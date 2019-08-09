Getty Images

Heat land NBA’s vagabond star in Jimmy Butler

By Dan Feldman
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Jimmy Butler is unapologetically Jimmy Butler.

Tough. Determined. Headstrong.

Dwyane Wade, self-proclaimed Heat Lifer, was on furlough in Miami and playing with Butler on the Bulls in 2016. Butler has chafed many of his teammates. Not Wade.

“He’s as advertised,” Wade said as a compliment.

Several years later, endorsements like that led to a surprising union between Butler and the Heat. In Wade’s long-term franchise, Butler might have finally found a team that appreciates everything he brings.

Before that, Butler had to run through tenures with the Bulls, Timberwolves and 76ers. Miami had to undertake an ambitious plan to pursue a max player despite having minimal cap flexibility.

But now Butler and the Heat are now committed to each other. This is a chance for Miami to move out of deadlock and Butler to find a home.

Butler is now on his fourth team in four years. Chicago lost interest in Butler’s hard-charging ways. Butler ran out of patience in Minnesota, where their top young players resisted his message. Butler had tension in Philadelphia, too.

He has also had plenty of success in each of those stops. In the previous three years, he has produced 30.6 win shares (11th in the NBA).

Only three players in NBA history have had more win shares while playing for four teams in four years. And that counts absolutely no production for Butler with the Heat next season, which obviously hasn’t yet begun!

Here are the players with the most win shares while playing for at least four teams in four years:

One more time because it’s so incredible: This counts nothing yet from Butler next season! He has a good chance of climbing this list and passing Gary Payton, Ed Sadowski and maybe Adrian Dantley.

Getting such an impact player cost the Heat plenty. They lost Josh Richardson and a first-round pick and downgraded from Hassan Whiteside to Myles Leonard in the sign-and-trade with the 76ers. Hard-capped due to acquiring Butler in a sign-and-trade, Miami also waived and stretched Ryan Anderson, locking in a $5,214,583 cap hit each of the next three seasons. And the Heat owe Butler $140,790,600 over the next four seasons. That’s a lot for someone who’ll turn 30 before the season and has heavy mileage.

But Butler is a true star who could break Miami from its capped-out mediocrity. Other offseason additions like No. 13 pick Tyler Herro and No. 32 pick KZ Okpala probably aren’t going to do that. The Heat might even impress enough with Butler to land another star in 2021 free agency.

There’s a limit on how much Butler will help. He probably doesn’t lift Miami into the East’s elite. His contract could age poorly.

But for a stuck team, a willingness to embrace the hard-charging Butler is a clear advancement.

Offseason grade: C+

Kyle Kuzma on Lakers getting third star: ‘I believe that I am capable of being that superstar’

By Dan Feldman
The Lakers’ two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, give them a chance to compete right now.

But most recent NBA champions have had at least three stars. It’s probably only a matter of time until one of the several two-star team adds a third star and gains an upper hand in the championship chase.

Could that be the Lakers by developing from within?

Kyle Kuzma, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“I don’t feel no pressure, but I believe that I am capable of being that superstar,” Kuzma told ESPN. “I put a lot of work in. My progress through my journey shows that I can be there. I developed every single year, dating back to college, and I don’t see that development stunting at all.”

Of course, Kuzma believes in himself. He has made it so far. His confidence has been a big part of his journey.

But he must develop a lot to become a star. A lot.

His game also needs a ton of adjustments for him to become a “third” star. He doesn’t have the complementary skills – defense, passing, etc. – to complement other stars. His specialty is scoring, the most-traditional star skill.

Davis might be best-suited to be the “third” star. He has an all-around game and limitations with his individual scoring. But good luck convincing him to take a backseat to Kyle Kuzma.

It’d be great for Kuzma to take that next step. But it’s much easier said than done.

Kevin Durant reportedly ‘stopped speaking’ to Warriors teammates

By Dane Delgado
Kevin Durant is with the Brooklyn Nets now as the Golden State Warriors try to recover from injuries and stay atop the Western Conference. Whether that will be possible after Klay Thompson’s injury and a depth chart that’s increasingly thin is of real concern. But everyone seems ok for the time being. At the very least, former and current Warriors players have to be feeling better than they were during this course of this past season.

Things infamously got a little heated between Durant and his teammates last year, particularly with Draymond Green. The two had a falling out, and it wasn’t clear if they had ever reconciled. Once Durant chose to go to Brooklyn, it was thought that the mid-season conflict with Green may have been the nail in the coffin for Golden State’s chances at keeping the superstar forward.

Now a new report has surfaced from Chris Haynes saying that at one point during the 2018-19 NBA season, Durant simply stopped talking to his teammates.

