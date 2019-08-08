Getty

Kyle Lowry on Kawhi Leonard: ‘I am genuinely happy for him’

By Dane DelgadoAug 8, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Kawhi Leonard is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Kyle Lowry will try to defend his title in the Eastern Conference with the Toronto Raptors next season.

Leonard shows his native Southern California this summer, and without him it’s not clear whether at the Raptors are even the best team in the East anymore. You can make the argument that Toronto will be jockeying for a top-four spot next season.

Still, it seems like there is no bad blood between Lowry and Leonard. Speaking to the Athletic this week, Lowry said that he was happy for Leonard and his decision, and that he wasn’t surprised Kawhi made the choice to go home.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Lowry said. “He texted me and let me know. I told him, ‘I’m happy for you.’ That’s how I’ve always been. I’m happy for the guys, especially a guy that helped you do something fantastic. Do something great. He’s an unbelievable friend of mine and he’s a good guy. He made the decision to go home and I’m happy with that and I’m happy for him. Truly, I am genuinely happy for him. He gets a chance to be around his family and friends and you’ve got to respect the guy and be happy for him.

“He gave us everything he had,” Lowry continued. “He played his butt off. He helped us win a championship. You’ve got to respect that, right?”

Lowry’s sentiments probably match that of many Raptors fans, particularly that last bit. Leonard did help Toronto grab their one and only NBA championship, and for that he should be forever revered in Ontario. When these two teams meet back in Toronto this year, no doubt people will be standing and cheering for Leonard.

In the meantime, it’s good to hear that Lowry and Leonard are still on good terms after the split.

Steve Nash will contribute to TNT’s NBA coverage

Associated PressAug 8, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Steve Nash will take on an expanded role in his second year with Turner Sports, contributing to NBA coverage.

The network announced Tuesday that Nash is returning to B/R Football’s UEFA Champions League broadcasts on TNT and B/R Live. He’ll also be a contributor to TNT’s NBA coverage when the upcoming season begins in October.

The two-time NBA MVP will offer features and player profiles during coverage on Tuesdays in January.

“Basketball continues to be near and dear to me,” Nash said during a phone interview. “I enjoyed the process of working with Turner and Bleacher Report last year on figuring out the best content and features to produce.”

Nash was mainly a studio analyst for Champions League last year, but he’ll do more features. Nash’s CTRL media production company will contribute to the Champions League-content.

A feature last year involved a tour of FC Barcelona’s La Masia youth academy and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young‘s love of soccer.

“One thing that came to the surface was how much Steve loves soccer and his ability to communicate whether it is on set or out in the field,” said Craig Barry, Turner Sports chief content officer. “When we were watching him last year, we were thinking how we could bring him to our NBA coverage.”

The Champions League season will begin in September.

Kawhi Leonard seen sporting knee wrap months after NBA Finals (PHOTO)

By Dane DelgadoAug 7, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
The question about Kawhi Leonard‘s health continued to nag the Toronto Raptors all postseason long. He certainly didn’t look fully healthy in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but that didn’t stop Leonard from winning Toronto’s only NBA championship for the Raptors.

Now Leonard is a part of the Los Angeles Clippers, but that doesn’t mean that he’s fully healthy just yet. It’s August, and Leonard last saw an NBA floor in June. However, in a recent photo posted to social media, Leonard was seen with a wrap still around his left knee.

This is where we have to get into #ImNotADoctorBut territory. That certainly looks like Leonard has a type of wrap that would support an injured area. Reports came out in June that Leonard was battling a knee issue after he had to compensate for his quad injury.

Guys are still banged up in the offseason all the time. No doubt Paul George‘s shoulders are still an issue. Zach Collins recently tore some ligaments in his ankle. And it’s not like the Clippers aren’t in for the long haul (well, medium haul) with Leonard.

Still it’s August and you’d like to think Leonard would finally, mercifully be done with his injury concerns. All we can think of now is whether Doc Rivers will have him under load management for a large portion of next season as well.

Maybe once he actually plays a game for L.A. he can take off those Raptors shorts, too.

Marcus Smart out rest of Team USA’s Las Vegas training camp

By Dan FeldmanAug 7, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
As if Team USA weren’t already having enough trouble filling its roster for the World Cup.

Now Marcus Smart is injured.

Smart could still play in the World Cup. But he probably won’t push it if he’s hobbled. USA Basketball might also prioritize players who can practice.

The Americans are down to Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, De'Aaron Fox and Kyle Lowry at guard. And Lowry is also hurt. Bigger wings Khris Middleton and Jaylen Brown can play guard fairly comfortably. But putting them in the backcourt would mean even less talent at forward.

This version of Team USA was already perilously ow on star power. Valuable role players like Smart were a way to compensate. Now, the U.S. won’t even have him, for at least a while.

Did Warriors mishandle his injury? Kevin Durant: ‘Hell no’

By Dan FeldmanAug 7, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Jay Williams said the Warriors misdiagnosed the superstar forward’s leg injury before and during the NBA Finals.

That sounded telling. Williams and Durant are close. But as I’ve said all along, Williams doesn’t speak for Durant. Durant would eventually get an opportunity to speak for himself.

Durant, who since left Golden State for the Nets, is finally doing that.

Did the Warriors mishandle his injury?

Durant, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

“Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I heard the Warriors pressured me into getting back. Nobody never said a word to me during rehab as I was coming back. It was only me and [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] working out every day. Right when the series started, I targeted Game 5. Hell, nah. It just happened. It’s basketball. S— happens. Nobody was responsible for it. It was just the game. We just need to move on from that s— because I’m going to be back playing.”

If Durant won’t say the Warriors misdiagnosed him, that ends here. Outsiders don’t have access to the medical information necessary to take up that mantle.

But even if Durant won’t connect these dots, I’ll say Golden State did him him wrong if the target was always Game 5. The Warriors’ daily updates during the Finals made it sound as if he might return sooner. As he continued to sit, questions emerged about his desire to return to play when free agency was just around the corner.

Maybe he never heard directly from anyone on the team. But there was definitely chatter.

That wasn’t fair to Durant.

As long as he wants to move on, everyone will. Nobody will hold a grudge on his behalf that he doesn’t want. But before we all move forward, I think it’s worth pointing out Golden State’s messaging cast unnecessary aspersions on him.