Report: Michael Beasley failed drug test in fall of 2018

By Dane DelgadoAug 9, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Michael Beasley doesn’t have an NBA team. The free agent last played for the Los Angeles Lakers, and despite his contract status, has been suspended by the NBA for five games after violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

A collective scoff by the basketball internet wondered aloud how Beasley could violate the anti-drug policy and get suspended despite not having a team and it being the offseason. Now it appears that Beasley didn’t violate the policy this summer, but instead in the fall of 2018.

That’s an interesting delay. Beasley played in 26 games for the Lakers in 2018-19, including many in November, December, January, and February. Beasley was not with the team through the end of October through the first two weeks of November in 2018.

Beasley is reportedly eyeing a return to China where he played last season after being waived by the Los Angeles Clippers following his inclusion in the Ivica Zubac deal.

Damian Lillard drops third album ‘Big D.O.L.L.A.’

By Dane DelgadoAug 9, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
The Portland Trail Blazers made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals this past season, but that hasn’t kept star guard Damian Lillard from trying to improve things this summer. And no, I’m not talking about his basketball game, although I’m sure he’s been working on that.

On Thursday night, Lillard released his third studio rap album “Big D.O.L.L.A.”

This entry comes after Lillard’s first two albums, including “The Letter O” (2016) and “Confirmed” (2017).

The tracklist is impressive, and includes features from Lil Wayne, Marley Waters, Mozzy, Brookfield Duece, Jeremih, Derrick Milano, and Danny From Sobrante, Derrick Milano, and Major Myjah.

Check out Lillard’s full release here, and shoutout to Casey Holdahl for the album cover photo of Dame and his son, Dame Jr.

Report: Russell Westbrook shuffles contract around to help Rockets trade

By Dane DelgadoAug 9, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

As weird as it is, Russell Westbrook is now a member of the Houston Rockets. Chris Paul is in Oklahoma City with the Thunder, for now, and everyone seems happy.

Both players had massive contracts, with Westbrook owed more than $38 million next season. His contract is a massive 5-year, $207 million deal, and Westbrook has reportedly moved more of his money to future years to make the trade more palatable for Houston.

Via Marc Stein of the New York Times:

We don’t know how much money was moved around and to which years, but Westbrook is reportedly getting the same amount of money over the course of his contract. He’s not giving up any dollars on paper, although because of the way the time value of money works, you could argue semantics that Westbrook is making some kind of sacrifice here by getting less up front.

All that aside, it’s clear that Westbrook wants to be with James Harden in Houston so that he can try and win an NBA title before his time in the league is done. The Thunder aren’t going anywhere for a little while, and the massive haul of picks they received in exchange for Paul George will put them into contention sometime in the future.

Right now, it makes sense for Westbrook to be in Houston and apparently that means restructuring some items in his contract.

Heat land NBA’s vagabond star in Jimmy Butler

By Dan FeldmanAug 9, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Jimmy Butler is unapologetically Jimmy Butler.

Tough. Determined. Headstrong.

Dwyane Wade, self-proclaimed Heat Lifer, was on furlough in Miami and playing with Butler on the Bulls in 2016. Butler has chafed many of his teammates. Not Wade.

“He’s as advertised,” Wade said as a compliment.

Several years later, endorsements like that led to a surprising union between Butler and the Heat. In Wade’s long-term franchise, Butler might have finally found a team that appreciates everything he brings.

Before that, Butler had to run through tenures with the Bulls, Timberwolves and 76ers. Miami had to undertake an ambitious plan to pursue a max player despite having minimal cap flexibility.

But now Butler and the Heat are now committed to each other. This is a chance for Miami to move out of deadlock and Butler to find a home.

Butler is now on his fourth team in four years. Chicago lost interest in Butler’s hard-charging ways. Butler ran out of patience in Minnesota, where their top young players resisted his message. Butler had tension in Philadelphia, too.

He has also had plenty of success in each of those stops. In the previous three years, he has produced 30.6 win shares (11th in the NBA).

Only three players in NBA history have had more win shares while playing for four teams in four years. And that counts absolutely no production for Butler with the Heat next season, which obviously hasn’t yet begun!

Here are the players with the most win shares while playing for at least four teams in four years:

image

One more time because it’s so incredible: This counts nothing yet from Butler next season! He has a good chance of climbing this list and passing Gary Payton, Ed Sadowski and maybe Adrian Dantley.

Getting such an impact player cost the Heat plenty. They lost Josh Richardson and a first-round pick and downgraded from Hassan Whiteside to Myles Leonard in the sign-and-trade with the 76ers. Hard-capped due to acquiring Butler in a sign-and-trade, Miami also waived and stretched Ryan Anderson, locking in a $5,214,583 cap hit each of the next three seasons. And the Heat owe Butler $140,790,600 over the next four seasons. That’s a lot for someone who’ll turn 30 before the season and has heavy mileage.

But Butler is a true star who could break Miami from its capped-out mediocrity. Other offseason additions like No. 13 pick Tyler Herro and No. 32 pick KZ Okpala probably aren’t going to do that. The Heat might even impress enough with Butler to land another star in 2021 free agency.

There’s a limit on how much Butler will help. He probably doesn’t lift Miami into the East’s elite. His contract could age poorly.

But for a stuck team, a willingness to embrace the hard-charging Butler is a clear advancement.

Offseason grade: C+

Kyle Kuzma on Lakers getting third star: ‘I believe that I am capable of being that superstar’

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 9, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
The Lakers’ two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, give them a chance to compete right now.

But most recent NBA champions have had at least three stars. It’s probably only a matter of time until one of the several two-star team adds a third star and gains an upper hand in the championship chase.

Could that be the Lakers by developing from within?

Kyle Kuzma, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“I don’t feel no pressure, but I believe that I am capable of being that superstar,” Kuzma told ESPN. “I put a lot of work in. My progress through my journey shows that I can be there. I developed every single year, dating back to college, and I don’t see that development stunting at all.”

Of course, Kuzma believes in himself. He has made it so far. His confidence has been a big part of his journey.

But he must develop a lot to become a star. A lot.

His game also needs a ton of adjustments for him to become a “third” star. He doesn’t have the complementary skills – defense, passing, etc. – to complement other stars. His specialty is scoring, the most-traditional star skill.

Davis might be best-suited to be the “third” star. He has an all-around game and limitations with his individual scoring. But good luck convincing him to take a backseat to Kyle Kuzma.

It’d be great for Kuzma to take that next step. But it’s much easier said than done.