Rumor: Michael Beasley could be heading back to China

By Dane DelgadoAug 8, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
The NBA suspended Michael Beasley on Thursday for a violation of its drug policy. Beasley, who is not currently with an NBA team and is a free agent, received a five-game suspension.

This is a poor development for the former No. 2 overall pick from 2008, who now appears to be eyeing a return to China.

According to a rumor from Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Beasley has a potential deal lined up overseas.

Beasley played in China in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019. He last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 before being traded and waived to the Los Angeles Clippers. Beasley signed in China soon after, just in time for the CBA finals with the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

 

Beasley is now 30 years old, and his skill set never really rounded into shape. At this point, heading to China and making a boatload of cash to score 22 points every night seems like the right call for B-Easy.

Report: Michael Beasley suspended five games for violating drug policy

By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Michael Beasley struggled with the Lakers last season. The last straw was seemingly an argument with then-Lakers coach Luke Walton. Beasley got traded to the Clippers (inexplicably with Ivica Zubac) and waived and signed in China. He remains unsigned. That might have been it for the 30-year-old in the NBA.

If that weren’t enough…

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This appears consistent with a third marijuana violation. Beasley was also arrested for marijuana possession in 2011 and 2013.

Suspended from a job you don’t even have. Man.

Klay Thompson doubts he’ll be back before All-Star break in 2020

By Dane DelgadoAug 8, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
We got word back in June that the Golden State Warriors were preparing for Klay Thompson to return to an NBA floor sometime in either February or March of 2020. The sharp-shooting guard tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, putting Golden State’s future in question.

Thompson is trying to make the best of things this summer, working on his rehab and getting back to playing as quick as possible. Still, the prognosis for Thompson includes a long period where he won’t be able to be on the floor.

According to Thompson, he says that he doubts he will be back before the All-Star Game in Chicago in 2020.

“I feel good,” Thompson said. “I’m going to come back 110% .”

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on Thompson at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, and Thompson said he is on track to return to the court at some point next season.

“That’s my goal,” Thompson said. “I doubt I’ll be back before the All-Star break, but I want to be back this season.”

Thompson seems to be in pretty good spirits about his injury, and has said several times that he wants to come back even stronger than ever.

That’s excellent news for Golden State, a team that will need his services after losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets this summer.

ACL injuries are pretty common, and they are one of the few that NBA players can suffer and come back just as potent. Baron Davis, Jamal Crawford, and Kyle Lowry have all torn their ACLs before, so Thompson’s outlook is pretty solid.

The West is going to be tough next season, and the Warriors are going to need Thompson if they want to make playoffs and try to continue their run of making the NBA Finals.

Warriors secure stars after Kevin Durant Experience

By Dan FeldmanAug 8, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

When Kevin Durant signed his first one-year contract with the Warriors, they were just happy to have him. His second one-year contract led to some jokes that masked real internal concern.

By the time Durant signed a third one-year contract in Golden State, the tension was inescapable. Durant left money on the table to ensure another free agency. The writing was on the wall.

And it contributed to so much tension.

Draymond Green most infamously addressed it, reportedly telling Durant, paraphrased, “We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.” Durant brooded at times, lashing out at the media and publicly criticizing Steve Kerr. It seemed untenable.

It was. Durant signed with the Nets, ending the Warriors’ dominion over the league.

Golden State recuperating by seizing control of stars’ future. It has come at a substantial cost. But the team is back in charge.

The Warriors signed Klay Thompson to a five-year max contract, signed Draymond Green to a four-year extension with a player option and acquired D'Angelo Russell on a four-year max contract. They’ll join Stephen Curry, who has three years remaining on his super-max deal.

Few stars are locked in that long.

Setting rough criteria for stars, let’s look at players who were an All-Star last season or both of the preceding two seasons. Here’s how many years they’re each under contract before their contracts expire or they can opt out:

image

By team:

image

The Warriors’ best move was signing Green to a four-year, $99,666,363 extension. He could’ve hit unrestricted free agency and sought a max contract from another team, which projects to be worth $151 million over four years. Or he could’ve pushed for even more from Golden State, way more if he qualified for the super max by winning Defensive Player of the Year or making All-NBA next season. Instead, he took the security of an extension now. Nothing is assured as Green ages. But best I can tell now, this is a bargain for the Warriors.

