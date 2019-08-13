Getty Images

Stephen Curry on idea Warriors are not title contenders: “I just laugh at it”

By Kurt HelinAug 13, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors won a title — and had a 73-win regular season — before Kevin Durant walked through that door.

Now that Durant has walked (well, limped) out that door, combined with the facts this is an older and thinner Warriors roster, a lot of people are counting them out of the title chase. Klay Thompson already said do so at your own peril because the dynasty can continue, and the team re-signed Daymond Green to keep the core intact for a few more years.

Stephen Curry‘s reaction to the doubts about this team? Laughter. Via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I just laugh at it,” Curry said during his second annual Warriors All-Girls basketball camp in Oakland on Monday afternoon. “Anybody can say anything about anything nowadays and it can pick up steam. So we’ve had lots of support. We’ve had a lot of criticism on the way that doesn’t change now. Just what they’re saying is different so doesn’t change how we go about our business.”

It’s not just that Durant is gone, but so are trusted role players such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. Curry understands they have to build this thing back up.

“It’s just a matter of really trying to get guys comfortable with the system, be able to highlight the different skill sets that we have and different strengths and the chemistry,” Curry said. “It will take a little bit of time and a lot of hard work, but like I said, we have a lot of high IQ guys from our core and a lot of leadership and commitment to what we do, so starting in the training camp and beyond, you have to have a mindset that you will continue to get better as the season goes on.”

The last three seasons the Warriors started off with a massive margin for error and they went on to win two titles (and it took an avalanche of injuries to stop a three-peat). This year that is gone. This season the Warriors are going to be good, but they are just one of five or six teams in the West that enter the season with legitimate reasons to believe they can come out of it all and take a title.

For the Warriors, everything has to go right. Curry and Green have to stay healthy, Thompson has to return and be close to his elite self on both ends (he likely is not back until after the All-Star break), D'Angelo Russell needs to fit in next to Curry (or be traded for a player/players who do), big men Kevon Looney and Willie Cauley-Stein need to form a strong front line, and role players such as Alfonzo McKinnie and Alec Burks have to thrive in their roles.

It’s a lot of things that have to go right in Golden State next season.

It also all could happen, and we know how good the Curry/Thompson/Green combo can be when they are clicking.

Michael Conley on returning to Memphis: ‘It’ll probably be one of the tougher moments of my career.’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 13, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Michael Conley is expected to be one of the deciding pieces for the Utah Jazz as they push for the Western Conference Finals this season. The Golden State Warriors are banged up, and just about every team in the West thinks they have a shot at getting to the penultimate conference tournament round.

Meanwhile, the NBA schedule was released on Monday, and Conley will return to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Nov. 15.

It will be the first time that Conley has played in an NBA game against Memphis, where he spent the entirety of his career up until this season.

Speaking to Alex Kennedy this week, Conley says he knows it’s going to be tough to return to Tennessee.

Via HoopsHype:

“Man, whenever that day comes, I honestly don’t know how I’ll feel,” Conley said. “I don’t even know where the visiting locker room is! I’ve really never been over there! I’ll have a lot of emotions, I’m sure. I’m not a guy who shows a lot of emotion on the court – good or bad – but it’ll probably be one of the tougher moments of my career.”

There was so much movement in the NBA this season that fans have already made it a habit to circle specific games on the calendar so they can see the return of their favorite players.

Conley will no doubt get a standing ovation when he does come back to FedEx Forum, and you have to expect the Jazz will be heavy favorites in that game.

After suffering bruised knee, Kelly Olynyk reportedly withdraws from Canadian World Cup team

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 13, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT
Last Wednesday night, Miami Heat big man Kelly Olynyk limped back to the locker room after a nasty looking fall during the third quarter of a Canadian World Cup team exhibition game against Nigeria. There was no contact, just a wet spot on the floor, but the fall looked painful.

Olynyk suffered a bruised knee from the spill, not something considered serious. X-rays came back negative, according to the team.

