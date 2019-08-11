AP

Report: Rich Paul still likes idea of Anthony Davis playing for Knicks

By Dane DelgadoAug 11, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
The Anthony Davis saga hasn’t even begun with the Los Angeles Lakers, and already we have rumors about where he might land next season.

Davis had the opportunity to sign with the Lakers right now, but he has declined to do so. Instead, Davis wants to see how things play out with the Lakers this season. If things don’t work, he could be a free agent next summer.

Of course, one of the teams that has always been rumored for Davis was the New York Knicks. They were able to score him in the trade market this season, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still have their eyes on the All-Star big man.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks would still like to get their hands on Davis. Apparently the feeling is mutual, and a source close to Davis says that his agent wouldn’t mind his client playing in Gotham.

Via NY Post:

The 2020 free-agent pool is short on stars, but they could be one of the favorites for big fish Anthony Davis if the Lakers implode. Rich Paul, Davis’ agent, likes the idea of his client in New York, according to a source.

This could just be positioning by Paul to pressure the Lakers to continue to get better. Los Angeles doesn’t have a very strong roster outside of its two best players, and real title contention seems a bit lofty despite some expectations that are floating around out there.

But this is the age of player movement, and at this point Davis decamping Los Angeles after a year for New York would not surprise me in the least.

Attorney, agent call out NCAA’s ‘Rich Paul Rule’

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 11, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
There are concerns about the NCAA’s new requirements allowing men’s basketball players to sign with an agent during the NBA draft process while maintaining their college eligibility.

The measures – which notably now include requiring agents to have a bachelor’s degree – have drawn criticism from an attorney who has worked on numerous NCAA eligibility cases, at least one agent and NBA All-Star LeBron James via Twitter, among others.

“Frankly I think some of the efforts to control student-athletes and coaches, I think some of those actions are illegal,” Alabama-based attorney Don Jackson said Wednesday. “But now they’re attempting to engage in conduct where they’re going to assert economic control over people that they have no real right to regulate.

“The entity that actually has the responsibility of certifying contract advisers in basketball would be the National Basketball Players Association, not the NCAA.”

The NCAA rule permitting Division I men’s players to obtain an agent yet still return to school after withdrawing from the draft was part of recommendations from the Condoleezza Rice-led Commission on College Basketball, which was formed in response to a federal corruption investigation into the sport.

The change took place last August, with the first wave of early draft entrants allowed to sign with an agent certified by the NBA players union in the spring. The NCAA added an additional layer of restrictions that control who players can sign with while preserving their college eligibility when the governing body created its own certification program that was announced this week.

NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn didn’t immediately return a call for comment on the certification rules, which still require the agent being certified by the NBPA (for at least three consecutive years and be in good standing).

The application process now also requires agents seeking the NCAA’s certification to take an in-person examination and go through a background check. Agents must also pay a $250 application fee and an annual $1,250 certification fee separate from any fees and requirements for the NBPA certification.

Jerry Dianis, a Maryland-based agent, believes the regulations are “overkill” and amount to unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

The NBPA does “a pretty solid job of vetting prospective agents,” Dianis said. “You’ve got to take a test, you’ve got to do different things, background checks. The way they did it the first time I think is sufficient – where if you’re an NBA-certified agent, that should be sufficient.”

The NCAA requirements wouldn’t affect marquee one-and-done stars like No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson out of Duke or Coby White out of North Carolina, players who could sign with an NBPA-certified agent lacking NCAA certification because they plan to stay in the draft. It will impact early draft entrants seeking feedback on their NBA prospects while maintaining college eligibility; those players could only work with agents who have received NCAA certification.

James was one NBA player who felt the educational requirement targeted his agent, Rich Paul – who does not have a bachelor’s degree. Paul has become one of the most powerful agents in the NBA with a star-studded client list that includes James along with his new Los Angeles Lakers teammate and former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Davis.

James made that connection, tweeting Tuesday night “#TheRichPaulRule” then followed 2 minutes later: “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! They BIG MAD and Scared. Nothing will stop this movement and culture over here. Sorry! Not sorry.”

