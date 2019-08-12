Bill Walton set to join broadcast for Chicago White Sox game

Bill Walton appears to be having the time of his life. The San Diego native recently threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game, and he liked it so much that he even did it twice.
Walton seems to be in the baseball mood this summer, and that is reportedly going to continue as he joins NBC Sports Chicago’s Jason Benetti in the booth for a Chicago White Sox game next week.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Walton and Benetti — who work together on ESPN’s broadcast of college basketball games — will have the call Aug. 16 as Chicago takes on the Angels.
Via the Chicago Tribune:
“There is nothing more entertaining than working with the neural fiesta that is Bill Walton,” Benetti said. “I’m over the moon about it. When he said yes, there was a fist pump.
“I think it’s amazing. I left Maui having done six games in three days with Bill, and it was a rapturous experience. My mind fired in ways that I never could have imagined simply from being next to him and following the conversation and thinking, ‘Should we do the game right now, or should I follow up with the thing that he just said?’ It was all over the map in the most entertaining way.”
Everyone will be wondering whether Walton knows enough about MLB to be able to speak to it effectively during a 9-inning broadcast. Then again, staying on topic hasn’t necessarily been part of Walton’s rapport as a broadcaster, so perhaps it won’t matter.
No doubt people from all over the country will be trying to find a way to tune in to that White Sox coverage on Friday.
The NCAA implemented new requirements for agents representing basketball players testing the waters of the NBA draft:
- Bachelor’s degree
- Three years of experience
- NCAA-issued exam
- $250 application fee
The degree requirement made many think of Rich Paul. Paul didn’t graduate from college, but he has grown into a powerful agent whose clientele includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, John Wall and Ben Simmons.
Paul in The Athletic:
The media is calling it “The Rich Paul Rule,” which, while incredibly flattering, is not accurate. It has no impact on me or the business of Klutch Sports Group. However, it does have a significant impact on people like me, and the NCAA should be called out for it.
The harmful consequences of this decision will ricochet onto others who are trying to break in. NCAA executives are once again preventing young people from less prestigious backgrounds, and often people of color, from working in the system they continue to control. In this case, the people being locked out are kids who aspire to be an agent and work in the NBA and do not have the resources, opportunity or desire to get a four-year degree.
I actually support requiring three years of experience before representing a kid testing the market. I can even get behind passing a test. However, requiring a four-year degree accomplishes only one thing — systematically excluding those who come from a world where college is unrealistic.
These rules are typical of the NCAA’s overbearing paternalism and self-enrichment. The organization deserves every bit of scorn coming its way.
Paul’s message of who gets hurt by these regulations is especially important. It’s the most marginalized people.
Paul no longer fits that description like he once did. He made it. He’s rich and successful. He could find someone in his agency with a bachelor’s degree to get certified. It’s the next Rich Paul who suffers. I respect him speaking out on something that’s not his problem.
These barriers to entry are actually good for established agents. It’s helpful for people already in the game to keep out potential future competition. In that regard, I find Paul’s support of the three-year requirement curious. That’s a bar he has already cleared.
The National Basketball Players Association certifies agents. I have yet to see a good argument why the union’s requirements shouldn’t be sufficient.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Sacramento forward Marvin Bagley III has told USA Basketball that he is withdrawing from consideration for the roster that will be sent to China this month for the FIBA World Cup.
Bagley’s decision was revealed Sunday, two days before he was to report to El Segundo, California, for the second week of training camp. Bagley was not immediately replaced, and unless that changes the U.S. will have 16 players still in the mix for 12 final roster spots.
The New York Times first reported Bagley’s decision to withdraw.
Bagley was on the select team – younger NBA players brought in to compete against national-team candidates – last week in Las Vegas, and earned a promotion to the national team Friday night following USA Basketball’s intrasquad scrimmage.
Sacramento still has two players left as World Cup roster candidates, with Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox headed to camp this week. Boston has four – Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton remain candidates, along with Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, Denver’s Mason Pluelee, Houston’s P.J. Tucker, Indiana’s Myles Turner and San Antonio’s Derrick White.
Lowry (thumb surgery) and Smart (calf strain) are both dealing with injuries, with clarity on their situations expected to come early this week. The Americans will practice at the Lakers’ facility Tuesday through Thursday, then face Spain in Anaheim, California on Friday night.
Things are going just fine with the San Antonio Spurs. They had an unenviable end to their Kawhi Leonard situation, and now Gregg Popovich is trying to trudge forward with the team he has on hand.
The Spurs suffered an immeasurable loss last season when Dejounte Murray tore his ACL before the year began. That left San Antonio scrambling at the point guard position, and they ended the season in seventh place In the Western Conference thanks to LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan.
DeMar DeRozan has not changed the nature of the way he plays basketball, but he is still starring for the Spurs. He appears to be a crucial part of what they have planned going forward, and he will be one player expected to get an extension sometime soon. The real question is how much DeRozan is worth as a player who has not hit a 3-pointer since 2018.
To that end, it appears that the Spurs have not ruled out giving DeRozan a max deal.
Via San Antonio Express-News:
“… Popovich genuinely likes the group he has assembled in San Antonio, and after outsiders speculated DeMar DeRozan might be used as trade bait this offseason, all indications are that the Spurs value his presence and want to keep him around. They have not yet offered him a maximum contract extension, but they have not ruled out the possibility of doing so before the season begins, either.”
It’s hard to cut through the chatter around DeRozan and decide whether he is really worth that kind of money. At a certain point in the NBA, a lot of guys have become max level players just based on the other economic realities of the league. No, DeRozan isn’t a shooter, but that might not matter to San Antonio given the proper roster context around him.
For that reason, it wouldn’t surprise me if DeRozan did eventually get a max contract from the Spurs.
You don’t expect to see actual punches thrown in professional basketball. Whether it’s in the NBA, the WNBA, or the NCAA, there’s a limited amount of fights that actually produces punches with the intent to land on to a victim with any kind of venom.
That was not the case during a WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury this week.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Allisha Gray took a 3-pointer as The shot clock expired, sinking it through the net to cut Phoenix’s lead to three points.
As that happened, Mercury forward Brittney Griner got tangled up with Kristine Anigwe. Griner Apparently took exception to what Kristine Anigwe did down low, and the two came to blows. Eventually, Greiner chased Kristine Anigwe down the floor before being held back by others on the court.
Via Twitter:
After the dust settled, Griner and Anigwe were ejected along with Diana Taurasi, Briann January, Kayla Thornton, and Kaela Davis.
Watching back the video by scrubbing frame-by-frame, it seems that Griner had given Anigwe no less than three questionable high elbows as the play developed. That’s probably what set Anigwe off, causing her to yank at Griner’s arm. From there, things escalated.
No word yet on what kind of suspensions are coming, but no doubt there will be some headed their way.