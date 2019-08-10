Getty

USA Basketball announces 17 finalists for World Cup team

Aug 10, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Team USA held its Blue vs. White scrimmage on Friday, and afterward decided to cut both Thaddeus Young and Bam Adebayo. The team will reconvene in Los Angeles this next week, where they will work on reducing the final tally toward the roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

USA Basketball announced the 17 finalists for the team late on Friday, and they include players from all across the NBA.

Via USA Basketball:

Finalists include 2016 Olympic gold medalist Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); 2014 World Cup gold medalist Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets); Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

Standouts have been De’Aaron Fox, Kemba Walker, and Jayson Tatum, who scored 17 points in Friday’s scrimmage. San Antonio’s Derrick White seems to also have caught on, and it’s looking like this year’s World Cup team will be chocked full of youngsters.

It could be a new era of Team USA that is upon us. The rest of the world is thinking they have a shot to take down the U.S. without its superstars, but the young guns seem hungry at this point in August.

Rumor: Heat think they could make John Wall an All-Star if Wizards trade materialized

AP Photo
Aug 10, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Would the Washington Wizards be willing to trade Bradley Beal to dump John Wall? This is the question posited throughout much of this offseason in D.C., but it hasn’t come to fruition just yet.

Beal hasn’t signed a new contract with the Wizards, but there is little doubt that they will offer him an extension in the future. Whether Beal wants to stay in Washington long-term is another thing altogether. Wall still has to come back from his injury, and even then it’s not clear whether he would be a top player when he does.

The problem is that even if Beal signs a contract to stay in Washington, he would do it knowing he would always be saddled with whatever becomes of Wall.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have been in rumors surrounding both Wall and Beal all summer long. Pat Riley has tried to rebuild his team starting with star power by signing Jimmy Butler. It has been thought that the Heat will want to add another player here soon, and both Wall and Beal have been mentioned alongside guys like Chris Paul.

So, would the Heat take on Wall if it meant getting Beal? According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Miami thinks they can rehab Wall enough to make things work between him, Beal, and Butler.

Via Miami Herald:

What about the other scenario, with the Heat taking on both Wall and Beal with the understanding that Miami wouldn’t need to give up nearly as much quality in return?

As we reported in early July, that scenario has been seriously discussed inside the Heat and there’s sentiment to do that, because of how much the Heat loves Beal and because of the internal belief that Miami can get Wall back to All-Star level following his ruptured Achilles, which is expected to sideline him this upcoming season.

But the Wizards have shown no inclination to package Beal with Wall in an attempt to purge the final four years and $171 million of Wall’s contract.

This is all to say nothing of the fact that Washington doesn’t seem inclined to use Beal to get off of Wall. The star point guard’s massive contract is an albatross, one that will be hard to trade save for a deal like the one that Oklahoma City found with the Houston Rockets in exchanging Russell Westbrook and Paul.

The Heat have a desire to be a good team and quickly — at least that’s the rumor — and them wanting to grab Beal away from the Wizards makes sense. If they have the “internal belief” they can make Wall a useful player once again, more power to them I guess.

Washington doesn’t want to budge for the time being, and that makes sense, too. Often NBA teams Chase good money after bad, and utilizing Beal as a trade piece to offload Wall would be doing exactly that (especially if Beal wants to re-sign in D.C.)

For now, Butler is just hanging out in South Beach but I feel like he won’t be there alone for long.

Team USA cuts Thaddeus Young, Bam Adebayo after scrimmage

Getty
Aug 10, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Team USA had its Blue vs. White scrimmage on Friday night, with the more senior Blue team taking home the victory, 97-78 during the outing in Las Vegas.

After the game was over, the team decided to make a few cuts as it tries to whittle down its roster for the upcoming 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Among the cuts were Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo.

Via Twitter:

Good news from Las Vegas has come for Kings fans, who will see their Marvin Bagley added to the potential list for China. De'Aaron Fox has been a star during his time with Team USA thus far, and appears to be a lock by many accounts to make the team for the World Cup.

This is going to be an interesting outing for everyone involved. There aren’t a lot of NBA superstars on this team, if you could count any. But there is a lot of young talent, and it could open up the USA for a whole new generation of players looking to play internationally.

Meanwhile, opposing countries smell blood in the water and they are certainly circling the upcoming tournament at the end of August as a means to hoist victory over the United States.

Report: Michael Beasley failed drug test in fall of 2018

Getty
Aug 9, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Michael Beasley doesn’t have an NBA team. The free agent last played for the Los Angeles Lakers, and despite his contract status, has been suspended by the NBA for five games after violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

A collective scoff by the basketball internet wondered aloud how Beasley could violate the anti-drug policy and get suspended despite not having a team and it being the offseason. Now it appears that Beasley didn’t violate the policy this summer, but instead in the fall of 2018.

Via Twitter:

That’s an interesting delay. Beasley played in 26 games for the Lakers in 2018-19, including many in November, December, January, and February. Beasley was not with the team through the end of October through the first two weeks of November in 2018.

Beasley is reportedly eyeing a return to China where he played last season after being waived by the Los Angeles Clippers following his inclusion in the Ivica Zubac deal.

Damian Lillard drops third album ‘Big D.O.L.L.A.’

Twitter
Aug 9, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
The Portland Trail Blazers made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals this past season, but that hasn’t kept star guard Damian Lillard from trying to improve things this summer. And no, I’m not talking about his basketball game, although I’m sure he’s been working on that.

On Thursday night, Lillard released his third studio rap album “Big D.O.L.L.A.”

This entry comes after Lillard’s first two albums, including “The Letter O” (2016) and “Confirmed” (2017).

Via Twitter:

The tracklist is impressive, and includes features from Lil Wayne, Marley Waters, Mozzy, Brookfield Duece, Jeremih, Derrick Milano, and Danny From Sobrante, Derrick Milano, and Major Myjah.

Check out Lillard’s full release here, and shoutout to Casey Holdahl for the album cover photo of Dame and his son, Dame Jr.