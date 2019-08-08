Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

Warriors secure stars after Kevin Durant Experience

By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

When Kevin Durant signed his first one-year contract with the Warriors, they were just happy to have him. His second one-year contract led to some jokes that masked real internal concern.

By the time Durant signed a third one-year contract in Golden State, the tension was inescapable. Durant left money on the table to ensure another free agency. The writing was on the wall.

And it contributed to so much tension.

Draymond Green most infamously addressed it, reportedly telling Durant, paraphrased, “We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.” Durant brooded at times, lashing out at the media and publicly criticizing Steve Kerr. It seemed untenable.

It was. Durant signed with the Nets, ending the Warriors’ dominion over the league.

Golden State recuperating by seizing control of stars’ future. It has come at a substantial cost. But the team is back in charge.

The Warriors signed Klay Thompson to a five-year max contract, signed Draymond Green to a four-year extension with a player option and acquired D'Angelo Russell on a four-year max contract. They’ll join Stephen Curry, who has three years remaining on his super-max deal.

Few stars are locked in that long.

Setting rough criteria for stars, let’s look at players who were an All-Star last season or both of the preceding two seasons. Here’s how many years they’re each under contract before their contracts expire or they can opt out:

image

By team:

image

The Warriors’ best move was signing Green to a four-year, $99,666,363 extension. He could’ve hit unrestricted free agency and sought a max contract from another team, which projects to be worth $151 million over four years. Or he could’ve pushed for even more from Golden State, way more if he qualified for the super max by winning Defensive Player of the Year or making All-NBA next season. Instead, he took the security of an extension now. Nothing is assured as Green ages. But best I can tell now, this is a bargain for the Warriors.

Signing Thompson to a five-year max contract was another must-do deal. There’s risk. Thompson has a torn ACL and will likely turn 30 before he plays again. But he’s an excellent two-way player whose sweet outside shooting should age well.

Getting Russell was the most controversial acquisition. He doesn’t fit cleanly in a backcourt with Curry and Thompson. There’s already talk of Golden State trading him. A max salary isn’t cheap, and the Warriors had to send the Nets a potential first-rounder.

Acquiring Russell a sign-and-trade also hard-capped Golden State, creating significant limitations. The Warriors traded a first-round pick to dump Andre Iguodala, who’s still a good player. They were also restricted in filling out their roster.

Why go to all that trouble?

Because Russell is a young star. Those are rarely available.

Russell is the youngest established All-Star ever to change teams via free agency (including sign-and-trades and, in a previous era, signings that included compensation).

Here’s every established All-Star to change teams via free agency before turning 26:

 

Player Year From To Age
D’Angelo Russell 2019 BRK GSW 23 years, 4 months, 14 days
Jamaal Wilkes 1977 GSW LAL 24 years, 2 months, 9 days
Shaquille O’Neal 1996 ORL LAL 24 years, 4 months, 12 days
Otis Birdsong 1981 KCK NJN 25 years, 5 months, 30 days
LeBron James 2010 CLE MIA 25 years, 6 months, 10 days
Sean Elliott 1993 SAS DET 25 years, 7 months, 29 days
Andrew Bynum 2013 PHI CLE 25 years, 8 months, 22 days
Kenny Anderson 1996 CHA POR 25 years, 9 months, 14 days
Bernard King 1982 GSW NYK 25 years, 10 months, 18 days

Pressed by the hard cap, Golden State gave the biggest chunk of its remaining money to Kevon Looney (three years, $14,464,287). That’s solid value for a player comfortable with the Warriors.

The most interesting low-cost addition is Willie Cauley-Stein, who got slightly more than the minimum on a 1+1. He could be a heck of a finisher around other high-gravity players.

Maybe one of the Warriors’ young players will pan out. But No. 28 pick Jordan Poole, No. 41 pick Eric Paschall, No. 39 pick Alen Smailagic and Omari Spellman (2018 No. 30 pick acquired in a trade for Damian James) aren’t exactly thrilling prospects.

As for minimum-salary free agents, I’m higher on Glenn Robinson III than Alec Burks. But both are minimum-salary players for a reason.

Golden State could have built a deeper roster better-suited for contending this year. Without Durant and Iguodala, the Warriors have a massive hole at small forward.

Instead, Golden State acquired Russell and accepted the hard-cap burden. That might pay off in the long run. Next season, it probably reduces the Warriors’ championship odds.

Maybe a title wouldn’t have happened next season, anyway. Thompson is injured, and the team could need another year to build back up after losing Durant.

Golden State and Durant had three great years together. Losing him is a huge setback. The Warriors as we knew them are finished.

But all this star control gives them a good chance to rebound.

Offseason grade: C-

Another Markelle Fultz workout video shows Magic guard shooting jumpers

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 8, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

We still don’t know when former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will return to an NBA floor, but the Orlando Magic took a chance on the former Philadelphia 76ers guard and they have some time to wait it out.