However, it is serious enough for Olynyk to withdraw from Canada’s national team for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Olynyk is a floor-spacing big who shot 35.7 percent from three last season and has shown some chemistry next to likely starting Miami center Bam Adebayo. Olynyk, who averaged 10 points a game last season, could start at the four for Miami when the season tips off in October (with Adebayo and Jimmy Butler on the court together, a shooter who can space the floor at the power forward spot likely is the priority).

Olynyk has two years left on his contract, $12.7 million this season and a player option for $13.2 million next season. Olynyk has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumblings, if Miami makes a move to get another star next to Butler.

Michael Porter Jr. reportedly reveals Adam Silver’s cellphone number on Snapchat

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. – who underwent back surgery last summer and missed his entire first professional season – is attending this year’s Rookie Transition Program.

Hopefully for him, he won’t have to repeat it next year.

Porter committed a faux pas by posting on Snapchat – about looking forward to lunch, no less! – a picture of NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s cellphone number:

Silver is popular with players, because he’s so approachable. He still works for the owners who sit opposite the players at the negotiating table. But Silver has bridged the gap, in part, by making players feel heard.

Occasionally, that can backfire.

Celtics suffer consequences of Kyrie Irving’s broken pledge

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Celtics 2019 offseason ended in October 2018.

Then, it began a short time later.

After a backward year in Boston, the dust has settled. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are gone. Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter are there.

The Celtics will be fine. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown return and should keep growing. The major holes are filled.

But the busy summer leaves Boston with a much lower ceiling.

It was never supposed to be like this.

Before last season, Kyrie Irving vowed to re-sign. This wasn’t just an impulsive moment at a pep rally. Irving made a whole commercial about the Celtics retiring his number.

Boston looked like an emerging power – the Warriors’ most-likely successor, maybe as soon as last season. The Celtics were talented, young and deep. Irving’s commitment seemed to answer one of the few questions facing the team.

Instead, Boston unraveled. Irving and other Celtics repeatedly found problems with each other. Everyone seemed miserable. A disappointing second-round loss was almost a relief. At least it was over.

In what was once supposed to be a simple offseason for Boston, Irving bolted for the Nets. Horford followed through the exit, to the 76ers. The Celtics replaced those two with Walker and Kanter via free agency.

Irving is better and younger than Walker. Particularly, Irving has proven his deep-playoff bona fides. Though Walker didn’t get those opportunities with the mediocre Hornets, the smaller guard probably can’t step up against tighter defenses the same way.

Kanter is good at what he does inside. But good teams can expose him defensively.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Boston matched its 49 wins from last season. The Celtics’ chemistry should improve significantly, and they’ll play hard in the regular season. But there’s a long way to getting back on the championship-contention path.

Boston will even face challenges with smaller short-term goals. The Celtics lost a couple solid role players in Marcus Morris (signed with Knicks) and Aron Baynes (traded to Suns). Boston also sent Terry Rozier to the Hornets in a double sign-and-trade for Walker. Though Rozier didn’t help the Celtics much last season, they still essentially got nil for a player with some value.*

*Boston had enough cap space to sign Walker outright. Charlotte needed a sign-and-trade to add Rozier.

The Celtics maintained and replenished frontcourt depth with Daniel Theis ($5 million guaranteed this season, $5 million unguaranteed the following season) and Vincent Poirier (two years, $5,125,000).

Boston did well to leave draft night with No. 14 pick Romeo Langford, No. 22 pick Grant Williams, No. 33 pick Carsen Edwards, No. 51 pick Tremont Waters, a future Bucks first-rounder (from Phoenix) and Baynes unloaded. The Celtics also signed undrafted Tacko Fall, whose 7-foot-6 frame at least draws intrigue.

Maybe one of those rookies blossoms. Maybe Gordon Hayward gets back in a groove as he gains distance from his injury. Maybe a future first-rounder from the Grizzlies lands high in a lottery.

There are ways for Boston to build a title contender.

But that seems far more distant than when the Celtics were envisioning an Irving-Anthony Davis pairing. It seems more distant than even when Boston was hoping to keep Horford.

Many teams would love to settle for Walker and Kanter, but the Celtics were in such great shape. They definitely had to settle. Where I’m from, that’s no Plan A.

Offseason grade: C-