and a lot of hard work, but like I said, we have a lot of high IQ guys from our core and a lot of leadership and commitment to what we do, so starting in the training camp and beyond, you have to have a mindset that you will continue to get better as the season goes on.”
The last three seasons the Warriors started off with a massive margin for error and they went on to win two titles (and it took an avalanche of injuries to stop a three-peat). This year that is gone. This season the Warriors are going to be good, but they are just one of five or six teams in the West that enter the season with legitimate reasons to believe they can come out of it all and take a title.
For the Warriors, everything has to go right. Curry and Green have to stay healthy, Thompson has to return and be close to his elite self on both ends (he likely is not back until after the All-Star break), D'Angelo Russell needs to fit in next to Curry (or be traded for a player/players who do), big men Kevon Looney and Willie Cauley-Stein need to form a strong front line, and role players such as Alfonzo McKinnie and Alec Burks have to thrive in their roles.
It’s a lot of things that have to go right in Golden State next season.
It also all could happen, and we know how good the Curry/Thompson/Green combo can be when they are clicking.