Fultz has been dealing with myriad issues, including thoracic outlet syndrome and an apparent case of the yips. Orlando is doing well enough, so much so that they don’t need to rush Fultz back to the floor. If their gamble on trading for him pans out, they could have something special. Aaron Gordon said as much earlier last month.

Meanwhile, we have had a steady stream of Fultz workout videos via social media over the past couple of years and today is no different. In a video posted to Twitter this week, Fultz could be seen working out at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

Does his shooting form look any better? You be the judge.

Via Twitter:

At this point, there are only two reasonable responses to Fultz videos like this. The first is that you have to be happy he’s back on an NBA floor and getting shot up in the normal course of a workout. The other is that these workouts mean absolutely nothing from an NBA prospective until Fultz actually plays in a game.

As we have done for more than a year, we will keep an eye on Fultz and his progress.

Kevin Durant: ‘If I was leaving the Warriors, it was always going to be for the Nets’

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

Kevin Durant had many people convinced he’d sign with the Knicks.

Instead, he signed with the Nets.

Did he have a change of heart? Was everyone just wrong?

Durant, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

“If I was leaving the Warriors, it was always going to be for the Nets,” Durant said. “They got the pieces and a creative front office. I just like what they were building.”

Bobby Portis said players knew in February Durant and Irving would sign with the Nets. Maybe Brooklyn and Golden State were Durant’s finalists all along.

Durant clearly wanted to play with Irving. Irving expressed interest in the Nets as early as December, according to Spencer Dinwiddie. But Durant-to-Knicks rumors had been swirling long before that.

Some of the signals – like Durant’s company moving to New York, Durant’s rumored home purchase in New York – applied to the city. Perhaps, assumptions were just made at that point about the Knicks over the Nets.

Or maybe Durant changed focus from the Knicks to the Nets only once Irving had second thoughts about staying with the Celtics.

Whatever happened, Durant would probably give the same answer here.

Maybe he’s telling the truth. That’d be simple enough.

But if he considered the Knicks at one point, he’s in that intra-city rivalry now. I doubt he’d want to egg on Knicks fans – who greatly outnumber Nets fans – by presenting it as a close call. Better just to stay clear of controversy.

Kyle Lowry on Kawhi Leonard: ‘I am genuinely happy for him’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 8, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Kawhi Leonard is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Kyle Lowry will try to defend his title in the Eastern Conference with the Toronto Raptors next season.

Leonard shows his native Southern California this summer, and without him it’s not clear whether at the Raptors are even the best team in the East anymore. You can make the argument that Toronto will be jockeying for a top-four spot next season.

Still, it seems like there is no bad blood between Lowry and Leonard. Speaking to the Athletic this week, Lowry said that he was happy for Leonard and his decision, and that he wasn’t surprised Kawhi made the choice to go home.

Via The Athletic:

“I wasn’t surprised,” Lowry said. “He texted me and let me know. I told him, ‘I’m happy for you.’ That’s how I’ve always been. I’m happy for the guys, especially a guy that helped you do something fantastic. Do something great. He’s an unbelievable friend of mine and he’s a good guy. He made the decision to go home and I’m happy with that and I’m happy for him. Truly, I am genuinely happy for him. He gets a chance to be around his family and friends and you’ve got to respect the guy and be happy for him.

“He gave us everything he had,” Lowry continued. “He played his butt off. He helped us win a championship. You’ve got to respect that, right?”

Lowry’s sentiments probably match that of many Raptors fans, particularly that last bit. Leonard did help Toronto grab their one and only NBA championship, and for that he should be forever revered in Ontario. When these two teams meet back in Toronto this year, no doubt people will be standing and cheering for Leonard.

In the meantime, it’s good to hear that Lowry and Leonard are still on good terms after the split.

Steve Nash will contribute to TNT’s NBA coverage

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 8, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Steve Nash will take on an expanded role in his second year with Turner Sports, contributing to NBA coverage.

The network announced Tuesday that Nash is returning to B/R Football’s UEFA Champions League broadcasts on TNT and B/R Live. He’ll also be a contributor to TNT’s NBA coverage when the upcoming season begins in October.

The two-time NBA MVP will offer features and player profiles during coverage on Tuesdays in January.

“Basketball continues to be near and dear to me,” Nash said during a phone interview. “I enjoyed the process of working with Turner and Bleacher Report last year on figuring out the best content and features to produce.”

Nash was mainly a studio analyst for Champions League last year, but he’ll do more features. Nash’s CTRL media production company will contribute to the Champions League-content.

A feature last year involved a tour of FC Barcelona’s La Masia youth academy and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young‘s love of soccer.

“One thing that came to the surface was how much Steve loves soccer and his ability to communicate whether it is on set or out in the field,” said Craig Barry, Turner Sports chief content officer. “When we were watching him last year, we were thinking how we could bring him to our NBA coverage.”

The Champions League season will begin in September.