NBA all-star point guard Chris Paul also weighed in. He didn’t mention Paul but criticized the educational requirement in a tweet that included: “Some life experiences are as valuable, if not more, than diplomas. Y’all need to rethink this process.”

Dianis agrees it’s unnecessary, noting that a college degree offers no guarantee that someone will behave ethically.

“There are people with walls full of framed degrees from Ivy League institutions that commit malpractice,” Dianis said. “So a bachelor’s degree isn’t going to make a difference. . I think by the looks of things, Rich Paul seems to be giving some pretty damn good advice.”

Mavericks officially sign 45th overall pick Isaiah Roby

Getty
Associated PressAug 11, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
DALLAS (AP) The Dallas Mavericks have signed Isaiah Roby, the 45th overall pick acquired by the club on draft night.

The Mavericks drafted Deividas Sirvydis at No. 37 overall in the second round and sent his rights to Detroit for the rights to Roby and two future second-round picks. Dallas didn’t have a first-round pick in the June draft.

The 6-foot-8 Roby skipped his senior season at Nebraska to enter the draft. Roby averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds in his final season with the Cornhuskers.

Roby averaged 8.8 points and a team-high 5.2 rebounds in five games with the Dallas summer league team in Las Vegas.

Bill Walton delays Padres game with first pitch(es) (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoAug 11, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Bill Walton is now a beloved figure in the sports broadcasting world, mostly bringing his wild, wacky comments to the dismay of Dave Pasch during college basketball games.

But before all that, Walton played three seasons for the San Diego Clippers after his fall out with the Portland Trail Blazers at the end of the 1970s. It was a return to Southern California for Walton, who grew up in La Mesa, 15 minutes east of San Diego.

This past week, Walton was invited back to San Diego to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a San Diego Padres game. In true Walton form, it did not go to plan.

Walton’s first pitch didn’t go that well, so he decided to do something a little unorthodox — pitch a second first pitch.

Via Twitter:

Because Walton took so long to throw out his pitches, and because he stood around gabbing with folks on the field after he did so, the Padres got a late start on their game against the Colorado Rockies.

Only in true Walton fashion could something like that happen.

Walton also played with his Grateful Dead cover band at the stadium before the game, giving everyone in San Diego the full Bill Walton experience.

Dwyane Wade: ‘I’ve never had to pitch a guy on Miami’

AP Photo
By Dane DelgadoAug 11, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Dwyane Wade is retired now, and is on a pretty hefty public relations tour. Wade recently wrote a book, a memoir titled “3 Dimensional” to be released this fall. So him being in the spotlight following his jersey swapfest last season makes sense.

In any case, Wade will forever be the king of the Miami Heat, and that franchise’s favorite son. Wade famously played with both Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James and Chris Bosh, winning three NBA titles.

So how did Wade end up playing with so many other greats? For one, South Beach has seemed like an eminently attractive domain for NBA players — not just because of the lifestyle of South Beach but thanks to the lack of income taxes in Florida.

And according to Wade, it was those other things that got big names to Miami, not him. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Wade contends he never pitched other players to come to the Heat.

Via SI:

I’ve never had to pitch a guy on Miami. I didn’t have to pitch Shaq, he came on his own. I didn’t have to pitch LeBron and Chris, it was more so about what we could do together, not necessarily where it was going to be at. If somebody reaches out to me, and asks me what I think, then I give them my spiel. But I’ve never had to pitch a guy on Miami. I think it’s just social media talk. It’s something for someone to write. It’s funny to me.

I’m not sure I necessarily believe that specific version of what weight is selling. If you are giving a Spiel, you are making a pitch no matter what you want to call it. Miami has its attractions, but even as we’ve seen this summer, it’s not as though it by itself can grab big names.

Wade was obviously part of that attraction during his time with the Heat, but it seems hard to believe that he has done zero proactive lobbying in his career.

Pat Riley is a mastermind, and highly influential. But it would be weird if Wade wasn’t also helping to spearhead getting major players to Miami as a means to build championship contenders.