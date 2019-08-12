Bill Walton set to join broadcast for Chicago White Sox game

Bill Walton appears to be having the time of his life. The San Diego native recently threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game, and he liked it so much that he even did it twice.

Walton seems to be in the baseball mood this summer, and that is reportedly going to continue as he joins NBC Sports Chicago’s Jason Benetti in the booth for a Chicago White Sox game next week.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Walton and Benetti — who work together on ESPN’s broadcast of college basketball games — will have the call Aug. 16 as Chicago takes on the Angels.

Via the Chicago Tribune:

“There is nothing more entertaining than working with the neural fiesta that is Bill Walton,” Benetti said. “I’m over the moon about it. When he said yes, there was a fist pump. “I think it’s amazing. I left Maui having done six games in three days with Bill, and it was a rapturous experience. My mind fired in ways that I never could have imagined simply from being next to him and following the conversation and thinking, ‘Should we do the game right now, or should I follow up with the thing that he just said?’ It was all over the map in the most entertaining way.”

Everyone will be wondering whether Walton knows enough about MLB to be able to speak to it effectively during a 9-inning broadcast. Then again, staying on topic hasn’t necessarily been part of Walton’s rapport as a broadcaster, so perhaps it won’t matter.

No doubt people from all over the country will be trying to find a way to tune in to that White Sox coverage on Friday.