Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lakers, Warriors, Rockets lead 2019-20 NBA schedule in major nationally televised games

By Dan FeldmanAug 12, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

How will the Lakers handle huge expectations with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a giant Los Angeles market? How will the Warriors, without Kevin Durant and with D'Angelo Russell, mesh? How will Russell Westbrook and James Harden coexist on the Rockets?

The NBA is clearly banking on those storylines to draw viewers.

The Lakers (30), Warriors (30) and Rockets (26) have the most major nationally televised games scheduled for next season. I count ABC, ESPN and TNT (not NBA TV).

Here’s how every team stacks up:

image

The TV schedule can be flexed. So, these aren’t final.

Observations on the current plan:

  • I thought the Clippers (25) would get more. Maybe the NBA is concerned about aggressive load management with Kawhi Leonard and maybe even Paul George. This reduces opportunities for that fight to come to the forefront.
  • That’s a lot of faith in the Celtics (25). They just lost Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. Kemba Walker will help at point guard, but it’s a bigger drop to Enes Kanter at center.
  • The Pelicans (20) are suddenly a draw with Zion Williamson.
  • It’s surprising the Knicks got just three nationally televised games. That’s close to what they deserve, but I thought the New York market would count for more.
  • The Kings are so fun. They don’t belong with the rest of the one-national-TV-game group.

Kyle Lowry out for Team USA at World Cup (thumb)

(Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 12, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

So many players declined to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. They all had their own reasons. Injury. Family. Upcoming NBA season. Some combination.

Nobody would’ve blamed Kyle Lowry for sitting out after thumb surgery. But he tried hard to recover and make the team, anyway.

Unfortunately…

Lowry:

View this post on Instagram

Go USAB!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by Kyle Lowry (@kyle_lowry7) on

I love Lowry’s competitiveness. Few players would have pushed it this hard. It’s a shame he won’t play.

The Americans are still in decent shape at point guard with Kemba Walker, De'Aaron Fox and Derrick White. Marcus Smart and Donovan Mitchell can also play both backcourt spots.

It’s other positions that are more concerning.

NCAA amends ‘Rich Paul rule’ for agents of draft hopefuls

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 12, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rich Paul doesn’t have a bachelor’s degree. Rich Paul is an effective NBA agent.

That was the common (and too simplistic) response to the NCAA’s new regulations for agents representing players testing the water of the NBA draft. Even Paul said the rule wouldn’t affect him – while railing against it. The rule is problematic because it blocks future potential agents who come from untraditional backgrounds.

After getting hammered, the NCAA will allow agents to bypass the bachelor’s-degree requirement if they are “currently certified and in good standing with the NBPA.”

NCAA release:

We are committed to providing student-athletes who are deciding whether to stay in school or explore NBA draft options with access to a wide array of resources to make their decision. NCAA member schools developed the new agent certification process to accomplish that goal and reflect our higher education mission. However, we have been made aware of several current agents who have appropriately represented former student-athletes in their professional quest and whom the National Basketball Players Association has granted waivers of its bachelor’s degree requirement. While specific individuals were not considered when developing our process, we respect the NBPA’s determination of qualification and have amended our certification criteria.

This is how the NCAA works. It does whatever it wants. It backs down if it receives enough backlash.

Because the public was too focused on Paul, the NCAA/established agents will still get away with the application fee and three-years-experience requirement. This is a cash grab by the NCAA, and established agents still benefit from the barrier to entry for potential competitors. The rule is not good now. It’s just less bad.

Once again, I have yet to see a good argument why the National Basketball Players Association agent-certifications requirements shouldn’t be sufficient.

NBA moves up start times for nationally televised games

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 12, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
4 Comments

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said LeBron James leaving the Eastern-time-zone Cavaliers for the Pacific-time-zone Lakers hurt TV ratings. Those Western Conference games just ended too late for many viewers back East.

This summer, Los Angeles gained even more star power – Anthony Davis on the Lakers, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers. The Lakers and Clippers are championship favorites. Many people all over the country want to watch those teams’ games.

So, the NBA is moving up tipoffs for nationally televised games.

NBA release:

•In an effort to present national television games to the largest possible audience, the NBA worked closely with its teams and domestic broadcast partners to schedule earlier start times for doubleheaders. This season, 12 of TNT’s 31 doubleheaders and 22 of ESPN’s 36 doubleheaders will tip off at 7:30/10 p.m. ET or 7/9:30 p.m. ET instead of 8/10:30 p.m. ET. The number of doubleheaders at 8 p.m./10:30 p.m. ET on the two networks has been reduced by a combined 42 percent from last season (57 in 2018-19 compared with 33 in 2019-20).

•TNT: The 8 p.m./10:30 p.m. ET starts for TNT’s Tuesday doubleheaders have been reduced from nine last season to two this season. Of the network’s 12 Tuesday doubleheaders this season, nine will begin at 7:30 p.m./10 p.m. ET and one will tip off at 7 p.m./9:30 p.m. ET.

•ESPN: There will be no 8 p.m./10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday doubleheaders on ESPN this season, down from 18 last season. Of the network’s 21 Wednesday doubleheaders this season, 15 are scheduled for 7:30 p.m./10 p.m. ET and six are set for 7 p.m./9:30 p.m. ET.

This is generally good for TV viewers and bad for attending fans.

Everyone has their own schedule. So, there’s no magic solution for everyone. But these earlier starts will make it tougher for many attending fans to get from work to games. On the other hand, it will be easier for more fans to watch on television.

The NBA makes more money selling a ticket than having a fan to watch on television. But there are more fans watching on television than in the arena. So, it’s a balancing act. Finding the right answer is difficult.

Whether you like this attempt probably depends on how you watch games – in person or on television.

Bill Walton set to join broadcast for Chicago White Sox game

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 12, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Bill Walton appears to be having the time of his life. The San Diego native recently threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game, and he liked it so much that he even did it twice.

Walton seems to be in the baseball mood this summer, and that is reportedly going to continue as he joins NBC Sports Chicago’s Jason Benetti in the booth for a Chicago White Sox game next week.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Walton and Benetti — who work together on ESPN’s broadcast of college basketball games — will have the call Aug. 16 as Chicago takes on the Angels.

Via the Chicago Tribune:

“There is nothing more entertaining than working with the neural fiesta that is Bill Walton,” Benetti said. “I’m over the moon about it. When he said yes, there was a fist pump.

“I think it’s amazing. I left Maui having done six games in three days with Bill, and it was a rapturous experience. My mind fired in ways that I never could have imagined simply from being next to him and following the conversation and thinking, ‘Should we do the game right now, or should I follow up with the thing that he just said?’ It was all over the map in the most entertaining way.”

Everyone will be wondering whether Walton knows enough about MLB to be able to speak to it effectively during a 9-inning broadcast. Then again, staying on topic hasn’t necessarily been part of Walton’s rapport as a broadcaster, so perhaps it won’t matter.

No doubt people from all over the country will be trying to find a way to tune in to that White Sox coverage on Friday.