Bill Walton delays Padres game with first pitch(es) (VIDEO)

Bill Walton is now a beloved figure in the sports broadcasting world, mostly bringing his wild, wacky comments to the dismay of Dave Pasch during college basketball games.

But before all that, Walton played three seasons for the San Diego Clippers after his fall out with the Portland Trail Blazers at the end of the 1970s. It was a return to Southern California for Walton, who grew up in La Mesa, 15 minutes east of San Diego.

This past week, Walton was invited back to San Diego to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a San Diego Padres game. In true Walton form, it did not go to plan.

Walton’s first pitch didn’t go that well, so he decided to do something a little unorthodox — pitch a second first pitch.

Via Twitter:

Bill Walton wanted to run it back on his first pitch… So that's what Bill Walton did. And he threw a perfect strike!#FriarFaithful | @BillWalton pic.twitter.com/wsex3aJIsV — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 9, 2019

Tonight‘s game will not start on time, almost entirely due to the fact that after he threw out the ceremonial first pitch, Bill Walton joined in the exchange of lineup cards — and proceeded to talk for three full minutes without interruption. It was an awesome sight. pic.twitter.com/dvzIcOYcFE — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 9, 2019

Because Walton took so long to throw out his pitches, and because he stood around gabbing with folks on the field after he did so, the Padres got a late start on their game against the Colorado Rockies.

Only in true Walton fashion could something like that happen.

Walton also played with his Grateful Dead cover band at the stadium before the game, giving everyone in San Diego the full Bill Walton experience.