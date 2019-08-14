Hawks release schedule with clever video in style of TV show ‘Atlanta’

I really don’t know why everyone gets all interested in NBA schedules coming out. It all works out the same, and for the most part teams going to play each other. The season is 82 games long, and everyone is going to at least see one another once. Isn’t that how it always goes?

But despite my own apathy about the schedule release, some teams have decided to be creative with how they put them out. Fans love finding out when they’ll take on key rivals over the course of the season, and it’s a reminder the NBA still exists in the lazy August heat.

The team that did the best job of releasing this information this summer? The Atlanta Hawks, and it’s not even close.

In a video released on Monday, the Hawks did their own take on the hit TV series Atlanta. It’s a compilation of vignettes that require the viewer to do a little bit of thinking about which team is supposed to be represented by the actions on screen. Hidden in each scene is also the dates for those games.

Via Twitter:

I try not to get overly gushy about what amounts to a commercial for a company, but this one is well done. Nice work by the Hawks.