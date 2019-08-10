Getty

Mike Krzyzewski stopped by USA Basketball practice

Associated PressAug 10, 2019
LAS VEGAS (AP) Gregg Popovich somehow only met Mike Krzyzewski for the first time about four years ago, when the two coaching greats saw their paths finally cross when they were together at a USA Basketball event.

They’re a whole lot closer now.

USA Basketball’s coaching past was alongside its present Wednesday, when Krzyzewski – who led the national team to an 88-1 record over his 12 years at the helm – was alongside Popovich for Day 3 of the team’s training camp in advance of the FIBA World Cup. And Popovich made no effort to hide how happy he was to have his predecessor in the gym to watch practice and some scrimmages.

“We were anxious to get Coach K in town to spend a couple days,” Popovich said. “I’ve already talked to him, as you might imagine, gotten advice. But to have him here, seeing the scrimmage, now we can all go back and talk about what we think needs to happen. Having him here with that added experience is invaluable.”

Popovich wasn’t the only one in the gym feeling a boost from Krzyzewski’s presence on Wednesday. Among the others: USA Basketball forwards Mason Plumlee and Jayson Tatum, both of whom said they relished the chance to spend some extra time with their coach from Duke.

“It was great, man,” Plumlee said. “I try to see Coach once or twice a summer, so for him to come out here … he didn’t come for me, but it was great to see him.”

Tatum chatted with Krzyzewski for a few minutes after practice, and said he got some advice.

“Confidential,” Tatum said. “But it was good advice.”

Krzyzewski won five gold medals in his tenure as national team coach – including three at the Olympics and two from the world championships, now known as the World Cup – started Wednesday in a morning meeting with Popovich and other coaches. He walked into practice at UNLV alongside Popovich and was expected to take part in more meetings before departing later this week.

“He’s really the only guy that Pop can relate to in trying to bring this together so fast,” Plumlee said.

Krzyzewski, who politely declined an interview request through USA Basketball, first met Popovich around the time that the longtime San Antonio Spurs coach was accepting an invitation to replace the Duke coach at the helm of the U.S. program. They were brought together in Las Vegas by USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo during preparations for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Colangelo wanted to hire Krzyzewski’s replacement long before Rio, just to eliminate incessant speculation during the Olympic cycle about who would take over the program.

He wasn’t aware at the time that the coaches had never gotten acquainted.

“Once they got to know each other, they were like bonded immediately,” Colangelo said. “Pop was in all the meetings and the practices after they met. I wanted him to get his feet wet just to see how we had done things under Mike. And I think it was a great way to get him started. But I thought that was amazing, that they had never met each other.”

Krzyzewski and Popovich are loaded with similarities: Both went to service academies, both played for Bob Knight (Krzyzewski played for Knight at Army, and Knight was Popovich’s coach at the 1972 U.S. Olympic trials, a few years before Popovich got his first head coaching job at Division III Pomona-Pitzer). Both have five championships from their `real’ jobs – Krzyzewski at Duke, Popovich in San Antonio. They are both considered basketball royalty, the top of the top of their profession.

All that only adds to the oddity that they didn’t know each other until a few years ago.

“I’m a Division III guy at heart and that’s where I spent most of my time until I somehow woke up in San Antonio and never left,” Popovich said. “We never played Duke when I was at Pomona-Pitzer.”

NOTES: USA Basketball said Boston’s Marcus Smart is out with a left calf injury, and he will be re-evaluated when the team gets to Los Angeles for the second part of training camp next week. … In two 10-minute scrimmage periods Wednesday between the national team candidates and the select team – the younger NBA players brought into practice to compete against the varsity – there was no winner. Both periods ended in a tie, with Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton making three free throws with 0.7 seconds left in the first one to save his team. … Camp continues with Day 4 on Thursday, followed by an open scrimmage Friday night.

Serbian national coach on Team USA: ‘God help them’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 10, 2019
The 2019 FIBA World Cup is upon us, so let me trash-talking begin.

Team USA is a young Team without any superstars on it, and that perhaps has opened the Avenue for other countries to take home the World Cup victory against the United States.

One of the teams that is apparently most confident in their ability is Serbia. In fact, speaking this week, Serbian national team coach Aleksandar “Sasha” Djordjevic had this to say about potentially meeting Team USA in the tournament.

Via Eurohoops and Mozzat Sport:

“Let’s let them [Team USA] play their basketball and we will play ours and if we meet, may God help them.”

Oh, thems is fightin’ words now.

The Serbian team features NBAers Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica, Nikola Jokić, and Boban Marjanović, as well as former Los Angeles Clippers guard Miloš Teodosić.

