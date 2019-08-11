Getty

Brittney Griner, Kristine Anigwe, Diana Taurasi ejected after fight (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoAug 11, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

You don’t expect to see actual punches thrown in professional basketball. Whether it’s in the NBA, the WNBA, or the NCAA, there’s a limited amount of fights that actually produces punches with the intent to land on to a victim with any kind of venom.

That was not the case during a WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury this week.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Allisha Gray took a 3-pointer as The shot clock expired, sinking it through the net to cut Phoenix’s lead to three points.

As that happened, Mercury forward Brittney Griner got tangled up with Kristine Anigwe. Griner Apparently took exception to what Kristine Anigwe did down low, and the two came to blows. Eventually, Greiner chased Kristine Anigwe down the floor before being held back by others on the court.

Via Twitter:

After the dust settled, Griner and Anigwe were ejected along with Diana Taurasi, Briann January, Kayla Thornton, and Kaela Davis.

Watching back the video by scrubbing frame-by-frame, it seems that Griner had given Anigwe no less than three questionable high elbows as the play developed. That’s probably what set Anigwe off, causing her to yank at Griner’s arm. From there, things escalated.

No word yet on what kind of suspensions are coming, but no doubt there will be some headed their way.

Pistons reportedly sign Michael Beasley to one-year non-guaranteed deal

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 11, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

We thought that Michael Beasley might be headed to China. The former No. 2 overall pick was suspended for five games by the NBA this summer for violating the league’s anti-drug policy back in the fall.

Beasley was still without an NBA team when that suspension came down, but now one squad is willing to take a chance on the mercurial forward.

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed Beasley to a one-year deal. It will be a non-guaranteed contract for the veteran’s minimum.

Via Twitter and the Detroit Free Press:

Multiple sources with firsthand knowledge of the situation tell the Free Press the Pistons are working toward an agreement on a one-year deal with free agent forward Michael Beasley.

When finalized, the deal would be non-guaranteed, meaning he would have to make the team to earn a veteran minimum salary.

A successful agreement would likely set up a cap battle with big man Christian Wood for the team’s 15th spot on the active roster.

What can Beasley bring to the table for the Pistons? That’s hard to say, especially as he hasn’t been particularly impactful over the past couple of years. Beasley hasn’t had a positive net rating since 2015-16.

But as is the case with most guys at the end of the bench, what they can really do doesn’t have a huge effect on the rest of the team. Beasley will need to keep his head down and perform efficiently if he wants to stay in the NBA this year. That’s a great place to start.

Mark Cuban thinks Carmelo Anthony should be on Team USA

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 11, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

Should Carmelo Anthony be on the 2019 FIBA World Cup roster for Team USA? That’s the question that many have been asking as the American national team has worked through its scrimmages and cut and added players to its roster.

Carmelo apparently asked to be on Team USA, but Jerry Colangelo declined to put the aging veteran on the roster. Anthony is still without an NBA team at this juncture, and it’s not clear whether his career in the NBA is over. It’s thought that Anthony might be trying to use Team USA as a springboard into a trial with a new NBA team, which Team USA. Might be a distraction.

Meanwhile, at least one prominent NBA figure things that Anthony should be on Team USA. Speaking this week, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that he believes that Anthony should be with the national team.

Via Twitter:

“There’s absolutely no reason for them not to have them on that team.

As long as he’s not walking in saying ‘I have to start, and I need X minutes’ … if he’s willing to earn his minutes, yeah he should absolutely be there.

What are they actually playing for now? This isn’t even the Olympics, and when the Olympics comes along, it’s going to be a substantially different team.

You’ve got a couple weeks over the summer. How much player development can you actually do?”

Much of Cuban’s points were centered around fact that Anthony would likely help the younger national team be able to win in the World Cup in China at the end of the month. Still, this is a chance for Team USA to mold some of its younger players into being organizational guys at the national level, and having a guy going for his own stats and auditioning as an ulterior motive might not play to that.

You can see both sides of the argument, but this is all predicated on the idea that Anthony can still play. We are not really sure of that, even if you were inclined to think of him as a team-leading veteran. Perhaps the Team USA guys just think that Anthony doesn’t have it anymore?

That’s certainly possible too.

Report: Rich Paul still likes idea of Anthony Davis playing for Knicks

AP
By Dane DelgadoAug 11, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Anthony Davis saga hasn’t even begun with the Los Angeles Lakers, and already we have rumors about where he might land next season.