Via Twitter:

“Look I’ll say this. This is my personal opinion. Yeah, they’re cool. They’re at peace. But I would be lying if I here if I did say I don’t think that wasn’t a factor. Obviously that thing that was a factor over the course of the season, even to the point where Kevin Durant… he just stopped talking. He didn’t talk much to his teammates. He was really on an island and didn’t have somebody that he was close with on that team. The only person was Quinn Cook — they’re from the same area. But Quinn is a younger guy that doesn’t have much clout within the franchise.”

“After the Draymond stuff went down, and then the New York Knicks chatter started going haywire, Durant just stopped talking. He felt like if he said something, it would give a lot of credence to people saying he’s only thinking about free agency when it’s March and February. So he just shut up. He just focused on basketball, and kept it on that. You would see Durant leaving the arena by himself and entering the arena by himself and really not speaking to anyone to a point where a Warriors official went to him on a few occasions — or texted him — saying that ‘We need you to come with a cheerful disposition.’

“I definitely think that the Draymond Green situation can’t be dismissed.”

The saga between Durant and Green is well-documented by now, and this isn’t anything new. But the idea that Durant willfully closed himself off is actually kind of sad. Here they are, one of the best NBA teams ever assembled, and the Warriors slowly crumbled thanks in large part to the human condition itself.

Durant is in Brooklyn now, where hopefully he can finally be wholly happy. No doubt that Green will be glad to try to take a whack at another deep, championship-style run without Durant to prove that the original core in Golden State was the most important thing after all.

Jerry Colangelo says no to Carmelo Anthony on Team USA as potential distraction

By Dane Delgado
Carmelo Anthony is not with an NBA team, and his time in the league is perhaps over. Folks have wondered aloud whether the Los Angeles Lakers would reunite the former New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets star with LeBron James, but the Lakers have reportedly been uninterested in his services.

Team USA is heading into the World Cup this summer, and it’s also been put forth that Anthony could play for his country once again. In fact, Anthony reportedly requested to play for Team USA this year, but it was a no-go.

According to Jerry Colangelo, Anthony’s request was denied because it was thought that he might be a distraction to the team.

Via SI’s Chris Mannix:

“I love Carmelo,” Colangelo said. “He made a great contribution. He was a very good international player. But for where we are and what we’re doing, that conceivably could have been a distraction. I understand why the request was made. He’s trying to reestablish himself. I think that has to be done in the [NBA].”

Anthony is a 4-time Olympic medalist and played on the national team from 2004 to 2016.

This is a young USA team that doesn’t have superstars, and Anthony coming in as a veteran mentor seems far-fetched.What’s more likely is that Anthony would come in and try to steal some of the spotlight with non-team play as a means to audition for another NBA gig. That’s probably what Colangelo was thinking, anyway.

I still don’t know if Anthony is really done in the NBA. The question is whether Carmelo is willing to take a minimum salary deal, which is where he’s at in his career. The NBA is wild, so don’t rule out seeing Anthony in an NBA jersey once again.

Report: Hornets’ final offer to Kemba Walker was five years, $160M

By Dane Delgado
Kemba Walker is now a member of the Boston Celtics, replacing Kyrie Irving who went to the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant.

The former Charlotte Hornets star point guard is going to have huge expectations heaped upon him (and his team) for the first time in his career. The Celtics are expected to be a challenger for the Finals in the Eastern Conference this season.

Money-wise, it seems like it made the most sense for Walker to stay in North Carolina. He was eligible for a $221 million supermax deal from the Hornets, but according to a recent report from Shams Charania, Charlotte never made that offer.

According to Charania, the biggest contract the Hornets sent to Walker was for five years at $160 million.

In addition, Walker did not have a conversation with Michael Jordan before he decided to sign with Boston.

Via The Athletic:

Walker said he did not have a final conversation with Hornets owner Michael Jordan, but understood the organization’s viewpoint.

“It’s not disappointing because I understand the business side of things,” Walker said. “I’m not mad at MJ or the organization for anything. I understand it. You have to look at both sides at the end of the day. Could MJ have went over the luxury tax? Yeah, he could have. But why?

“At the end of the day, you have to see both sides of it. That’s what helped me wrap my head around not being around Charlotte anymore. I loved Charlotte. I had to shift my mindset more as free agency got close. I had some priorities and places I wanted to go and didn’t want to go if I didn’t stay in Charlotte, and that’s when Boston even came on the scene.

“It got real, like, ‘Damn, I can really be a Celtic.’”

Walker signed with the Celtics for four-years and $142 million. He’s still going to get paid plenty, and now he has a chance to win something with the Hornets stuck in place.