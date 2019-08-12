Rumor: Spurs not ruling out giving DeMar DeRozan max extension

Things are going just fine with the San Antonio Spurs. They had an unenviable end to their Kawhi Leonard situation, and now Gregg Popovich is trying to trudge forward with the team he has on hand.
The Spurs suffered an immeasurable loss last season when Dejounte Murray tore his ACL before the year began. That left San Antonio scrambling at the point guard position, and they ended the season in seventh place In the Western Conference thanks to LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan.
DeMar DeRozan has not changed the nature of the way he plays basketball, but he is still starring for the Spurs. He appears to be a crucial part of what they have planned going forward, and he will be one player expected to get an extension sometime soon. The real question is how much DeRozan is worth as a player who has not hit a 3-pointer since 2018.
To that end, it appears that the Spurs have not ruled out giving DeRozan a max deal.
Via San Antonio Express-News:
“… Popovich genuinely likes the group he has assembled in San Antonio, and after outsiders speculated DeMar DeRozan might be used as trade bait this offseason, all indications are that the Spurs value his presence and want to keep him around. They have not yet offered him a maximum contract extension, but they have not ruled out the possibility of doing so before the season begins, either.”
It’s hard to cut through the chatter around DeRozan and decide whether he is really worth that kind of money. At a certain point in the NBA, a lot of guys have become max level players just based on the other economic realities of the league. No, DeRozan isn’t a shooter, but that might not matter to San Antonio given the proper roster context around him.
For that reason, it wouldn’t surprise me if DeRozan did eventually get a max contract from the Spurs.
You don’t expect to see actual punches thrown in professional basketball. Whether it’s in the NBA, the WNBA, or the NCAA, there’s a limited amount of fights that actually produces punches with the intent to land on to a victim with any kind of venom.
That was not the case during a WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury this week.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Allisha Gray took a 3-pointer as The shot clock expired, sinking it through the net to cut Phoenix’s lead to three points.
As that happened, Mercury forward Brittney Griner got tangled up with Kristine Anigwe. Griner Apparently took exception to what Kristine Anigwe did down low, and the two came to blows. Eventually, Greiner chased Kristine Anigwe down the floor before being held back by others on the court.
Via Twitter:
After the dust settled, Griner and Anigwe were ejected along with Diana Taurasi, Briann January, Kayla Thornton, and Kaela Davis.
Watching back the video by scrubbing frame-by-frame, it seems that Griner had given Anigwe no less than three questionable high elbows as the play developed. That’s probably what set Anigwe off, causing her to yank at Griner’s arm. From there, things escalated.
No word yet on what kind of suspensions are coming, but no doubt there will be some headed their way.
We thought that Michael Beasley might be headed to China. The former No. 2 overall pick was suspended for five games by the NBA this summer for violating the league’s anti-drug policy back in the fall.
Beasley was still without an NBA team when that suspension came down, but now one squad is willing to take a chance on the mercurial forward.
According to multiple reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed Beasley to a one-year deal. It will be a non-guaranteed contract for the veteran’s minimum.
Via Twitter and the Detroit Free Press:
Multiple sources with firsthand knowledge of the situation tell the Free Press the Pistons are working toward an agreement on a one-year deal with free agent forward Michael Beasley.
When finalized, the deal would be non-guaranteed, meaning he would have to make the team to earn a veteran minimum salary.
A successful agreement would likely set up a cap battle with big man Christian Wood for the team’s 15th spot on the active roster.
What can Beasley bring to the table for the Pistons? That’s hard to say, especially as he hasn’t been particularly impactful over the past couple of years. Beasley hasn’t had a positive net rating since 2015-16.
But as is the case with most guys at the end of the bench, what they can really do doesn’t have a huge effect on the rest of the team. Beasley will need to keep his head down and perform efficiently if he wants to stay in the NBA this year. That’s a great place to start.
Should Carmelo Anthony be on the 2019 FIBA World Cup roster for Team USA? That’s the question that many have been asking as the American national team has worked through its scrimmages and cut and added players to its roster.
Carmelo apparently asked to be on Team USA, but Jerry Colangelo declined to put the aging veteran on the roster. Anthony is still without an NBA team at this juncture, and it’s not clear whether his career in the NBA is over. It’s thought that Anthony might be trying to use Team USA as a springboard into a trial with a new NBA team, which Team USA. Might be a distraction.
Meanwhile, at least one prominent NBA figure things that Anthony should be on Team USA. Speaking this week, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that he believes that Anthony should be with the national team.
Via Twitter:
“There’s absolutely no reason for them not to have them on that team.
…
As long as he’s not walking in saying ‘I have to start, and I need X minutes’ … if he’s willing to earn his minutes, yeah he should absolutely be there.
What are they actually playing for now? This isn’t even the Olympics, and when the Olympics comes along, it’s going to be a substantially different team.
…
You’ve got a couple weeks over the summer. How much player development can you actually do?”
Much of Cuban’s points were centered around fact that Anthony would likely help the younger national team be able to win in the World Cup in China at the end of the month. Still, this is a chance for Team USA to mold some of its younger players into being organizational guys at the national level, and having a guy going for his own stats and auditioning as an ulterior motive might not play to that.
You can see both sides of the argument, but this is all predicated on the idea that Anthony can still play. We are not really sure of that, even if you were inclined to think of him as a team-leading veteran. Perhaps the Team USA guys just think that Anthony doesn’t have it anymore?
That’s certainly possible too.
The Anthony Davis saga hasn’t even begun with the Los Angeles Lakers, and already we have rumors about where he might land next season.
Davis had the opportunity to sign with the Lakers right now, but he has declined to do so (which financially is the smart move, he makes more money waiting). Davis can see how things play out with the Lakers this season. If things don’t work, he could be a free agent next summer.
Of course, one of the teams that has always been rumored for Davis was the New York Knicks. They were able to score him in the trade market this season, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still have their eyes on the All-Star big man.
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks would still like to get their hands on Davis. His report says the feeling is mutual
Via NY Post:
The 2020 free-agent pool is short on stars, but they could be one of the favorites for big fish Anthony Davis if the Lakers implode. Rich Paul, Davis’ agent, likes the idea of his client in New York, according to a source.
League sources denied that is case to NBC Sports. Davis re-signing in Los Angeles remains the most likely outcome.
This could just be positioning by Paul to pressure the Lakers to continue to get better. Los Angeles doesn’t have a very strong roster outside of its two best players, and real title contention seems a bit lofty despite some expectations that are floating around out there.
But this is the age of player movement, and at this point Davis decamping Los Angeles after a year for New York would not surprise me in the least.