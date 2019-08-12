Rumor: Spurs not ruling out giving DeMar DeRozan max extension

Things are going just fine with the San Antonio Spurs. They had an unenviable end to their Kawhi Leonard situation, and now Gregg Popovich is trying to trudge forward with the team he has on hand.

The Spurs suffered an immeasurable loss last season when Dejounte Murray tore his ACL before the year began. That left San Antonio scrambling at the point guard position, and they ended the season in seventh place In the Western Conference thanks to LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan has not changed the nature of the way he plays basketball, but he is still starring for the Spurs. He appears to be a crucial part of what they have planned going forward, and he will be one player expected to get an extension sometime soon. The real question is how much DeRozan is worth as a player who has not hit a 3-pointer since 2018.

To that end, it appears that the Spurs have not ruled out giving DeRozan a max deal.

Via San Antonio Express-News:

“… Popovich genuinely likes the group he has assembled in San Antonio, and after outsiders speculated DeMar DeRozan might be used as trade bait this offseason, all indications are that the Spurs value his presence and want to keep him around. They have not yet offered him a maximum contract extension, but they have not ruled out the possibility of doing so before the season begins, either.”

It’s hard to cut through the chatter around DeRozan and decide whether he is really worth that kind of money. At a certain point in the NBA, a lot of guys have become max level players just based on the other economic realities of the league. No, DeRozan isn’t a shooter, but that might not matter to San Antonio given the proper roster context around him.

For that reason, it wouldn’t surprise me if DeRozan did eventually get a max contract from the Spurs.