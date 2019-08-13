Getty Images

Celtics suffer consequences of Kyrie Irving’s broken pledge

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Celtics 2019 offseason ended in October 2018.

Then, it began a short time later.

After a backward year in Boston, the dust has settled. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are gone. Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter are there.

The Celtics will be fine. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown return and should keep growing. The major holes are filled.

But the busy summer leaves Boston with a much lower ceiling.

It was never supposed to be like this.

Before last season, Kyrie Irving vowed to re-sign. This wasn’t just an impulsive moment at a pep rally. Irving made a whole commercial about the Celtics retiring his number.

Boston looked like an emerging power – the Warriors’ most-likely successor, maybe as soon as last season. The Celtics were talented, young and deep. Irving’s commitment seemed to answer one of the few questions facing the team.

Instead, Boston unraveled. Irving and other Celtics repeatedly found problems with each other. Everyone seemed miserable. A disappointing second-round loss was almost a relief. At least it was over.

In what was once supposed to be a simple offseason for Boston, Irving bolted for the Nets. Horford followed through the exit, to the 76ers. The Celtics replaced those two with Walker and Kanter via free agency.

Irving is better and younger than Walker. Particularly, Irving has proven his deep-playoff bona fides. Though Walker didn’t get those opportunities with the mediocre Hornets, the smaller guard probably can’t step up against tighter defenses the same way.

Kanter is good at what he does inside. But good teams can expose him defensively.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Boston matched its 49 wins from last season. The Celtics’ chemistry should improve significantly, and they’ll play hard in the regular season. But there’s a long way to getting back on the championship-contention path.

Boston will even face challenges with smaller short-term goals. The Celtics lost a couple solid role players in Marcus Morris (signed with Knicks) and Aron Baynes (traded to Suns). Boston also sent Terry Rozier to the Hornets in a double sign-and-trade for Walker. Though Rozier didn’t help the Celtics much last season, they still essentially got nil for a player with some value.*

*Boston had enough cap space to sign Walker outright. Charlotte needed a sign-and-trade to add Rozier.

The Celtics maintained and replenished frontcourt depth with Daniel Theis ($5 million guaranteed this season, $5 million unguaranteed the following season) and Vincent Poirier (two years, $5,125,000).

Boston did well to leave draft night with No. 14 pick Romeo Langford, No. 22 pick Grant Williams, No. 33 pick Carsen Edwards, No. 51 pick Tremont Waters, a future Bucks first-rounder (from Phoenix) and Baynes unloaded. The Celtics also signed undrafted Tacko Fall, whose 7-foot-6 frame at least draws intrigue.

Maybe one of those rookies blossoms. Maybe Gordon Hayward gets back in a groove as he gains distance from his injury. Maybe a future first-rounder from the Grizzlies lands high in a lottery.

There are ways for Boston to build a title contender.

But that seems far more distant than when the Celtics were envisioning an Irving-Anthony Davis pairing. It seems more distant than even when Boston was hoping to keep Horford.

Many teams would love to settle for Walker and Kanter, but the Celtics were in such great shape. They definitely had to settle. Where I’m from, that’s no Plan A.

Offseason grade: C-

Nate Robinson hits game-winner, Glen Davis catches him (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoAug 13, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Glen Davis and Nate Robinson are now playing in Ice Cube’s Big3. The summer basketball league has produced some great highlights over its first few seasons, and this weekend’s game-winning shot by Robinson will join the list.

During the final possession of the game between Tri State and Power, Robinson gave Davis a crossover that resulted in a look at an open 3-pointer. Davis, doing his best to recover, closed out on Robinson in a way that found Big Baby holding KryptoNate.

Via Twitter:

That ended up being the game-winning shot. One of the rules in the Big3 is that the first team to 50 wins.

It was a great basketball moment between Robinson and Davis. The pair were once teammates in the Association, both with the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers.

For now, it appears that Robinson has some bragging rights. Maybe once Davis’ ankles heal he can get ol’ Nate back.

Fan has Tacko Fall autograph a taco (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoAug 13, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Tacko Fall might be a long shot to make the Boston Celtics roster this season, but that doesn’t mean the former UCF big man isn’t a fan favorite. His name is fun to say, he’s got a lot of skills, and he is 7-foot-7.

What’s not to love?

Of course, fall is going to have to deal with all kinds of fans if he remains in the NBA, and this week he got a taste of what that looks like. In a video posted to social media, one fan was seen asking Tacko for his autograph on a photo of… a taco.

Via Twitter:

This reminds me of the time that a friend of mine got Nathan’s Hot Dog champion Joey Chestnut to sign a hot dog. When asked whether anyone had ever asked him to sign a hot dog, Chestnut simply replied, “All the time.”

So much for originality, I guess.

No doubt this won’t be the last taco for Tacko.

76ers guard Josh Richardson: ‘I want to kill the Heat’

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Not long ago, Josh Richardson was playing basketball at Tennessee but focused on his pre-med classes. He remembers his star teammate telling him, “You could be so good! You don’t take anything serious!”

Richardson – who got traded from the Heat to the 76ers in the Jimmy Butler deal – sounds more serious now.

Richardson on NBC6 South Florida, via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Honestly, when I come back here, I want to kill the Heat. I want to beat them by 20. That’s just how I’m built. But if I was on the Heat, I would want to beat Philly by 50.

Philadelphia will host the Heat on Nov. 23 and Dec. 18 and visit Miami on Dec. 28 and Feb. 3.

Richardson’s competitiveness should make those games especially exciting. Plus, Butler will probably have a little extra juice for his old team.

Sebastian Telfair sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison in gun case

By Dane DelgadoAug 13, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Sebastian Telfair was once on the cover of Slam Magazine with LeBron James being heralded as one of the future superstars of the NBA. My, how far we have come.

On Monday, the former 13th overall pick in the 2004 draft was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for possession of a loaded firearm. In 2017 Telfair was pulled over at 2:30 a.m. after making a u-turn and driving without his lights on. During the stop, police recovered a loaded handgun — a felony offense — and Telfair was arrested.

Via the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office:

The District Attorney said that, according to trial testimony, on June 11, 2017, at approximately 2:50 a.m., officers in an unmarked police car saw a Ford F-150 parked on a center median at Atlantic Avenue and Classon Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. The pickup truck then made a U-turn off of the median, in front of the police and continued to drive down Atlantic Avenue without turning on its headlights. When officers approached to perform a traffic stop, the smell of marijuana was present, as was a lit marijuana cigarette in the car’s console, according to testimony.

Telfair was observed in the driver’s seat, and a second man was seated in the front passenger seat. Following the arrest, police conducted a search of the truck and recovered a loaded .45 caliber gun in the console.

For context, New York gun laws are extremely restrictive, so Telfair’s sentence tracks here. Telfair last played in the NBA for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014. He appeared in 16 games before being waived by OKC.

This is not the first time that Telfair has been in trouble with the law. In 2007, Telfair was pulled over in New York after speeding. Telfair was driving on a suspended license, and during the stop police recovered a handgun from his vehicle. In 2008 the New York high school basketball legend was sentenced to three years probation, and suspended three games by the NBA.

Telfair heading to jail is a bummer, and another upsetting chapter in a basketball career that could have been promising but never really took shape.