Signing Thompson to a five-year max contract was another must-do deal. There’s risk. Thompson has a torn ACL and will likely turn 30 before he plays again. But he’s an excellent two-way player whose sweet outside shooting should age well.

Getting Russell was the most controversial acquisition. He doesn’t fit cleanly in a backcourt with Curry and Thompson. There’s already talk of Golden State trading him. A max salary isn’t cheap, and the Warriors had to send the Nets a potential first-rounder.

Acquiring Russell a sign-and-trade also hard-capped Golden State, creating significant limitations. The Warriors traded a first-round pick to dump Andre Iguodala, who’s still a good player. They were also restricted in filling out their roster.

Why go to all that trouble?

Because Russell is a young star. Those are rarely available.

Russell is the youngest established All-Star ever to change teams via free agency (including sign-and-trades and, in a previous era, signings that included compensation).

Here’s every established All-Star to change teams via free agency before turning 26:

 

Player Year From To Age
D’Angelo Russell 2019 BRK GSW 23 years, 4 months, 14 days
Jamaal Wilkes 1977 GSW LAL 24 years, 2 months, 9 days
Shaquille O’Neal 1996 ORL LAL 24 years, 4 months, 12 days
Otis Birdsong 1981 KCK NJN 25 years, 5 months, 30 days
LeBron James 2010 CLE MIA 25 years, 6 months, 10 days
Sean Elliott 1993 SAS DET 25 years, 7 months, 29 days
Andrew Bynum 2013 PHI CLE 25 years, 8 months, 22 days
Kenny Anderson 1996 CHA POR 25 years, 9 months, 14 days
Bernard King 1982 GSW NYK 25 years, 10 months, 18 days

Pressed by the hard cap, Golden State gave the biggest chunk of its remaining money to Kevon Looney (three years, $14,464,287). That’s solid value for a player comfortable with the Warriors.

The most interesting low-cost addition is Willie Cauley-Stein, who got slightly more than the minimum on a 1+1. He could be a heck of a finisher around other high-gravity players.

Maybe one of the Warriors’ young players will pan out. But No. 28 pick Jordan Poole, No. 41 pick Eric Paschall, No. 39 pick Alen Smailagic and Omari Spellman (2018 No. 30 pick acquired in a trade for Damian James) aren’t exactly thrilling prospects.

As for minimum-salary free agents, I’m higher on Glenn Robinson III than Alec Burks. But both are minimum-salary players for a reason.

Golden State could have built a deeper roster better-suited for contending this year. Without Durant and Iguodala, the Warriors have a massive hole at small forward.

Instead, Golden State acquired Russell and accepted the hard-cap burden. That might pay off in the long run. Next season, it probably reduces the Warriors’ championship odds.

Maybe a title wouldn’t have happened next season, anyway. Thompson is injured, and the team could need another year to build back up after losing Durant.

Golden State and Durant had three great years together. Losing him is a huge setback. The Warriors as we knew them are finished.

But all this star control gives them a good chance to rebound.

Offseason grade: C-

Another Markelle Fultz workout video shows Magic guard shooting jumpers

By Dane DelgadoAug 8, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

We still don’t know when former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will return to an NBA floor, but the Orlando Magic took a chance on the former Philadelphia 76ers guard and they have some time to wait it out.

Fultz has been dealing with myriad issues, including thoracic outlet syndrome and an apparent case of the yips. Orlando is doing well enough, so much so that they don’t need to rush Fultz back to the floor. If their gamble on trading for him pans out, they could have something special. Aaron Gordon said as much earlier last month.

Meanwhile, we have had a steady stream of Fultz workout videos via social media over the past couple of years and today is no different. In a video posted to Twitter this week, Fultz could be seen working out at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

Does his shooting form look any better? You be the judge.

At this point, there are only two reasonable responses to Fultz videos like this. The first is that you have to be happy he’s back on an NBA floor and getting shot up in the normal course of a workout. The other is that these workouts mean absolutely nothing from an NBA prospective until Fultz actually plays in a game.

As we have done for more than a year, we will keep an eye on Fultz and his progress.