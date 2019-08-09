Report: Hornets’ final offer to Kemba Walker was five years at $160 million

Kemba Walker is now a member of the Boston Celtics, replacing Kyrie Irving who went to the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant.
The former Charlotte Hornets star point guard is going to have huge expectations heaped upon him (and his team) for the first time in his career. The Celtics are expected to be a challenger for the Finals in the Eastern Conference this season.
Money-wise, it seems like it made the most sense for Walker to stay in North Carolina. He was eligible for a $221 million supermax deal from the Hornets, but according to a recent report from Shams Charania, Charlotte never made that offer.
According to Charania, the biggest contract the Hornets sent to Walker was for five years at $160 million.
In addition, Walker did not have a conversation with Michael Jordan before he decided to sign with Boston.
Via The Athletic:
Walker said he did not have a final conversation with Hornets owner Michael Jordan, but understood the organization’s viewpoint.
“It’s not disappointing because I understand the business side of things,” Walker said. “I’m not mad at MJ or the organization for anything. I understand it. You have to look at both sides at the end of the day. Could MJ have went over the luxury tax? Yeah, he could have. But why?
“At the end of the day, you have to see both sides of it. That’s what helped me wrap my head around not being around Charlotte anymore. I loved Charlotte. I had to shift my mindset more as free agency got close. I had some priorities and places I wanted to go and didn’t want to go if I didn’t stay in Charlotte, and that’s when Boston even came on the scene.
“It got real, like, ‘Damn, I can really be a Celtic.’”
Walker signed with the Celtics for four-years and $142 million. He’s still going to get paid plenty, and now he has a chance to win something with the Hornets stuck in place.
Carmelo Anthony is not with an NBA team, and his time in the league is perhaps over. Folks have wondered aloud whether the Los Angeles Lakers would reunite the former New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets star with LeBron James, but the Lakers have reportedly been uninterested in his services.
Team USA is heading into the World Cup this summer, and it’s also been put forth that Anthony could play for his country once again. In fact, Anthony reportedly requested to play for Team USA this year, but it was a no-go.
According to Jerry Colangelo, Anthony’s request was denied because it was thought that he might be a distraction to the team.
Via SI’s Chris Mannix:
“I love Carmelo,” Colangelo said. “He made a great contribution. He was a very good international player. But for where we are and what we’re doing, that conceivably could have been a distraction. I understand why the request was made. He’s trying to reestablish himself. I think that has to be done in the [NBA].”
Anthony is a 4-time Olympic medalist and played on the national team from 2004 to 2016.
This is a young USA team that doesn’t have superstars, and Anthony coming in as a veteran mentor seems far-fetched.What’s more likely is that Anthony would come in and try to steal some of the spotlight with non-team play as a means to audition for another NBA gig. That’s probably what Colangelo was thinking, anyway.
I still don’t know if Anthony is really done in the NBA. The question is whether Carmelo is willing to take a minimum salary deal, which is where he’s at in his career. The NBA is wild, so don’t rule out seeing Anthony in an NBA jersey once again.
People are anticipating the release of Space Jam 2, with several NBA players among the cast alongside LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star headlines the second iteration of the former Michael Jordan vehicle, but he isn’t alone when it comes to his own portrayal on the basketball floor.
That’s because LeBron James, one of the top three players of all-time, has a basketball stunt double.
According to a release, James’ stunt double is Sheldon Bailey, an actor who used to be a collegiate and international basketball player.
Via Twitter and IG:
Bailey’s IMDB page points out he has been the body double for James in the past. Bailey is most known for playing the character “Ruthless” on the show Game Shakers, which airs on Nickeodeon.
So why does LeBron need Bailey to act as his body double? The simple answer is liability. Both from a top-billed actor perspective and from an NBA player perspective, no doubt LeBron’s various contracts don’t allow him to take part in certain actions during productions.
Still, it’s a little funny to think that LeBron needs somebody to play his role when it comes to shooting a basketball movie. I wonder if Bugs Bunny will have a stunt double of his own?
The NBA suspended Michael Beasley on Thursday for a violation of its drug policy. Beasley, who is not currently with an NBA team and is a free agent, received a five-game suspension.
This is a poor development for the former No. 2 overall pick from 2008, who now appears to be eyeing a return to China.
According to a rumor from Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Beasley has a potential deal lined up overseas.
Via Twitter:
Beasley played in China in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019. He last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 before being traded and waived to the Los Angeles Clippers. Beasley signed in China soon after, just in time for the CBA finals with the Guangdong Southern Tigers.
Beasley is now 30 years old, and his skill set never really rounded into shape. At this point, heading to China and making a boatload of cash to score 22 points every night seems like the right call for B-Easy.
If that weren’t enough…
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
This appears consistent with a third marijuana violation. Beasley was also arrested for marijuana possession in 2011 and 2013.
Suspended from a job you don’t even have. Man.