Fan has Tacko Fall autograph a… taco (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoAug 13, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Tacko Fall might be a long shot to make the Boston Celtics roster this season, but that doesn’t mean the former UCF big man isn’t a fan favorite. His name is fun to say, he’s got a lot of skills, and he is 7-foot-7.

What’s not to love?

Of course, fall is going to have to deal with all kinds of fans if he remains in the NBA, and this week he got a taste of what that looks like. In a video posted to social media, one fan was seen asking Tacko for his autograph on a photo of… a taco.

This reminds me of the time that a friend of mine got Nathan’s Hot Dog champion Joey Chestnut to sign a hot dog. When asked whether anyone had ever asked him to sign a hot dog, Chestnut simply replied, “All the time.”

So much for originality, I guess.

No doubt this won’t be the last taco for Tacko.

76ers guard Josh Richardson: ‘I want to kill the Heat’

Mark Brown/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Not long ago, Josh Richardson was playing basketball at Tennessee but focused on his pre-med classes. He remembers his star teammate telling him, “You could be so good! You don’t take anything serious!”

Richardson – who got traded from the Heat to the 76ers in the Jimmy Butler deal – sounds more serious now.

Richardson on NBC6 South Florida, via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Honestly, when I come back here, I want to kill the Heat. I want to beat them by 20. That’s just how I’m built. But if I was on the Heat, I would want to beat Philly by 50.

Philadelphia will host the Heat on Nov. 23 and Dec. 18 and visit Miami on Dec. 28 and Feb. 3.

Richardson’s competitiveness should make those games especially exciting. Plus, Butler will probably have a little extra juice for his old team.

Sebastian Telfair sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison in gun case

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 13, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Sebastian Telfair was once on the cover of Slam Magazine with LeBron James being heralded as one of the future superstars of the NBA. My, how far we have come.

On Monday, the former 13th overall pick in the 2004 draft was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for possession of a loaded firearm. In 2017 Telfair was pulled over at 2:30 a.m. after making a u-turn and driving without his lights on. During the stop, police recovered a loaded handgun — a felony offense — and Telfair was arrested.

Via the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office:

The District Attorney said that, according to trial testimony, on June 11, 2017, at approximately 2:50 a.m., officers in an unmarked police car saw a Ford F-150 parked on a center median at Atlantic Avenue and Classon Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. The pickup truck then made a U-turn off of the median, in front of the police and continued to drive down Atlantic Avenue without turning on its headlights. When officers approached to perform a traffic stop, the smell of marijuana was present, as was a lit marijuana cigarette in the car’s console, according to testimony.

Telfair was observed in the driver’s seat, and a second man was seated in the front passenger seat. Following the arrest, police conducted a search of the truck and recovered a loaded .45 caliber gun in the console.

For context, New York gun laws are extremely restrictive, so Telfair’s sentence tracks here. Telfair last played in the NBA for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014. He appeared in 16 games before being waived by OKC.

This is not the first time that Telfair has been in trouble with the law. In 2007, Telfair was pulled over in New York after speeding. Telfair was driving on a suspended license, and during the stop police recovered a handgun from his vehicle. In 2008 the New York high school basketball legend was sentenced to three years probation, and suspended three games by the NBA.

Telfair heading to jail is a bummer, and another upsetting chapter in a basketball career that could have been promising but never really took shape.

Lakers, Warriors, Rockets lead 2019-20 NBA schedule in major nationally televised games

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 12, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
How will the Lakers handle huge expectations with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a giant Los Angeles market? How will the Warriors, without Kevin Durant and with D'Angelo Russell, mesh? How will Russell Westbrook and James Harden coexist on the Rockets?

The NBA is clearly banking on those storylines to draw viewers.

The Lakers (30), Warriors (30) and Rockets (26) have the most major nationally televised games scheduled for next season. I count ABC, ESPN and TNT (not NBA TV).

Here’s how every team stacks up:

image

The TV schedule can be flexed. So, these aren’t final.

Observations on the current plan:

  • I thought the Clippers (25) would get more. Maybe the NBA is concerned about aggressive load management with Kawhi Leonard and maybe even Paul George. This reduces opportunities for that fight to come to the forefront.
  • That’s a lot of faith in the Celtics (25). They just lost Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. Kemba Walker will help at point guard, but it’s a bigger drop to Enes Kanter at center.
  • The Pelicans (20) are suddenly a draw with Zion Williamson.
  • It’s surprising the Knicks got just three nationally televised games. That’s close to what they deserve, but I thought the New York market would count for more.
  • The Kings are so fun. They don’t belong with the rest of the one-national-TV-game group.

Kyle Lowry out for Team USA at World Cup (thumb)

(Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 12, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT
So many players declined to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. They all had their own reasons. Injury. Family. Upcoming NBA season. Some combination.

Nobody would’ve blamed Kyle Lowry for sitting out after thumb surgery. But he tried hard to recover and make the team, anyway.

Unfortunately…

Lowry:

Go USAB!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸

I love Lowry’s competitiveness. Few players would have pushed it this hard. It’s a shame he won’t play.

The Americans are still in decent shape at point guard with Kemba Walker, De'Aaron Fox and Derrick White. Marcus Smart and Donovan Mitchell can also play both backcourt spots.

It’s other positions that are more concerning.