Bill Walton delayed a Padres game with his first pitch(es) (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoAug 11, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Bill Walton is now a beloved figure in the sports broadcasting world, mostly bringing his wild, wacky comments to the dismay of Dave Pasch during college basketball games.

But before all that, Walton played three seasons for the San Diego Clippers after his fall out with the Portland Trail Blazers at the end of the 1970s. It was a return to Southern California for Walton, who grew up in La Mesa, 15 minutes east of San Diego.

This past week, Walton was invited back to San Diego to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a San Diego Padres game. In true Walton form, it did not go to plan.

Walton’s first pitch didn’t go that well, so he decided to do something a little unorthodox — pitch a second first pitch.

Because Walton took so long to throw out his pitches, and because he stood around gabbing with folks on the field after he did so, the Padres got a late start on their game against the Colorado Rockies.

Only in true Walton fashion could something like that happen.

Walton also played with his Grateful Dead cover band at the stadium before the game, giving everyone in San Diego the full Bill Walton experience.

Dwyane Wade: ‘I’ve never had to pitch a guy on Miami’

By Dane DelgadoAug 11, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Dwyane Wade is retired now, and is on a pretty hefty public relations tour. Wade recently wrote a book, a memoir titled “3 Dimensional” to be released this fall. So him being in the spotlight following his jersey swapfest last season makes sense.

In any case, Wade will forever be the king of the Miami Heat, and that franchise’s favorite son. Wade famously played with both Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James and Chris Bosh, winning three NBA titles.

So how did Wade end up playing with so many other greats? For one, South Beach has seemed like an eminently attractive domain for NBA players — not just because of the lifestyle of South Beach but thanks to the lack of income taxes in Florida.

And according to Wade, it was those other things that got big names to Miami, not him. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Wade contends he never pitched other players to come to the Heat.

I’ve never had to pitch a guy on Miami. I didn’t have to pitch Shaq, he came on his own. I didn’t have to pitch LeBron and Chris, it was more so about what we could do together, not necessarily where it was going to be at. If somebody reaches out to me, and asks me what I think, then I give them my spiel. But I’ve never had to pitch a guy on Miami. I think it’s just social media talk. It’s something for someone to write. It’s funny to me.

I’m not sure I necessarily believe that specific version of what weight is selling. If you are giving a Spiel, you are making a pitch no matter what you want to call it. Miami has its attractions, but even as we’ve seen this summer, it’s not as though it by itself can grab big names.

Wade was obviously part of that attraction during his time with the Heat, but it seems hard to believe that he has done zero proactive lobbying in his career.

Pat Riley is a mastermind, and highly influential. But it would be weird if Wade wasn’t also helping to spearhead getting major players to Miami as a means to build championship contenders.

Clippers reportedly hire friend of Kawhi Leonard to coaching staff

By Dane DelgadoAug 10, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kawhi Leonard is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, and jokes have been made about the concessions that Steve Ballmer has had to make Leonard happy. Call it what you will, but Los Angeles has at least acquiesced in favor of Leonard with one hire: Jeremy Castleberry.

Castleberry has previously been on staff with both the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, following Leonard around during his career. Castleberry was friends with Leonard in high school, where they played on the same basketball team.

Castleberry and Leonard also played together at San Diego State University. The former has always hovered around the latter in the NBA, either in a player development or video coordinator role.

Is this out of the ordinary? Not really. It’s what we expect coming from organizations of this size and with the kind of leverage they need when signing free agents.

That’s not to say that Castleberry doesn’t have the chops for the job. As a former D-1 collegiate basketball player, he’s coming from the same pool that a lot of young coaches rise out of. The Spurs even reportedly wanted to keep Castleberry after Leonard went to the Raptors.

But it’s certainly helpful that Castleberry knows Leonard in this situation. Some degree of nepotism, on the surface, appears to be at play here. But his work ethic can’t be questioned either, and Castleberry is reportedly very highly thought of.

Roy Hibbert reportedly joining Sixers as player development coach

By Dane DelgadoAug 10, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the best young defensive big men in the NBA in Joel Embiid. The team also now has Al Horford, who should be able to teach Embiid some tricks. Horford, conveniently, also won’t be annoying the Sixers star as an opponent.

And so Philadelphia has decided to run back its core with Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. They let Jimmy Butler head to the Miami Heat, and it appears that the plan from here on out is to center things on Embiid and Simmons.

To that end, the 76ers have decided to hire 2-time all-star and former defensive stalwart Roy Hibbert.

Hibbert was one of the most dominant big men of the past decade. Playing for the Indiana Pacers, Hibbert was widely credited with popularizing verticality in the modern era.

He soon fell out of favor, and was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015. He played for the Charlotte Hornets and the Denver Nuggets before ending his run in the NBA in 2017.

Embiid is already one of the best defensive big men out there, but having Hibbert to bang around with and pick up some words of wisdom can’t hurt. Hibbert is still just 32 years old, and he should be able to communicate well with the 25-year-old Embiid.

Jon Gruden encourages Oakland Raiders to be like Warriors in 2019 NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
8 Comments

The Warriors were hit hard by injury in the NBA Finals – to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden wants his team to find inspiration from the neighboring Bay Area squad.

Gruden:

You watch the Warriors in the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson went down, didn’t he? Durant went down. They still pushed it, man. Everybody’s got to be ready to step up when called on. We need everybody.

The Warriors did compete hard in the Finals despite those injuries. There’s value in appreciating their determination, not just the result.

But does Gruden know Golden State lost?