Davis had the opportunity to sign with the Lakers right now, but he has declined to do so. Instead, Davis wants to see how things play out with the Lakers this season. If things don’t work, he could be a free agent next summer.

Of course, one of the teams that has always been rumored for Davis was the New York Knicks. They were able to score him in the trade market this season, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still have their eyes on the All-Star big man.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks would still like to get their hands on Davis. Apparently the feeling is mutual, and a source close to Davis says that his agent wouldn’t mind his client playing in Gotham.

Via NY Post:

The 2020 free-agent pool is short on stars, but they could be one of the favorites for big fish Anthony Davis if the Lakers implode. Rich Paul, Davis’ agent, likes the idea of his client in New York, according to a source.

This could just be positioning by Paul to pressure the Lakers to continue to get better. Los Angeles doesn’t have a very strong roster outside of its two best players, and real title contention seems a bit lofty despite some expectations that are floating around out there.

But this is the age of player movement, and at this point Davis decamping Los Angeles after a year for New York would not surprise me in the least.

Attorney, agent call out NCAA’s ‘Rich Paul Rule’

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 11, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

There are concerns about the NCAA’s new requirements allowing men’s basketball players to sign with an agent during the NBA draft process while maintaining their college eligibility.

The measures – which notably now include requiring agents to have a bachelor’s degree – have drawn criticism from an attorney who has worked on numerous NCAA eligibility cases, at least one agent and NBA All-Star LeBron James via Twitter, among others.

“Frankly I think some of the efforts to control student-athletes and coaches, I think some of those actions are illegal,” Alabama-based attorney Don Jackson said Wednesday. “But now they’re attempting to engage in conduct where they’re going to assert economic control over people that they have no real right to regulate.

“The entity that actually has the responsibility of certifying contract advisers in basketball would be the National Basketball Players Association, not the NCAA.”

The NCAA rule permitting Division I men’s players to obtain an agent yet still return to school after withdrawing from the draft was part of recommendations from the Condoleezza Rice-led Commission on College Basketball, which was formed in response to a federal corruption investigation into the sport.

The change took place last August, with the first wave of early draft entrants allowed to sign with an agent certified by the NBA players union in the spring. The NCAA added an additional layer of restrictions that control who players can sign with while preserving their college eligibility when the governing body created its own certification program that was announced this week.

NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn didn’t immediately return a call for comment on the certification rules, which still require the agent being certified by the NBPA (for at least three consecutive years and be in good standing).

The application process now also requires agents seeking the NCAA’s certification to take an in-person examination and go through a background check. Agents must also pay a $250 application fee and an annual $1,250 certification fee separate from any fees and requirements for the NBPA certification.

Jerry Dianis, a Maryland-based agent, believes the regulations are “overkill” and amount to unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

The NBPA does “a pretty solid job of vetting prospective agents,” Dianis said. “You’ve got to take a test, you’ve got to do different things, background checks. The way they did it the first time I think is sufficient – where if you’re an NBA-certified agent, that should be sufficient.”

The NCAA requirements wouldn’t affect marquee one-and-done stars like No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson out of Duke or Coby White out of North Carolina, players who could sign with an NBPA-certified agent lacking NCAA certification because they plan to stay in the draft. It will impact early draft entrants seeking feedback on their NBA prospects while maintaining college eligibility; those players could only work with agents who have received NCAA certification.

James was one NBA player who felt the educational requirement targeted his agent, Rich Paul – who does not have a bachelor’s degree. Paul has become one of the most powerful agents in the NBA with a star-studded client list that includes James along with his new Los Angeles Lakers teammate and former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Davis.

James made that connection, tweeting Tuesday night “#TheRichPaulRule” then followed 2 minutes later: “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! They BIG MAD and Scared. Nothing will stop this movement and culture over here. Sorry! Not sorry.”

NBA all-star point guard Chris Paul also weighed in. He didn’t mention Paul but criticized the educational requirement in a tweet that included: “Some life experiences are as valuable, if not more, than diplomas. Y’all need to rethink this process.”

Dianis agrees it’s unnecessary, noting that a college degree offers no guarantee that someone will behave ethically.

“There are people with walls full of framed degrees from Ivy League institutions that commit malpractice,” Dianis said. “So a bachelor’s degree isn’t going to make a difference. . I think by the looks of things, Rich Paul seems to be giving some pretty damn good advice.”