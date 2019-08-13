Fan has Tacko Fall autograph a… taco (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall might be a long shot to make the Boston Celtics roster this season, but that doesn’t mean the former UCF big man isn’t a fan favorite. His name is fun to say, he’s got a lot of skills, and he is 7-foot-7.

What’s not to love?

Of course, fall is going to have to deal with all kinds of fans if he remains in the NBA, and this week he got a taste of what that looks like. In a video posted to social media, one fan was seen asking Tacko for his autograph on a photo of… a taco.

Via Twitter:

He got Tacko Fall to sign a picture of a taco 🤣 (via gregorybuono/IG) pic.twitter.com/GEyUqNBTRM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 12, 2019

This reminds me of the time that a friend of mine got Nathan’s Hot Dog champion Joey Chestnut to sign a hot dog. When asked whether anyone had ever asked him to sign a hot dog, Chestnut simply replied, “All the time.”

So much for originality, I guess.

No doubt this won’t be the last taco for Tacko.