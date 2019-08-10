Getty

Roy Hibbert reportedly joining Sixers as player development coach

By Dane DelgadoAug 10, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the best young defensive big men in the NBA in Joel Embiid. The team also now has Al Horford, who should be able to teach Embiid some tricks. Horford, conveniently, also won’t be annoying the Sixers star as an opponent.

And so Philadelphia has decided to run back its core with Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. They let Jimmy Butler head to the Miami Heat, and it appears that the plan from here on out is to center things on Embiid and Simmons.

To that end, the 76ers have decided to hire 2-time all-star and former defensive stalwart Roy Hibbert.

Hibbert was one of the most dominant big men of the past decade. Playing for the Indiana Pacers, Hibbert was widely credited with popularizing verticality in the modern era.

He soon fell out of favor, and was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015. He played for the Charlotte Hornets and the Denver Nuggets before ending his run in the NBA in 2017.

Embiid is already one of the best defensive big men out there, but having Hibbert to bang around with and pick up some words of wisdom can’t hurt. Hibbert is still just 32 years old, and he should be able to communicate well with the 25-year-old Embiid.

Jon Gruden encourages Oakland Raiders to be like Warriors in 2019 NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanAug 10, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
The Warriors were hit hard by injury in the NBA Finals – to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden wants his team to find inspiration from the neighboring Bay Area squad.

You watch the Warriors in the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson went down, didn’t he? Durant went down. They still pushed it, man. Everybody’s got to be ready to step up when called on. We need everybody.

The Warriors did compete hard in the Finals despite those injuries. There’s value in appreciating their determination, not just the result.

But does Gruden know Golden State lost?

Mike Krzyzewski stops by USA Basketball practice

Associated PressAug 10, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Gregg Popovich somehow only met Mike Krzyzewski for the first time about four years ago, when the two coaching greats saw their paths finally cross when they were together at a USA Basketball event.

They’re a whole lot closer now.

USA Basketball’s coaching past was alongside its present Wednesday, when Krzyzewski – who led the national team to an 88-1 record over his 12 years at the helm – was alongside Popovich for Day 3 of the team’s training camp in advance of the FIBA World Cup. And Popovich made no effort to hide how happy he was to have his predecessor in the gym to watch practice and some scrimmages.

“We were anxious to get Coach K in town to spend a couple days,” Popovich said. “I’ve already talked to him, as you might imagine, gotten advice. But to have him here, seeing the scrimmage, now we can all go back and talk about what we think needs to happen. Having him here with that added experience is invaluable.”

Popovich wasn’t the only one in the gym feeling a boost from Krzyzewski’s presence on Wednesday. Among the others: USA Basketball forwards Mason Plumlee and Jayson Tatum, both of whom said they relished the chance to spend some extra time with their coach from Duke.

“It was great, man,” Plumlee said. “I try to see Coach once or twice a summer, so for him to come out here … he didn’t come for me, but it was great to see him.”

Tatum chatted with Krzyzewski for a few minutes after practice, and said he got some advice.

“Confidential,” Tatum said. “But it was good advice.”

Krzyzewski won five gold medals in his tenure as national team coach – including three at the Olympics and two from the world championships, now known as the World Cup – started Wednesday in a morning meeting with Popovich and other coaches. He walked into practice at UNLV alongside Popovich and was expected to take part in more meetings before departing later this week.

“He’s really the only guy that Pop can relate to in trying to bring this together so fast,” Plumlee said.

Krzyzewski, who politely declined an interview request through USA Basketball, first met Popovich around the time that the longtime San Antonio Spurs coach was accepting an invitation to replace the Duke coach at the helm of the U.S. program. They were brought together in Las Vegas by USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo during preparations for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Colangelo wanted to hire Krzyzewski’s replacement long before Rio, just to eliminate incessant speculation during the Olympic cycle about who would take over the program.

He wasn’t aware at the time that the coaches had never gotten acquainted.

“Once they got to know each other, they were like bonded immediately,” Colangelo said. “Pop was in all the meetings and the practices after they met. I wanted him to get his feet wet just to see how we had done things under Mike. And I think it was a great way to get him started. But I thought that was amazing, that they had never met each other.”

Krzyzewski and Popovich are loaded with similarities: Both went to service academies, both played for Bob Knight (Krzyzewski played for Knight at Army, and Knight was Popovich’s coach at the 1972 U.S. Olympic trials, a few years before Popovich got his first head coaching job at Division III Pomona-Pitzer). Both have five championships from their `real’ jobs – Krzyzewski at Duke, Popovich in San Antonio. They are both considered basketball royalty, the top of the top of their profession.

All that only adds to the oddity that they didn’t know each other until a few years ago.

“I’m a Division III guy at heart and that’s where I spent most of my time until I somehow woke up in San Antonio and never left,” Popovich said. “We never played Duke when I was at Pomona-Pitzer.”

NOTES: USA Basketball said Boston’s Marcus Smart is out with a left calf injury, and he will be re-evaluated when the team gets to Los Angeles for the second part of training camp next week. … In two 10-minute scrimmage periods Wednesday between the national team candidates and the select team – the younger NBA players brought into practice to compete against the varsity – there was no winner. Both periods ended in a tie, with Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton making three free throws with 0.7 seconds left in the first one to save his team. … Camp continues with Day 4 on Thursday, followed by an open scrimmage Friday night.

Serbian national coach on Team USA: ‘God help them’

By Dane DelgadoAug 10, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
The 2019 FIBA World Cup is upon us, so let me trash-talking begin.

Team USA is a young Team without any superstars on it, and that perhaps has opened the Avenue for other countries to take home the World Cup victory against the United States.

One of the teams that is apparently most confident in their ability is Serbia. In fact, speaking this week, Serbian national team coach Aleksandar “Sasha” Djordjevic had this to say about potentially meeting Team USA in the tournament.

Via Eurohoops and Mozzat Sport:

“Let’s let them [Team USA] play their basketball and we will play ours and if we meet, may God help them.”

Oh, thems is fightin’ words now.

The Serbian team features NBAers Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica, Nikola Jokić, and Boban Marjanović, as well as former Los Angeles Clippers guard Miloš Teodosić.

The United States has had its run-ins with Serbia in the past. Most recently, Team USA beat Serbia in the 2016 Olympic final. The USA was also victorious over Serbia in the in the 2014 World Cup final game.

Who knows what will come of the tournament come the end of August, but if USA takes on Serbia, we now have some bulletin board material to draw from.

USA Basketball announces 17 finalists for World Cup team

By Dane DelgadoAug 10, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Team USA held its Blue vs. White scrimmage on Friday, and afterward decided to cut both Thaddeus Young and Bam Adebayo. The team will reconvene in Los Angeles this next week, where they will work on reducing the final tally toward the roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

USA Basketball announced the 17 finalists for the team late on Friday, and they include players from all across the NBA.

Via USA Basketball:

Finalists include 2016 Olympic gold medalist Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); 2014 World Cup gold medalist Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets); Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

Standouts have been De’Aaron Fox, Kemba Walker, and Jayson Tatum, who scored 17 points in Friday’s scrimmage. San Antonio’s Derrick White seems to also have caught on, and it’s looking like this year’s World Cup team will be chocked full of youngsters.

It could be a new era of Team USA that is upon us. The rest of the world is thinking they have a shot to take down the U.S. without its superstars, but the young guns seem hungry at this point in August.