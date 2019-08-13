Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

After suffering bruised knee, Kelly Olynyk reportedly withdraws from Canadian World Cup team

By Kurt HelinAug 13, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT
Last Wednesday night, Miami Heat big man Kelly Olynyk limped back to the locker room after a nasty looking fall during the third quarter of a Canadian World Cup team exhibition game against Nigeria. There was no contact, just a wet spot on the floor, but the fall looked painful.

Olynyk suffered a bruised knee from the spill, not something considered serious. X-rays came back negative, according to the team.

However, it is serious enough for Olynyk to withdraw from Canada’s national team for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Olynyk is a floor-spacing big who shot 35.7 percent from three last season and has shown some chemistry next to likely starting Miami center Bam Adebayo. Olynyk, who averaged 10 points a game last season, could start at the four for Miami when the season tips off in October (with Adebayo and Jimmy Butler on the court together, a shooter who can space the floor at the power forward spot likely is the priority).

Olynyk has two years left on his contract, $12.7 million this season and a player option for $13.2 million next season. Olynyk has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumblings, if Miami makes a move to get another star next to Butler.

Michael Porter Jr. reportedly reveals Adam Silver’s cellphone number on Snapchat

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. – who underwent back surgery last summer and missed his entire first professional season – is attending this year’s Rookie Transition Program.

Hopefully for him, he won’t have to repeat it next year.

Porter committed a faux pas by posting on Snapchat – about looking forward to lunch, no less! – a picture of NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s cellphone number:

Silver is popular with players, because he’s so approachable. He still works for the owners who sit opposite the players at the negotiating table. But Silver has bridged the gap, in part, by making players feel heard.

Occasionally, that can backfire.

Celtics suffer consequences of Kyrie Irving’s broken pledge

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Celtics 2019 offseason ended in October 2018.

Then, it began a short time later.

After a backward year in Boston, the dust has settled. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are gone. Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter are there.

The Celtics will be fine. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown return and should keep growing. The major holes are filled.

But the busy summer leaves Boston with a much lower ceiling.

It was never supposed to be like this.

Before last season, Kyrie Irving vowed to re-sign. This wasn’t just an impulsive moment at a pep rally. Irving made a whole commercial about the Celtics retiring his number.

Boston looked like an emerging power – the Warriors’ most-likely successor, maybe as soon as last season. The Celtics were talented, young and deep. Irving’s commitment seemed to answer one of the few questions facing the team.

Instead, Boston unraveled. Irving and other Celtics repeatedly found problems with each other. Everyone seemed miserable. A disappointing second-round loss was almost a relief. At least it was over.

In what was once supposed to be a simple offseason for Boston, Irving bolted for the Nets. Horford followed through the exit, to the 76ers. The Celtics replaced those two with Walker and Kanter via free agency.

Irving is better and younger than Walker. Particularly, Irving has proven his deep-playoff bona fides. Though Walker didn’t get those opportunities with the mediocre Hornets, the smaller guard probably can’t step up against tighter defenses the same way.

Kanter is good at what he does inside. But good teams can expose him defensively.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Boston matched its 49 wins from last season. The Celtics’ chemistry should improve significantly, and they’ll play hard in the regular season. But there’s a long way to getting back on the championship-contention path.

Boston will even face challenges with smaller short-term goals. The Celtics lost a couple solid role players in Marcus Morris (signed with Knicks) and Aron Baynes (traded to Suns). Boston also sent Terry Rozier to the Hornets in a double sign-and-trade for Walker. Though Rozier didn’t help the Celtics much last season, they still essentially got nil for a player with some value.*

*Boston had enough cap space to sign Walker outright. Charlotte needed a sign-and-trade to add Rozier.

The Celtics maintained and replenished frontcourt depth with Daniel Theis ($5 million guaranteed this season, $5 million unguaranteed the following season) and Vincent Poirier (two years, $5,125,000).

Boston did well to leave draft night with No. 14 pick Romeo Langford, No. 22 pick Grant Williams, No. 33 pick Carsen Edwards, No. 51 pick Tremont Waters, a future Bucks first-rounder (from Phoenix) and Baynes unloaded. The Celtics also signed undrafted Tacko Fall, whose 7-foot-6 frame at least draws intrigue.

Maybe one of those rookies blossoms. Maybe Gordon Hayward gets back in a groove as he gains distance from his injury. Maybe a future first-rounder from the Grizzlies lands high in a lottery.

There are ways for Boston to build a title contender.

But that seems far more distant than when the Celtics were envisioning an Irving-Anthony Davis pairing. It seems more distant than even when Boston was hoping to keep Horford.

Many teams would love to settle for Walker and Kanter, but the Celtics were in such great shape. They definitely had to settle. Where I’m from, that’s no Plan A.

Offseason grade: C-

Nate Robinson hits game-winner, Glen Davis catches him (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoAug 13, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Glen Davis and Nate Robinson are now playing in Ice Cube’s Big3. The summer basketball league has produced some great highlights over its first few seasons, and this weekend’s game-winning shot by Robinson will join the list.

During the final possession of the game between Tri State and Power, Robinson gave Davis a crossover that resulted in a look at an open 3-pointer. Davis, doing his best to recover, closed out on Robinson in a way that found Big Baby holding KryptoNate.

Via Twitter:

That ended up being the game-winning shot. One of the rules in the Big3 is that the first team to 50 wins.

It was a great basketball moment between Robinson and Davis. The pair were once teammates in the Association, both with the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers.

For now, it appears that Robinson has some bragging rights. Maybe once Davis’ ankles heal he can get ol’ Nate back.

Fan has Tacko Fall autograph a taco (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoAug 13, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Tacko Fall might be a long shot to make the Boston Celtics roster this season, but that doesn’t mean the former UCF big man isn’t a fan favorite. His name is fun to say, he’s got a lot of skills, and he is 7-foot-7.

What’s not to love?

Of course, fall is going to have to deal with all kinds of fans if he remains in the NBA, and this week he got a taste of what that looks like. In a video posted to social media, one fan was seen asking Tacko for his autograph on a photo of… a taco.

Via Twitter:

This reminds me of the time that a friend of mine got Nathan’s Hot Dog champion Joey Chestnut to sign a hot dog. When asked whether anyone had ever asked him to sign a hot dog, Chestnut simply replied, “All the time.”

So much for originality, I guess.

No doubt this won’t be the last taco for Tacko.