The United States has had its run-ins with Serbia in the past. Most recently, Team USA beat Serbia in the 2016 Olympic final. The USA was also victorious over Serbia in the in the 2014 World Cup final game.

Who knows what will come of the tournament come the end of August, but if USA takes on Serbia, we now have some bulletin board material to draw from.

USA Basketball announces 17 finalists for World Cup team

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 10, 2019
Team USA held its Blue vs. White scrimmage on Friday, and afterward decided to cut both Thaddeus Young and Bam Adebayo. The team will reconvene in Los Angeles this next week, where they will work on reducing the final tally toward the roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

USA Basketball announced the 17 finalists for the team late on Friday, and they include players from all across the NBA.

Via USA Basketball:

Finalists include 2016 Olympic gold medalist Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); 2014 World Cup gold medalist Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets); Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

Standouts have been De’Aaron Fox, Kemba Walker, and Jayson Tatum, who scored 17 points in Friday’s scrimmage. San Antonio’s Derrick White seems to also have caught on, and it’s looking like this year’s World Cup team will be chocked full of youngsters.

It could be a new era of Team USA that is upon us. The rest of the world is thinking they have a shot to take down the U.S. without its superstars, but the young guns seem hungry at this point in August.

Rumor: Heat think they could make John Wall an All-Star if Wizards trade materialized

AP Photo
By Dane DelgadoAug 10, 2019
Would the Washington Wizards be willing to trade Bradley Beal to dump John Wall? This is the question posited throughout much of this offseason in D.C., but it hasn’t come to fruition just yet.

Beal hasn’t signed a new contract with the Wizards, but there is little doubt that they will offer him an extension in the future. Whether Beal wants to stay in Washington long-term is another thing altogether. Wall still has to come back from his injury, and even then it’s not clear whether he would be a top player when he does.

The problem is that even if Beal signs a contract to stay in Washington, he would do it knowing he would always be saddled with whatever becomes of Wall.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have been in rumors surrounding both Wall and Beal all summer long. Pat Riley has tried to rebuild his team starting with star power by signing Jimmy Butler. It has been thought that the Heat will want to add another player here soon, and both Wall and Beal have been mentioned alongside guys like Chris Paul.

So, would the Heat take on Wall if it meant getting Beal? According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Miami thinks they can rehab Wall enough to make things work between him, Beal, and Butler.

Via Miami Herald:

What about the other scenario, with the Heat taking on both Wall and Beal with the understanding that Miami wouldn’t need to give up nearly as much quality in return?

As we reported in early July, that scenario has been seriously discussed inside the Heat and there’s sentiment to do that, because of how much the Heat loves Beal and because of the internal belief that Miami can get Wall back to All-Star level following his ruptured Achilles, which is expected to sideline him this upcoming season.

But the Wizards have shown no inclination to package Beal with Wall in an attempt to purge the final four years and $171 million of Wall’s contract.

This is all to say nothing of the fact that Washington doesn’t seem inclined to use Beal to get off of Wall. The star point guard’s massive contract is an albatross, one that will be hard to trade save for a deal like the one that Oklahoma City found with the Houston Rockets in exchanging Russell Westbrook and Paul.

The Heat have a desire to be a good team and quickly — at least that’s the rumor — and them wanting to grab Beal away from the Wizards makes sense. If they have the “internal belief” they can make Wall a useful player once again, more power to them I guess.

Washington doesn’t want to budge for the time being, and that makes sense, too. Often NBA teams Chase good money after bad, and utilizing Beal as a trade piece to offload Wall would be doing exactly that (especially if Beal wants to re-sign in D.C.)

For now, Butler is just hanging out in South Beach but I feel like he won’t be there alone for long.

Team USA cuts Thaddeus Young, Bam Adebayo after scrimmage

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 10, 2019
Team USA had its Blue vs. White scrimmage on Friday night, with the more senior Blue team taking home the victory, 97-78 during the outing in Las Vegas.

After the game was over, the team decided to make a few cuts as it tries to whittle down its roster for the upcoming 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Among the cuts were Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo.

Good news from Las Vegas has come for Kings fans, who will see their Marvin Bagley added to the potential list for China. De'Aaron Fox has been a star during his time with Team USA thus far, and appears to be a lock by many accounts to make the team for the World Cup.

This is going to be an interesting outing for everyone involved. There aren’t a lot of NBA superstars on this team, if you could count any. But there is a lot of young talent, and it could open up the USA for a whole new generation of players looking to play internationally.

Meanwhile, opposing countries smell blood in the water and they are certainly circling the upcoming tournament at the end of August as a means to hoist victory over the United States.